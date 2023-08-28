Seven out of ten Romanians say pollution is major issue in our country (survey) Seven out of ten Romanians consider pollution a major issue in Romania, but less than half would be willing to pay more for clean energy sources, according to data from a survey conducted by CIS Gaz, a company in the oil and gas industry sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Thus, more than 65% of Romanians consider that among the first targets of these investments should be the transport and distribution network and the installations, followed by the condition of the pipelines and pipes (almost 31%), agerpres reports. At the same time, over 80% of Romanians consider that renewable energy is very important… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Energy supplier E.ON Romania last year paid about 371 million euros to the state and local budgets, 80 percent more than in 2021, and supported thousands of jobs, E.ON Romania CEO Volker Raffel announced on Wednesday on Facebook."Also, we are an important partner for around 2,000 suppliers, so we…

- PM Ciolacu, Ukrainian President Zelensky discuss 'Romania's continued efforts to support Ukraine'Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had a discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday about "Romania's continued efforts to support Ukraine." "Romania stands by Ukraine until its…

- Domestic primary energy production increases 3.7% in H1, electricity consumption in economy drops 7.6%Domestic primary energy production increased 3.7% in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, while imports fell 6.2%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported…

- The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS has published the data from the most recent survey, conducted between July 8th and July 20th, 2023. According to the sociological research, the national voting intention does not show significant differences compared to the previous survey in May…

- The Public Finance Ministry raised on Monday 843 million RON from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 110 months, at an average yield of 6.53 pct per annum, the National Bank of Romania announced.The face value of the issue was RON 500 million, and banks submitted bids…

- The National Meteorology Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a thermal discomfort and heatwave advidory, which covers the entire country, from July 10 to 14.According to meteorologists, on Monday, the heatwave will cover Banat and Oltenia, and in the coming days it will extend to Muntenia, Dobrogea,…

- Approximately 373,400 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 88,300 means of transport, carried out, on Sunday, the control formalities, both in the direction of entry and exit, through border points throughout the country, General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press…

- Five of the eight tennis players who qualified for the quarterfinals of the Ion Tiriac Trophy (ITF) tournament, with total prizes of US 25,000 dollars, organized by the Olimpia Tennis Club in Brasov, are Romanians. CITESTE SI 10,281 retirees drawing special state pensions in June 2023 10:27 1…