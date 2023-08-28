Seven out of ten Romanians say pollution is major issue in our country (survey)

Stiri Recomandate

Secretele de care trebuie să ții cont pentru obține cea mai bună dulceață. Vei obține un gust desăvârșit

Secretele de care trebuie să ții cont pentru obține cea mai bună dulceață. Vei obține un gust desăvârșit

Adaugă puţin suc de lămâiePentru ca siropul să se închege mai repede, adaugă câteva linguri de zeamă de lămâie. Nu adăuga sucul de lămâie la final, deoarece nu va mai fi la… [citeste mai departe]

A fost spectacol! A fost minunat! A fost CODRU Festival 2023 cu 70.000 de oameni/FOTO

A fost spectacol! A fost minunat! A fost CODRU Festival 2023 cu 70.000 de oameni/FOTO

Ultimul weekend din această vară a purtat numele CODRU. În cele trei zile de festival au cântat, dansat și s-au bucurat împreună peste 70.000 de oameni. Duminică a fost ultima zi a festivalului cu spectacole extraordinare susținute… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Bistrița Năsăud: Dezbatere publică pentru menținerea calității aerului

Consiliul Județean Bistrița Năsăud: Dezbatere publică pentru menținerea calității aerului

ANUNȚ PUBLIC privind dezbaterea publică a Propunerii de Plan de menţinere a calităţii aerului în judeţul Bistriţa-Năsăud, pentru perioada 2023-2027 Consiliul Judeţean Bistriţa-Năsăud, autoritatea publică responsabilă… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Bălcescu: 0,61 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat

Nicolae Bălcescu: 0,61 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat

La data de 27 august a.c. în jurul orei 01:00, un echipaj de poliţie rutieră din cadrul Biroului Rutier Bacău a depistat în flagrant delict, un tânăr de 25 de ani, din comuna Nicolae- Bălcescu, în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe strada Gării din mun. Bacău, având o îmbibaţie alcoolică… [citeste mai departe]

Ați văzut-o? Adolescentă din Tâmboești, dispărută de la domiciliu

Ați văzut-o? Adolescentă din Tâmboești, dispărută de la domiciliu

CRISTEA FLORENTINA VALENTINA Nascut în: Focsani, jud. VRANCEA, ROMANIAData nașterii: 06-09-2009 Cetățenie: ROMANIA Domiciliat în: Timboesti, jud. VRANCEA, ROMANIA Locul disparitiei: Timboesti, jud. VRANCEA, ROMANIA Motivul: DISPARUT Fapta: ALTE FAPTE Semnalmente… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Flutur anunță că jumătate din cele 114 primării din județ vor implementa ...

Gheorghe Flutur anunță că jumătate din cele 114 primării din județ vor implementa ...

 Președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, a anunțat că jumătate din cele 114 primării din județ vor implementa proiecte pentru construcția de rețele de gaz metan. Gheorghe Flutur a precizat că în cursul… [citeste mai departe]

Cele 223 de locuri cu GPL din Capitală care ar putea bubui oricând

Cele 223 de locuri cu GPL din Capitală care ar putea bubui oricând

Anexa 7.3 din Planul de Analiză și Acoperire a Riscurilor, document elaborat de Consiul General al Municipiului București, evidențiază 223 de obiective sursă de risc de incediu. Crevedia ar putea avea loc oricând în București, pentru că sunt 223 de obiective sursă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Seven out of ten Romanians say pollution is major issue in our country (survey)

Publicat:
Seven out of ten Romanians say pollution is major issue in our country (survey)

Seven out of ten Romanians consider pollution a major issue in Romania, but less than half would be willing to pay more for clean energy sources, according to data from a survey conducted by CIS Gaz, a company in the oil and gas industry sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

Thus, more than 65% of Romanians consider that among the first targets of these investments should be the transport and distribution network and the installations, followed by the condition of the pipelines and pipes (almost 31%), agerpres reports. At the same time, over 80% of Romanians consider that renewable energy is very important…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

E.ON Romania - one of the major state budget contributors, says CEO Volker Raffel

11:05, 24.08.2023 - Energy supplier E.ON Romania last year paid about 371 million euros to the state and local budgets, 80 percent more than in 2021, and supported thousands of jobs, E.ON Romania CEO Volker Raffel announced on Wednesday on Facebook."Also, we are an important partner for around 2,000 suppliers, so we…

PM Ciolacu, Ukrainian President Zelensky discuss 'Romania's continued efforts to support Ukraine'

22:45, 21.08.2023 - PM Ciolacu, Ukrainian President Zelensky discuss 'Romania's continued efforts to support Ukraine'Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday about "Romania's continued efforts to support Ukraine." "Romania stands by Ukraine until its…

Domestic primary energy production increases 3.7% in H1, electricity consumption in economy drops 7.6%

12:10, 17.08.2023 - Domestic primary energy production increases 3.7% in H1, electricity consumption in economy drops 7.6%Domestic primary energy production increased 3.7% in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, while imports fell 6.2%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported…

CURS Poll - National Voting Intent: AUR rises to second place, PSD maintains over 30%

22:55, 23.07.2023 - The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS has published the data from the most recent survey, conducted between July 8th and July 20th, 2023. According to the sociological research, the national voting intention does not show significant differences compared to the previous survey in May…

Finance Ministry raises RON 843 ml from banks at a yield of 6.53 ppa

19:55, 17.07.2023 - The Public Finance Ministry raised on Monday 843 million RON from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 110 months, at an average yield of 6.53 pct per annum, the National Bank of Romania announced.The face value of the issue was RON 500 million, and banks submitted bids…

Heat alert throughout the country until July 14, temperatures to frequently hit 37 degrees

12:25, 10.07.2023 - The National Meteorology Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a thermal discomfort and heatwave advidory, which covers the entire country, from July 10 to 14.According to meteorologists, on Monday, the heatwave will cover Banat and Oltenia, and in the coming days it will extend to Muntenia, Dobrogea,…

More than 373,000 people cross border points throughout the country on Sunday

10:50, 10.07.2023 - Approximately 373,400 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 88,300 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, the control formalities, both in the direction of entry and exit, through border points throughout the country, General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press…

Five Romanian tennis players qualify for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Brasov

10:45, 07.07.2023 - Five of the eight tennis players who qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ion Tiriac Trophy (ITF) tournament, with total prizes of US 25,000 dollars, organized by the Olimpia Tennis Club in Brasov, are Romanians. CITESTE SI 10,281 retirees drawing special state pensions in June 2023 10:27 1…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 august 2023
USD 4.5679
EUR 4.9358
CHF 5.1692
GBP 5.7446
CAD 3.3585
XAU 281.122
JPY 3.1171
CNY 0.6263
AED 1.2437
AUD 2.926
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5236

Urmareste stirile pe: