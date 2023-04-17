South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills to counter North KoreaPublicat:
South Korea, the United States and Japan staged joint naval missile defence exercises on Monday in a push to improve security co-operation and respond better to North Korea‘s evolving missile threats, Seoul’s navy said, according to Reuters. The three nations agreed at talks in Washington on Friday to hold regular missile defence and anti-submarine exercises in their […] The post South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills to counter North Korea appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
