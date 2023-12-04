‘Total destruction of Hamas’ would take a decade, France’s Macron says

Stiri Recomandate

Italienii sunt bătrâni, somnambuli și speriați de climă și război (raport)

Italia - o ţară care îmbătrânește din ce în ce mai mult, o țară de ''somnambuli'' care rămân neputincioși în fața tuturor semnelor care indică ceea ce va veni și în care predomină temerile generale: de la colapsul economic la un posibil război… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalista Laura Rus, de la Farul Constanta, si-a anuntat retragerea de la echipa nationala

Fotbalista Laura Rus, atacantul Farului Constanta, si a anuntat retregarea de la echipa nationala a Romaniei, urmand a imbraca pentru ultima oara tricoul tricolor marti, 5 decembrie 2023, contra Croatiei. Laura are 139… [citeste mai departe]

Cei 23 de politisti de frontiera de la calafat arestati pentru fapte de coruptie, eliberati din arest si plasati sub control judiciar

Curtea de Apel Craiova a admis recursul celor 23 de politisti din cadrul Sectorului de Politie de Frontiera Calafat impotriva deciziei… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ Am stat trei ore la coadă pentru 29 de minute de cultură. De ce sunt cozi imense la expoziția Brâncuși din Timișoara

Expoziția „Brâncuși: surse românești și perspective universale” a atras mii de oameni în minivacanța de 1 decembrie. Sute au rămas pe dinafară,… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul local Bogdan Hodorogea (AUR), filmat în timp ce şantaja un dezvoltator imobiliar – preluare Detectivul de presă şoc

Consilierul local Bogdan Hodorogea (AUR) declară, într-o înregistrare făcută cu camera ascunsă, că a făcut trafic de influenţă pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Concert caritabil de colinde, la Palatul Culturii

Palatul Culturii din Târgu Mureș va găzdui, în data de 19 decembrie, de la ora 19.00, Concertul caritabil de colinde "Rejoice, Christ is born!", susținut de Grupul Vocal Rejoice. Potrivit organizatorilor, la concert își vor da concursul și Orchestra de Cameră a Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT pe DN 7. Un șofer din Vințu de Jos a intrat cu maşina în autoturismul care circula în faţa sa. O femeie a ajuns la spital

ACCIDENT pe DN 7. Un șofer din Vințu de Jos a intrat cu maşina în autoturismul care circula în faţa sa. O femeie a ajuns la spital… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Sebeș a furat banii dintr-o firma la care era angajată. Cu ce sumă a păgubit societatea comercială

O femeie din Sebeș a furat banii dintr-o firma la care era angajată. Cu ce sumă a păgubit societatea comercială O femeie din Sebeș s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a furat… [citeste mai departe]

Concert Iris la Târgu Mureș, cu ocazia Zilei Naționale a României

În data de 1 decembrie, în Piața Victoriei din Târgu Mureș a fost sărbătorită Ziua Națională a României, iar primăria municipiului, la fel ca în anii precedenți, a organizat o serie de concerte pentru a sărbători acest eveniment. Anul acesta, pe scenă a concertat… [citeste mai departe]

Campion european la 10 ani. Performanţă de excepţie obţinută de un copil al Timişoarei

David Crăciun este campion european la 10 ani, într-o competiţie sportivă dificilă, jiu-jitsu brazilian. Timişoreanul a cucerit titlul continental la Dublin, fiind încurajat de pe margine de tatălui său, Daniel Crăciun,… [citeste mai departe]


‘Total destruction of Hamas’ would take a decade, France’s Macron says

Publicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron said Israel “must more precisely define” what it seeks to accomplish in its war on Hamas as the full elimination of the Palestinian militant group would take a decade, according to Politico. “We are at a moment when Israeli authorities must more precisely define their objectives and their final goal: the […] The post ‘Total destruction of Hamaswould take a decade, France’s Macron says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Hamas frees 24 hostages from Gaza on first day of truce

23:10, 24.11.2023 - Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…

Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages

11:20, 24.11.2023 - The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico.  The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

EU leaders welcome Israel-Hamas temporary truce, hostage deal

11:55, 22.11.2023 - European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico.  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…

France ready to admit Gaza’s children to its hospitals

10:45, 20.11.2023 - France will use all the resources it can mobilise to help evacuate and treat up to 50 children from Gaza in urgent need of care in its hospitals, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Sunday, according to Euractiv.   Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip have intensified since Hamas’s surprise attack…

France sues Commission over primacy of English in EU hiring

10:50, 31.10.2023 - The use of Euro-English and Globish, a simplified version of English used by non-native speakers, may have become widespread in the EU, but France has never given up hope of Brussels bureaucrats speaking French, according to Politico.  On the contrary, Paris is now attacking the bloc for hiring some…

Sute de cladiri distruse in Gaza: ”E haos total”

16:25, 28.10.2023 - Sute de cladiri au fost „complet distruse” in Fasia Gaza in bombardamentele israeliene din timpul noptii, a anuntat sambata Apararea Civila palestiniana, citata de France Presse. Bombardamentele intense din timpul noptii ”au schimbat peisajul Gazei si al  guvernoratelor din nord”, a adaugat el. Fașia…

Gaza hospital strike: Attacks on civilian infrastructure are against the law, says Charles Michel

11:15, 18.10.2023 - European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that attacking civilian infrastructure is against international law after Israel was accused of bombing a hospital in Gaza, according to Politico.  A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with Palestinians on Tuesday, killing at least…

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as humanitarian crisis deepens

15:10, 16.10.2023 - Israeli forces kept up their bombardment of Gaza on Monday after diplomatic efforts to arrange a ceasefire to allow foreign passport holders to leave and aid to be brought into the besieged Palestinian enclave failed, according to Reuters. Residents of Hamas-ruled Gaza said overnight air strikes were…


