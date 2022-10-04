Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisisPublicat:
Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton […] The post Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia
11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…
France asks EU to raise aid caps for firms facing energy crisis
11:40, 21.09.2022 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has asked the European Union to bring forward state aid rule changes to allow the government to support companies hit the hardest by surging energy prices this winter, according to Bloomberg. Caps on grants for struggling businesses, currently set at 25…
EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable
11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…
EU readies energy package, countries split over gas price cap
14:15, 12.09.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a package of proposed emergency measures this week including a windfall profit levy on energy firms, but countries are split over the details and whether to impose a cap on gas prices, according to Reuters. At a meeting on Friday, EU countries’ energy ministers asked…
EU countries seek solutions to soaring energy prices due to Ukraine crisis
12:40, 09.09.2022 - European Union energy ministers met on Friday to seek agreement on ways to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices and prevent power utilities from collapsing as Russia has gradually turned off gas supplies to Europe in the standoff over Ukraine, according to France24. EU diplomats say member states…
EU approves 3 billion euro German green heating scheme
15:21, 02.08.2022 - The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the German government’s 3-billion-euro scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programmes, which it said would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, according to Reuters. The 2.98 billion…
EU faces solidarity test over forced cuts in Russian gas fight
08:20, 26.07.2022 - European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…
EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member
17:21, 12.07.2022 - European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient…