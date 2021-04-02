Speaker Orban: As long as one is gainfully employed, contributions must be paid, regardless of age

Speaker Orban: As long as one is gainfully employed, contributions must be paid, regardless of agePublicat:
Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, the national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Friday that, in his opinion, as long as people remain economically active they have to pay contributions and taxes, regardless of their age.
Asked if he would agree for PNL to endorse a bill tabled by a PNL MP under which people who remain economically active after retirement age should no longer pay social security contributions, Orban said that as long as a person remains gainfully employed, contributions must be paid, regardless of age.
"As long as you derive income…
