Stroe (PNL): Not interested in Orban's party; they got to Parliament through PNL's work, lists

Stroe (PNL): Not interested in Orban's party; they got to Parliament through PNL's work, listsPublicat:
National Liberal Party (PNL) Spokesman Ionut Stroe said on Tuesday that the Liberals were not interested in the new party announced by Ludovic Orban, which would probably have the same outcome as in the case of Calin Popescu-Tariceanu's party, stating that the parliamentarians who are part of this party were elected "on PNL's work and lists." "We are not at all interested in this new party of Mr. Orban, just as I do not think that the Romanians would be interested in this subject. In other words, Mr. Orban and his colleagues who are setting up this new party today should know that it's worth…
