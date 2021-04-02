Speaker Orban: As long as one is gainfully employed, contributions must be paid, regardless of age

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Wednesday that it was discussed in the governing coalition that the proposal for the position of Ombudsman should be a politically nonpartisan person, according to AGERPRES. "The idea is to support a candidate for the Ombudsman position…

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker and National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban said that the main topic discussed in Monday's coalition meeting focused on the structure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), emphasising that for the Liberals the plan completion was a priority,…

- Senate President Anca Dragu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban had a meeting with the representatives of IVECO in Parliament on Friday, on which occasion it was emphasized that investments are a priority for the current governing coalition. "Today, in Parliament, together with the…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the bills repealing special state pensions of lawmakers initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be sent to…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday that Parliament has started the procedure to remove Ombudsman Renate Weber from office, according to AGERPRES. "We have started the procedure regarding the removal from office of the Ombudsman. It is a procedure that in…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, said on Tuesday that there should be a return to increasing state pensions in the early days of the year, arguing that giving laws that provide for raises in pensions and wages…

- President of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES. Dragu and Orban got the vaccine at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University…

- The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Friday announced that the homeless and the disabled will enter the second stage of anti-COVID vaccination. "The government's decision to change the national vaccination strategy will be on the Government's agenda next week and I can tell you that there…