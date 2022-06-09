Top EU court says UK residents in Europe can’t vote there

Stiri Recomandate

Secretarul general al PMP, scrisoare deschisă către Klaus Iohannis: Respingeți promulgarea legii prin care Parlamentul vă mărește salariul

Secretarul general al PMP, scrisoare deschisă către Klaus Iohannis: Respingeți promulgarea legii prin care Parlamentul vă mărește salariul

Ionuț Simionca, secretar general al Partidului Mișcarea Populară, îi trimite o scrisoare deschisă președintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de cadavre sub ruinele de la Mariupol - Ucrainenii acuză forțele ruse că au renunțat să caute cadavre și demolează pur și simplu clădirile

Sute de cadavre sub ruinele de la Mariupol - Ucrainenii acuză forțele ruse că au renunțat să caute cadavre și demolează pur și simplu clădirile

Sute de cadavre au fost găsite sub dărâmăturile clădirilor distruse din Mariupol, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană pregătește un nou pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei: vor fi afectați rușii de rând

Uniunea Europeană pregătește un nou pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei: vor fi afectați rușii de rând

Uniunea Europeană lucrează la o posibilă interzicere a furnizării de servicii cloud către Rusia, ca parte a noilor sancţiuni împotriva Kremlinului pentru invadarea Ucrainei, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

China este îngrijorată că vântul aduce COVID din Coreea de Nord şi le cere locuitorilor să închidă ferestrele

China este îngrijorată că vântul aduce COVID din Coreea de Nord şi le cere locuitorilor să închidă ferestrele

Oficialii din oraşul Dandong, situat la graniţa cu Coreea de Nord, sunt preocupaţi de numărul de infecţii de COVID, recent apărute şi nu îşi explică de unde provin. Presupun… [citeste mai departe]

Caserille RAJA, inchise a doua zi de Rusalii. Cand se va relua programul normal de lucru

Caserille RAJA, inchise a doua zi de Rusalii. Cand se va relua programul normal de lucru

RAJA S.A. aduce la cunostinta abonatilor din intreaga arie de operare ca luni 13 iunie 2022, a doua zi de Rusalii, casieriile si compartimentele care desfasoara activitati de lucru cu publicul vor fi inchise. In aceasta perioada,… [citeste mai departe]

31.700 de soldați ruși uciși de la începutul războiului, susține Ucraina

31.700 de soldați ruși uciși de la începutul războiului, susține Ucraina

Forțele armate ucrainene au declarat joi, în cadrul unui briefing de război, că cel puțin 31.700 de soldați ruși au fost „lichidați” în Ucraina de la începutul războiului din data de 24 februarie. În plus, trupele de apărare au distrus și peste… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Cinci persoane, arestate preventiv pentru trafic de droguri de mare risc; DIICOT a efectuat 9 percheziţii

Neamţ: Cinci persoane, arestate preventiv pentru trafic de droguri de mare risc; DIICOT a efectuat 9 percheziţii

Cinci persoane au fost arestate preventiv, pentru 30 zile, de judecători, fiind acuzate de procurorii DIICOT de trafic de droguri de mare risc. Decizia magistraţilor a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Primele vagoane cu cereale au plecat din Melitopol în direcţia Crimeea

Primele vagoane cu cereale au plecat din Melitopol în direcţia Crimeea

Primele vagoane care transportă cereale au plecat din Melitopol în direcţia Crimeea, a declarat, miercuri, un lider al administraţiei militare pro-ruse din zona ocupată de Rusia din regiunea Zaporijjea, relatează CNN.   ”Vă informez cu mândrie şi bucurie că… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Iliescu ar putea să rămână fără certificatul de revoluționar. Motivul pentru care autoritățile cer anularea documentului

Ion Iliescu ar putea să rămână fără certificatul de revoluționar. Motivul pentru care autoritățile cer anularea documentului

Comisia care a analizează certificatele de revoluționar din cadrul Secretariatul de stat pentru recunoaşterea meritelor luptătorilor împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Indiferenţă care se putea sfîrşi tragic. Intervenţie a salvamontiştilor aproape de lăsarea întunericului

Indiferenţă care se putea sfîrşi tragic. Intervenţie a salvamontiştilor aproape de lăsarea întunericului

■ o femeie din Cluj, lăsată în urmă de grup, a suferit un traumatism grav la picior ■ salvamontiştii au găsit-o singură şi panicată pentru că nimeni din grup nu i-a avut grija… [citeste mai departe]


Top EU court says UK residents in Europe can't vote there

Publicat:
Top EU court says UK residents in Europe can’t vote there

's top court ruled Thursday that British citizens living long-term in the 27 EU member countries have no right to vote or stand for office in the bloc unless they have obtained a European nationality, according to AP News. The ruling came in what was seen as a test case for the rights […]

NATO’s Stoltenberg diagnosed with shingles, working from home

12:35, 09.06.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with shingles and will therefore hold talks scheduled in Germany and Romania only remotely, a NATO official said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The Secretary-General will conduct his planned visit to Germany and Romania remotely rather…

EU’s Michel says will support Serbia’s speedier accession to EU

21:00, 19.05.2022 - The European Council’s President Charles Michel said on Thursday the European Union would support a speedier accession of Serbia into the wealthy bloc and help the Balkan country dependent on Russian gas and oil to diversify its energy supplies, according to Reuters. “We need to speed up EU integration…

EU targets clean power, LNG in plan to slash Russia dependence

09:50, 18.05.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg.  The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

NATO chief says Finland, Sweden could join quite quickly

14:05, 28.04.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Finland and Sweden would be embraced with open arms should they decide to join the 30-nation military organization and could become members quite quickly, according to AP News. Stoltenberg’s remarks came as public support in Finland and Sweden…

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

18:31, 14.04.2022 - Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. ”Romania firmly supports North Macedonia’s accession to the European Union. I believe your country is fully prepared for…

Non-EU airlines liable for compensation for delays, EU’s top court says

12:26, 07.04.2022 - The EU‘s top court on Thursday cleared the way for passengers to seek compensation for delayed flights from non-EU airlines operating flights on behalf carriers from within the bloc, according to Reuters. The ruling from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the latest…

Oil prices dive as U.S. weighs record reserves release

10:20, 31.03.2022 - Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on news the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve, the largest in the near 50-year history of the SPR, according to Reuters. Brent futures for May fell $5.47, or 4.8%, to $107.98…

Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

11:11, 25.03.2022 - The European Union and United States unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by…


