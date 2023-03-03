Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat a fost arestat pentru profanare, după ce și-a aprins o țigară de la „Flacăra Eternă” din Kurgan

Un bărbat a fost arestat pentru profanare, după ce și-a aprins o țigară de la „Flacăra Eternă” din Kurgan

Ofițerii de poliție din Kurgan, sud-vestul Siberiei, au arestat și i-au deschis deschis dosar penal unui cetățean străin de 29 de ani, suspectat că și-a aprins o țigară… [citeste mai departe]

ONRC: 11,841 natural and legal persons registered in January 2023

ONRC: 11,841 natural and legal persons registered in January 2023

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons increased by 6.47pct in January 2023 compared to the first month of 2022, up to 11,841, of which 7,993 were limited liability companies (SRL), according to the data centralized by the National Trade Register Office… [citeste mai departe]

UE a amânat votul privind interzicerea vânzărilor de automobile noi cu motoare pe combustie

UE a amânat votul privind interzicerea vânzărilor de automobile noi cu motoare pe combustie

Ţările Uniunii Europene au amânat votul planificat pentru săptămâna viitoare privind interzicerea vânzărilor de automobile noi care emit dioxid de carbon din 2035, ca parte a pachetului "Pregătiţi pentru 55", după… [citeste mai departe]

Profesor de universitate, reținut de DNA pentru luare de mită

Profesor de universitate, reținut de DNA pentru luare de mită

Un profesor de la Universitatea Politehnica București a fost reținut de DNA pentru peste 30 de fapte de luare de mită în legătură cu implementarea unor proiecte cu fonduri nerembursabile. Citește și: Investigație Recorder: Spitalul Județean Pitești, locul I în topul şpăgilor… [citeste mai departe]

Volei: Baia Mare se întâlnește cu Dinamo București în weekend

Volei: Baia Mare se întâlnește cu Dinamo București în weekend

Jandarmii maramureșeni vor fi prezenţi la datorie şi de această dată pentru a asigura măsurile de ordine pe timpul desfăşurării meciului de volei masculin dintre echipele Ştiinţa Explorări Baia Mare şi Dinamo București, care va avea loc duminică, 05 martie, începând cu… [citeste mai departe]

Incep masuratorile pe bratul Chilia si canalul Bastroe. Partea ucraineana va asigura securitatea navelor si personalului romanesc

Incep masuratorile pe bratul Chilia si canalul Bastroe. Partea ucraineana va asigura securitatea navelor si personalului romanesc

Astazi, 3 martie 2023, a avut loc o intalnire tehnica, in format videoconferinta, la nivel de experti intre partea romana si cea ucraineana referitoare… [citeste mai departe]

Daea, întrebat despre preţurile la alimente: „Sunt motive serioase să scadă”

Daea, întrebat despre preţurile la alimente: „Sunt motive serioase să scadă”

Ministrul Agriculturii, Petre Daea, a declarat, vineri, la Iaşi, că sunt motive ca preţurile la alimente să mai şi scadă, motivând că piaţa s-a mai liniştit, iar guvernul a scăzut preţurile la energie şi la gaze. Întrebat, vineri, de… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o lovitură grea pentru ultimul mare naș mafiot: Messina Denaro își pierde omul de încredere

Încă o lovitură grea pentru ultimul mare naș mafiot: Messina Denaro își pierde omul de încredere

Dinastia mafiotă a familiei Messina Denaro mai mai pierde o piesă. Sora „ultimului naș mafiot” din Italia, Messina Denaro, a fost arestată. Messina Denaro, prins în ianuarie, se lăuda că a ucis… [citeste mai departe]

Clasamentul în care Simona Halep va fi depășită de Iga Swiatek

Clasamentul în care Simona Halep va fi depășită de Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek se află la aproape 4500 de puncte distanță de ocupanta locului 2 mondial, iar sportiva din Polonia o va depăși luni pe Simona Halep în ierarhia jucătoarelor care au petrecut cele mai multe săptămâni consecutive în fruntea clasamentului WTA. [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Massif din Poiana Brașov a început. Programul pe zile. Cum se poate ajunge la eveniment

Festivalul Massif din Poiana Brașov a început. Programul pe zile. Cum se poate ajunge la eveniment

Prima ediție Massif are loc, în perioada 3-5 martie, în Poiana Brașov. Aici vor ajunge peste 100 de artiști români și internaționali, cu show-uri și seturi live ale artiștilor și DJ-ilor care vor urca… [citeste mai departe]


Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

Publicat:
Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

Greek railway workers extended their strike to a second day on Friday, and more protest rallies were planned, amid anger over a devastating train crash that killed at least 57, among them many university students, according to Reuters. Carriages were thrown off the tracks, crushed and engulfed in flames when a high-speed passenger train with more […] The post Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, dozens injured

11:25, 01.03.2023 - A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring some 85, officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after…

Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support

13:51, 17.02.2023 - Cyprus is speaking to other European Union member states to shore up support for the shipping industry hit by sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday, according to Reuters. Cyprus has the third-largest shipping fleet in the EU after Malta and Greece. It has seen defections, or itself…

Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

13:15, 17.02.2023 - Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members…

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 bpd in March

12:25, 10.02.2023 - Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, or around 5% of output, in March, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, after the West slapped price caps on Russian oil and oil products, according to Reuters. The price of Brent crude rose on the news of the output cut from…

Finland to discuss NATO ratification that may leave Sweden behind

10:00, 10.02.2023 - Finnish parliamentary groups are expected to discuss on Friday when to ratify NATO’s founding treaties, in a move that could lead the country to proceed with membership ahead of neighbouring Sweden, amid growing support among the Finnish public to go it alone, according to Reuters. The two Nordic countries…

Crypto.com to cut 20% jobs as industry rout deepens after FTX collapse

13:41, 13.01.2023 - Crypto.com said on Friday it would be reducing about 20% of its workforce, as cryptocurrency exchanges face industry-wide challenges brought on by the collapse of FTX last year, according to Reuters. The Singapore-based company’s announcement comes amid concerns about reserves and solvency across the…

Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

14:55, 23.12.2022 - Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…

Bulgaria in talks with Turkey on long-term gas deal

14:16, 23.12.2022 - Bulgaria‘s interim energy minister is in Istanbul on Friday for talks he hopes will lead to a deal this month on long-term access to liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in neighbouring Turkey and the transit of the gas to its border. according to Reuters. The chief executives of Bulgaria’s state gas…


