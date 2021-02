Coronavirus/ GCS: 1,006 patients in ICUs; hospitalized - 7,767

A number of 7,767 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, of whom 1,006 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 39,643 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation… [citeste mai departe]