Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash Greek railway workers extended their strike to a second day on Friday, and more protest rallies were planned, amid anger over a devastating train crash that killed at least 57, among them many university students, according to Reuters. Carriages were thrown off the tracks, crushed and engulfed in flames when a high-speed passenger train with more […] The post Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring some 85, officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after…

- Cyprus is speaking to other European Union member states to shore up support for the shipping industry hit by sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday, according to Reuters. Cyprus has the third-largest shipping fleet in the EU after Malta and Greece. It has seen defections, or itself…

- Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members…

- Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5% of output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, after the West slapped price caps on Russian oil and oil products, according to Reuters. The price of Brent crude rose on the news of the output cut from…

- Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

- Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the…

- Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…

- Bulgaria‘s interim energy minister is in Istanbul on Friday for talks he hopes will lead to a deal this month on long-term access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in neighbouring Turkey and the transit of the gas to its border. according to Reuters. The chief executives of Bulgaria’s state gas…