Top UN court to open hearings into Israel’s occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state

- A Dutch appeals court on Monday ordered the government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over concerns they were being used in violations of international law during Israel‘s Gaza offensive, according to Reuters. It said the state had to comply with the order within seven days…

- Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico. The European Commission is set…

- Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

- Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Lebanon‘s capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, Lebanese and Palestinian security sources said, raising the potential risk of the war in Gaza spreading well beyond the Palestinian enclave, according to Reuters. Arouri, 57, was the first senior…

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined three prerequisites to achieving peace in its war with Hamas: the destruction of the group, the demilitarization of Gaza and for Palestinian society to be “deradicalized,” according to Bloomberg. The comments, made in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal…

- The United States vetoed a resolution at the United Nations Security Council Friday demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, as civilian casualties rise amid Israel’s military campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Politico. The resolution, introduced by the United Arab…

- European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…