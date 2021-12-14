Stroe (PNL): Not interested in Orban's party; they got to Parliament through PNL's work, lists

Stiri Recomandate

Handbalistele vâlcene de la Colegiul Energetic din Râmnicu Vâlcea au fost premiate după ce au urcat pe podium la Campionatul Mondial Școlar din Serbia

Președintele Consiliului Județean Vâlcea, Constantin Rădulescu, le-a premiat pe handbalistele… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Stănescu, fratele lui Paul Stănescu de la PSD, validat la ANRE

Alexandru Stănescu, fratele lui Paul Stănescu, secretar general al PSD, a fost validat de Parlament la Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energie. Contestat de opoziție pentru că are studii mecanice în agricultură și firmă în acest domeniu, Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Sarbatori de iarna in siguranta la Constanta. Actiuni derulate de politisti (GALERIE FOTO)

Activitati preventive, desfasurate de politisti constanteni. Campanie de informare in preajma sarbatorilor, cu privire la faptele de talharie, furt din locuinte si furt din autovehiculeAstazi, 14 decembrie a.c., politistii… [citeste mai departe]

Accident teribil în Ungaria. Şapte persoane au murit, şoferul a încercat să fugă de oamenii legii

Şapte persoane au murit şi altele patru au fost rănite într-un accident rutier petrecut în Ungaria. Mașina, care transporta migranți înghesuiți, s-a izbit de un imobil, precizează autoritățile din… [citeste mai departe]

Ce pregătește Guvernul pentru 2022: ÎNCHISOARE de până la 6 ani pentru patronii care nu plătesc contribuțiile la stat

Ce pregătește Guvernul pentru 2022: ÎNCHISOARE de până la 6 ani pentru patronii care nu plătesc contribuțiile la stat Ce pregătește Guvernul pentru 2022:… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Tomac o TOACĂ pe Diana Șoșoacă după CIRCUL cu presa italiană: I-ar fi întâmpinat cu lăutari pe cei de la Sputnik!

Europarlamentarul Eugen Tomac o atacă dur pe Diana Șoșoacă, din cauza scandalului soldat cu dosar penal. Tomac spune că prin cearta ei cu presa… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să mănânci ca să nu te îngrași de sărbători? Interviu cu Narcis Cernea, Specialist în Nutriție, Master Trainer, Autor de cărți de nutriție și fitness

Ce putem face pentru a ne menține greutatea în perioada sărbătorilor?… [citeste mai departe]

Curs de contabilitate, organizat în Buzău

Comerţ, construcţii, transporturi, agricultură, învăţămȃnt, indiferent de domeniu, cu toţii au nevoie de un contabil iscusit care să rezolve problemele în cele mai corecte şi avantajoase moduri  ! Dacă eşti pasionat de cifre şi eşti mereu la curent cu toate schimbările şi noutăţile din domeniu, nu mai pierde timpul,… [citeste mai departe]

El Bourkadi Ahmed Sami a fost prins la Roma

Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane a anuntat in urma cu cateva minute ca studentul marocan El Bourkadi Ahmed Sami, principalul suspect in dosarul asasinatului care a avut loc  joi 9 decembrie a fost prins la Roma. Reamintim ca acesta a fost arestat in lipsa deoarece i-a ucis pe pe studentul marocan Youssef… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuţ Stroe, despre partidul lui Ludovic Orban: „Au ajuns în Parlament prin munca şi pe listele PNL”

Ionuţ Stroe, purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, a declarat că liberalii nu sunt interesaţi de noul partid al lui Ludovic Orban, menţionând că parlamentarii care fac parte din această formaţiune… [citeste mai departe]


Stroe (PNL): Not interested in Orban's party; they got to Parliament through PNL's work, lists

Publicat:
(PNL) said on Tuesday that the Liberals were not interested in the new party announced by , which would probably have the same outcome as in the case of Calin Popescu-Tariceanu's party, stating that the parliamentarians who are part of this party were elected "on PNL's work and lists." "We are not at all interested in this new party of Mr. Orban, just as I do not think that the Romanians would be interested in this subject. In other words, Mr. Orban and his colleagues who are setting up this new party today should know that it's worth…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


