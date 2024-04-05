Trade business, up by 12.3 pct at annual rate in February (unadjusted series)

Stiri Recomandate

Încep lucrările la primul pasaj rutier suprateran din Maramureș, în zona Italsofa din Baia Mare (FOTO)

Încep lucrările la primul pasaj rutier suprateran din Maramureș, în zona Italsofa din Baia Mare (FOTO)

Județul Maramureș are în prezent cel mai alert ritm de dezvoltare, din 1990 încoace. Un nou șantier va fi deschis luna aceasta în județ pentru modernizarea infrastructurii rutiere, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Microbuz burdușit cu țigări de contrabandă, oprit cu ajutorul dispozitivului antipneu

Microbuz burdușit cu țigări de contrabandă, oprit cu ajutorul dispozitivului antipneu

 Un microbuz burdușit cu țigări de contrabandă a putut fi oprit de polițiștii de frontieră doar cu ajutorul dispozitivului antipneu. Șoferul a fugit din mașină și a reușit să scape pentru moment.Totul s-a petrecut în noaptea… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Liceul Ovidius din nou in topul cercetatorilor spatiului la competitia NSS-NASA

Constanta: Liceul Ovidius din nou in topul cercetatorilor spatiului la competitia NSS-NASA

La competitia anuala NASA NSS Space Settlement Contest 2024, premii remarcabile au fost acordate mai multor echipe, printre care si elevilor de la Liceul "Ovidius" din Constanta, care au obtinut Premiul I la sectiunea de… [citeste mai departe]

Asigurările obligatorii de răspundere civilă auto, verificate de polițiștii din Tăuții Măgherăuș

Asigurările obligatorii de răspundere civilă auto, verificate de polițiștii din Tăuții Măgherăuș

În cursul zilei de joi, 4 aprilie, polițiștii din Tăuții Măgherăuș au desfășurat o acțiune pe D.N.1C – Tăuții Măgherăuș, Bușag, Cicârlău, care a vizat verificarea respectării prevederilor… [citeste mai departe]

Străzi Deschise: Încep distracția și restricțiile

Străzi Deschise: Încep distracția și restricțiile

 „Străzi deschise, București – Promenadă urbană” transformă, începând din 6 aprilie, arterele aglomerate ale Capitalei în spații pietonale temporare. Evenimentul, vizitat anul trecut de peste un milion de participanți, se va desfășura în perioada 6 aprilie – 13 octombrie 2024. În zonele temporar… [citeste mai departe]

Happening cultural de excepție: Valeriu Sepi și artiștii Timișoara Tattoo vor reface coperta originală a albumului „Cantafabule” al trupei Phoenix

Happening cultural de excepție: Valeriu Sepi și artiștii Timișoara Tattoo vor reface coperta originală a albumului „Cantafabule” al trupei Phoenix

La sfârșitul săptămânii viitoare, în cadrul celei de-a doua ediții a Timișoara International… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Dungaciu, trimis în judecată de DNA pentru abuz în serviciu. S-a întâmplat în perioada în care conducea un institut al Academiei Române

Dan Dungaciu, trimis în judecată de DNA pentru abuz în serviciu. S-a întâmplat în perioada în care conducea un institut al Academiei Române

Direcția Națională Anticorupție l-a trimit în judecată, joi, pe analistul Dan Dungaciu (55 de ani), profesor… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr drogat și fără permis de conducere s-a urcat la volan și a provocat un accident

Un tânăr drogat și fără permis de conducere s-a urcat la volan și a provocat un accident

Accident de circulație, joi, în localitatea hunedoreană Petroșani. Un tânăr a lovit cu mașina un autoturism parcat, iar polițiștii au descoperit că acesta nu are permis de conducere și ar putea fi drogat. „La data… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. 756.000 de lei, bani din salariu, pentru 0 muncă prestată. Pensionarul care păcălește instanțele să-l țină 7 ani angajat-fantomă

