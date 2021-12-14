Stroe (PNL): Not interested in Orban's party; they got to Parliament through PNL's work, lists

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Former PNL (National Liberal Party) president Ludovic Orban resigned from the party, followed by 16 senators and deputies who recently left the PNL parliamentary groups, deputy Violeta Alexandru announced on Tuesday. Among the MPs who resigned are Ionel Danca (former spokesman of the PNL)…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Tuesday that he conveyed to all the Liberals who have a problem to come and discuss it within the party or at the Government, specifying that if they want to speak in the press, then other decisions will have to be made. He…

- The chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party), Florin Citu, declared on Tuesday that liberals will try to form a majority after the vote on Wednesday in the plenum of Parliament for the Government formula proposed by Dacian Ciolos. "PNL will try to make a majority around PNL after the vote…

- The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party ( USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, will participate "responsibly" in consultations for the appointment of the future prime minister, USR PLUS Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday, adding that talks will be held with the National…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, in connection with audio recording presented by the opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), that he wants to see evidence of the veracity of the accusations first, because "there are many recordings popping up." The statement was made…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the Liberals have nothing to discuss with USR PLUS at the moment, but that after Tuesday, when the no confidence motion is voted, all options will be considered. "PNL has nothing to discuss with a party that overthrows the government of the National Liberal…

- The Social Democrat Party (PSD) conveyed to Prime Minister Florin Citu, after he was elected chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), that they await for him in Parliament for the censure motion. "Citu, we're waiting for you at the motion!" - this is the message posted to the Facebook…

- The former chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, announced on Saturday that his resignation from the position of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies will be on Monday on the table of the new chairman of the Liberals', Florin Citu. "My resignation as Speaker of the Chamber…