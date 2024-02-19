Top UN court to open hearings into Israel’s occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state

Stiri Recomandate

ITM ALBA: Amenzi de 24.000 lei și 19 de avertismente în perioada 12 – 16 februarie 2024. Ce nereguli au depistat inspectorii

ITM ALBA: Amenzi de 24.000 lei și 19 de avertismente în perioada 12 – 16 februarie 2024. Ce nereguli au depistat inspectorii

ITM ALBA: Amenzi de 24.000 lei și 19 de avertismente în perioada 12 – 16 februarie 2024. Ce nereguli au depistat inspectorii ITM ALBA: Amenzi de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reacţionat Protecţia Copilului din Vaslui după ce trei minore au fost violate de cinci bărbați

Cum a reacţionat Protecţia Copilului din Vaslui după ce trei minore au fost violate de cinci bărbați

Cinci bărbați au fost arestați preventiv și sunt acuzați că au violat de mai multe ori trei minore dintr-un centru de plasament din oraș. Un al șaselea individ a fost plasat sub control judiciar.… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă de 6.000 de lei pentru o greşeală banală. Ce nu ai voie să faci pe marginea drumului

Amendă de 6.000 de lei pentru o greşeală banală. Ce nu ai voie să faci pe marginea drumului

Atunci când luăm decizii pripite și greșite, ar trebui să ne asumăm și consecințele, inclusiv amenzile pe care autoritățile ni le-ar da. Este și cazul de față, care a primit o amendă de 6.000 de lei pentru o… [citeste mai departe]

Va salva milioane de vieți

Va salva milioane de vieți

Cresomicina, un compus inovator, a furnizat rezultate promiţătoare împotriva tulpinilor de bacterii care sunt rezistente la medicamentele existente prezent. Rezistenţa antimicrobiană (RAM) apare atunci când bacteriile evoluează într-un mod care face ca antibioticele tradiţionale să fie ineficiente împotriva lor. Acest fenomen a făcut ca multe dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Două localități din Alba, fără apă potabilă de luni noaptea: Se vor efectua lucrări de cuplare a noii conducte de alimentare cu apă potabilă DN 600

Două localități din Alba, fără apă potabilă de luni noaptea: Se vor efectua lucrări de cuplare a noii conducte de alimentare cu apă potabilă DN 600

Două localități din Alba, fără apă potabilă de luni noaptea: Se vor efectua lucrări de… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Trafic dirijat pe DN 2

IGPR Infotrafic:Trafic dirijat pe DN 2

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca se circula dirijat, alternativ, pe DN 2 Bacau Roman, in zona localitatii Dumbrava, judetul Bacau, dupa ce doua autoutilitare au fost implicate intr o coliziune. Unul dintre conducatorii auto a fost ranit, fiind evaluat medical la fata locului.Se… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Brâncuși, sărbătorită la Cluj-Napoca

Ziua Brâncuși, sărbătorită la Cluj-Napoca

Luni, 19 februarie, Primăria Cluj-Napoca organizează o expoziție de carte și o conferință despre sculptorul Constantin Brâncuși - în sala mare de expoziții a clădirii Bibliotecii Județene „Octavian Goga” - cu ocazia Zilei [citeste mai departe]

Accesul mamei şi avocaţilor lui Navalnîi la cadavrul acestuia, refuzat pentru a treia zi la rând. „Nu au fost lăsați să intre"

Accesul mamei şi avocaţilor lui Navalnîi la cadavrul acestuia, refuzat pentru a treia zi la rând. „Nu au fost lăsați să intre”

Rudele lui Alexei Navalnîi au în continuare interzis să preia cadavrul acestuia - deja de trei zile -, denunţă echipa fostului… [citeste mai departe]

Kylian Mbappe a semnat pe cinci ani cu Real Madrid! Vezi cifrele afacerii

Kylian Mbappe a semnat pe cinci ani cu Real Madrid! Vezi cifrele afacerii

Publicația spaniolă Marca scrie că fotbalistul francez Kylian Mbappe a semnat deja contractul cu Real Madrid, unul valabil cinci sezoane, care va intra în vigoare... The post Kylian Mbappe a semnat pe cinci ani cu Real Madrid! Vezi cifrele afacerii appeared… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură pentru Viktor Orban: Ungaria a intrat pe lista neagră a SUA

Lovitură pentru Viktor Orban: Ungaria a intrat pe lista neagră a SUA

Doi senatori americani vor supune atenției Congresului o rezoluție din partea ambelor partide prin care condamnă regresul democratic al Ungariei, cerând totodată guvernului naționalist să nu mai blocheze aderarea Suediei la alianța militară NATO. Rezoluția, semnată… [citeste mai departe]


Top UN court to open hearings into Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state

Publicat:
Top UN court to open hearings into Israel’s occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state

Historic hearings are opening on Monday at the ' top court into the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, according to AP News.  Palestinian representatives will speak first as the of Justice begins hearing legal arguments following a request submitted by the U.N. for a […] The post Top UN court to open hearings into Israel's occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Dutch court orders halt to export of F-35 jet parts to Israel

13:50, 12.02.2024 - A Dutch appeals court on Monday ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law during Israel‘s Gaza offensive, according to Reuters.  It said the state had to comply with the order within seven days…

Poland presses for ambitious 2040 EU climate target, signaling U-turn

15:00, 15.01.2024 - Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico.  The European Commission is set…

Israel to face Gaza genocide charges at World Court

11:55, 11.01.2024 - Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

11:10, 03.01.2024 - Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Lebanon‘s capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, Lebanese and Palestinian security sources said, raising the potential risk of the war in Gaza spreading well beyond the Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. Arouri, 57, was the first senior…

Netanyahu says peace depends on Hamas’ end, demilitarized Gaza

10:55, 26.12.2023 - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three prerequisites to achieving peace in its war with Hamas: the destruction of the group, the demilitarization of Gaza and for Palestinian society to be “deradicalized,” according to Bloomberg. The comments, made in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal…

US vetoes Israel ceasefire resolution at the UN

13:01, 09.12.2023 - The United States vetoed a resolution at the United Nations Security Council Friday demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, as civilian casualties rise amid Israel’s military campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Politico. The resolution, introduced by the United Arab…

EU leaders welcome Israel-Hamas temporary truce, hostage deal

11:55, 22.11.2023 - European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico.  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…