EXCLUSIV. 756.000 de lei, bani din salariu, pentru 0 muncă prestată. Pensionarul care păcălește instanțele să-l țină 7 ani angajat-fantomă

De aproximativ 7 ani, un pensionar în vârstă de 72 de ani reușește să determine instanțele de judecată să-l… [citeste mai departe]

Mutare istorică: Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman și Gelu Voican-Voiculescu, puși sub acuzare în dosarul Mineriadei (surse)

Mutare istorică: Ion Iliescu, Petre Roman și Gelu Voican-Voiculescu, puși sub acuzare în dosarul Mineriadei (surse)

Procurorii militari de la Parchetul Militar de pe lângă Curtea Militară de Apel Bucureşti,  după refacerea dosarului Mineriadei, ar fi decis punerea sub acuzare a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Trade business, up by 12.3 pct at annual rate in February (unadjusted series)

Publicat:
Trade business, up by 12.3 pct at annual rate in February (unadjusted series)

The volume of turnover in retail trade, with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, unadjusted series, registered an increase of 12.3%, in February 2024 compared to the same period last year, due to the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+19.8%), sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+7.1%) and retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+6.2%).

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania posts EU’s highest annual inflation in February

14:35, 18.03.2024 - Romania recorded the EU‘s highest annual inflation rate in February, at 7.1%, followed by Croatia with 4.8%, the EU’s statistical office said on Monday, according to See News.  Romania also marked the highest monthly rise in consumer prices among EU member states in Southeast Europe (SEE) last month,…

Turnover in retail trade, up by 6.6% in January 2024

10:20, 06.03.2024 - The volume of turnover in retail trade (with the exception of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in January 2024, increased, compared to January 2023, both as a gross series by 6.6%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 5.1%, show the data of the…

Las year's motor vehicle trade turnover up 20.3 pct, unadjusted

11:50, 21.02.2024 - The 2023 turnover of wholesale and retail trade, and the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was 11 percent up, unadjusted, from the year before, mainly due to growth in trade in motor vehicles (+20.5 percent), and parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+0.9 percent), shows data…

Annual inflation rate rises to 7.4pct in January 2024

11:55, 14.02.2024 - The annual inflation rate rose to 7.4% in January 2024, from 6.61% in December, as food prices increased 5.64%, non-food prices went up 7.36% and services prices advanced 10.91%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Wednesday. "The consumer price index in…

(P) Lidl Romania este printre cei mai buni angajatori de pe piața locala, poziție pe care o ocupa de 8 ani la rand

12:30, 13.02.2024 - Și anul acesta, Lidl Romania primește prestigioasa certificare „Top Employer” pentru calitatea mediului de lucru oferit angajaților și pentru oportunitațile existente de dezvoltare personala și profesionala a acestora. Compania a inregistrat punctaj maxim in ariile ce cuprind Strategia de Business (100%)…

Romanian farmers ask Romania leaders, Brussels for support on trade in agricultural products from Ukraine

11:10, 22.01.2024 - Romanian farmers ask Romania leaders, Brussels for support on trade in agricultural products from UkraineThe Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC), in an open letter to the president of Romania, prime minister of the government and the Agriculture minister, calls on the authorities to take…

IKEA: Stabilitatea financiara și predictibilitatea fiscala sunt condiții esențiale pentru un business

06:35, 19.01.2024 - Conform IKEA Romania, 2023 a fost un an plin de provocari, insa compania a reușit, totuși, sa vina cu soluții accesibile catre un numar cat mai mare de clienți. Cat privește rezultatele financiare, anul care tocmai s-a incheiat a adus o creștere de 14%...

Retail trade, up by 2.2% in first 11 months of 2023

11:55, 08.01.2024 - Retail trade, up by 2.2% in first 11 months of 2023The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 2.2%, as a gross series, in the first 11 months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, and by 2.3% as series adjusted according to the number of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: