Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

Se așteaptă un sfârșit de săptămână ploios în Republica Moldova

Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat ( SHS) anunță un sfârșit de săptămână însoțit de ploi cu descărcări electrice, pe întreg teritoriul țării, potrivit MOLDPRES . Potrivit meteorologilor, sâmbătă, 11 iunie, se așteaptă valori termice diurne încadrate între… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Agriculturii îi asigură fermierii români că nu vor fi afectați de eliminarea ...

 Ministrul Agriculturii, Adrian Chesnoiu, a declarat, vineri, la Fălticeni, într-o conferință de presă, că România nu a fost o piață de desfacere pentru produse alimentare importate din Ucraina, prin urmare fermierii… [citeste mai departe]

Șase trasee care trec prin Bacău vor beneficia de trenuri electrice. Achiziția, anunțată de ministrul Grindeanu

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu anunţă, vineri, că a fost avizată în Consiliul Tehnico-Economic al Ministerului Transporturilor achiziţia a încă 20 trenuri electrice… [citeste mai departe]

SC BOSCH AUTOMOTIVE SRL Blaj: Anunț public privind depunerea solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu

SC BOSCH AUTOMOTIVE SRL Blaj: Anunț public privind depunerea solicitării de emitere a acordului de mediu SC BOSCH AUTOMOTIVE SRL Blaj anunță publicul interesat asupra depunerii solicitării… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial militar ucrainean: Aproape că am epuizat toată muniția de artilerie. Totul depinde acum de ceea ce ne oferă Occidentul

Adjunctul șefului serviciilor de informații militare a declarat că Ucraina pierde în fața Rusiei pe linia frontului și că acum se bazează aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Putin dezvăluie ce se întâmplă dacă economia „șchioapătă, strănută și tușește”

Consolidarea societății poate fi făcută doar cu o economie puternică, în niciun caz atunci când economia „șchioapătă, strănută și tușește”, a declarat joi președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, la o întâlnire cu… [citeste mai departe]

Azi a fost ultima zi de scoala

  Astazi, 10 iunie, s-a încheiat anul școlar 2021-2022, care a avut 167 de zile de școală primară și 172 de zile în gimnaziu și liceu. Copiii vor reveni în bănci din 5 septembrie, când va începe noul an școlar, în noua structură pe module, după ce s-a renunțat la semestre. De asemenea, calendarul anului […] [citeste mai departe]

Un incendiu de vegetaţie activ în sudul Spaniei a fost stabilizat; locuitorii evacuaţi pot reveni la casele lor

Pompierii au reuşit să limiteze răspândirea unui incendiu de vegetaţie care a devastat 3.500 de hectare de pădure şi tufăriş în sudul Spaniei, a anunţat vineri ministrul spaniol… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu mediu este în România în 2022. Domeniul unde se câștigă cel mai bine

Ce salariu mediu este în România în 2022, potrivit Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS). Salariul mediu a crescut în aprilie și față de luna precedentă, precum și față de luna similară a anului trecut. Care este domeniul unde… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

Germany sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has lent a new sense

