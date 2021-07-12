Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years

Stiri Recomandate

Atenționare de călătorie pentru Spania - Cod roșu de caniculă. Anunțul MAE

Atenționare de călătorie pentru Spania - Cod roșu de caniculă. Anunțul MAE

Pentru luni, s-au anunțat - cod roşu de caniculă (36 C - 42 C) şi vânt (de până la 80 km/h) pentru comunităţile Murcia şi Comunitatea Valenciană;- cod portocaliu de caniculă (36 C - 42 C) şi vânt (de până la 80 km/h) pentru comunităţile Andaluzia… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă se dovedeşte adevărat, acest raport face ca toate relatările conspiraţioniste despre Wuhan să fie nişte poveşti pentru copii

Dacă se dovedeşte adevărat, acest raport face ca toate relatările conspiraţioniste despre Wuhan să fie nişte poveşti pentru copii

Deocamdată, pentru OMS, variant 'lambada", iniţial descoperită în Peru în august 2020  şi cunoscută sub denumirea de C.37 este… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu a anunțat rectificarea bugetară. Va avea în a doua jumătate a lunii august

Florin Cîțu a anunțat rectificarea bugetară. Va avea în a doua jumătate a lunii august

"Am semnat calendarul pentru elaborarea proiectului rectificării bugetului de stat.În acest moment estimăm adoptarea Ordonanței cu privire la rectificarea bugetului de stat în perioada de 16 -20 august", a anunțat pe… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 50 de persoane reținute la Londra în urma meciului Anglia-Italia de pe Wembley

Aproape 50 de persoane reținute la Londra în urma meciului Anglia-Italia de pe Wembley

Mai mulți suporteri care nu aveau bilete au reuşit să intre pe Stadionul Wembley la meciul din finala Euro 2020 dintre Anglia și Italia. Poliția londoneză anunță că au fost reţinute 49 de persoane. Conform BBC, fanii s-au luptat… [citeste mai departe]

Lituania cere noi sancțiuni împotriva Belarusului: „Folosește refugiați ca armă politică”

Lituania cere noi sancțiuni împotriva Belarusului: „Folosește refugiați ca armă politică”

Uniunea Europeană ar trebui să aibă în vedere impunerea de noi sancțiuni împotriva Belarusului și acuză regimul Lukașenko că aduce imigranți cu avionul în țară pentru a-i trimite apoi peste granițe, spre… [citeste mai departe]

Organizatorii Neversea au investit aproape un milion de euro în plaja unde se va ţine festivalul

Organizatorii Neversea au investit aproape un milion de euro în plaja unde se va ţine festivalul

Organizatorii Neversea au investit anul acesta aproape un milion de euro în plaja unde se va ţine festivalul, noutăţile incluzând o zonă de cinema şi una de birouri, pentru cei care vor să lucreze de la mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Centru de vaccinare anti-COVID și pe Aeroportul Internațional Timișoara

Centru de vaccinare anti-COVID și pe Aeroportul Internațional Timișoara

În perioada 12-16 iulie, o echipă mobilă va asigura imunizarea la Aeroportul Internațional „Traian Vuia” din Timișoara, în intervalul orar 10:00 – 15:00. Oricine dorește se poate imuniza cu ser de la Pfizer BioNTech sau Johnson&Johnson. Punctul mobil de… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul unui cunoscut actor pentru PAS: Nu vă îmbătați cu apă rece

Avertismentul unui cunoscut actor pentru PAS: Nu vă îmbătați cu apă rece

CHIȘINĂU, 12 iul - Sputnik. Trebuie să menționăm din start că Anatol Durblă este un susținător PAS, fapt pe care îl confirmă chiar el în mesajul său de pe Facebook. "…mă bucur. Pentru că o victorie bucură și pentru că s-a luptat 30 de ani pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Și în Bulgaria au avut loc duminică alegeri legislative anticipate

Și în Bulgaria au avut loc duminică alegeri legislative anticipate

Bulgarii s-au prezentat duminică la urne în cadrul unor alegeri anticipate ce au avut drept scop să decidă dacă partidele de opoziție pot forma un nou guvern, după un deceniu de dominație politică a fostului premier Boiko Borisov, acuzat de «corupție și legături… [citeste mai departe]

Două săptămâni de meciuri tari pentru Ripensia

Două săptămâni de meciuri tari pentru Ripensia

Au apărut câteva modificări în programul jocurilor de verificare ale Ripensiei Timișoara din perioada inter-competițională. Astfel, partida cu Universitatea Cluj nu se va mai disputa, iar desfășurătorul partidelor amicale se prezintă astfel: Miercuri, 14 iulie, ora 20:00, la Arad: UTA – Ripensia Timișoara… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years

Publicat:
Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years

said on Monday that it is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to recruit 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.  Ryanair stated that it will start training new hires […] The post Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU delays push for digital levy to focus on global tax deal

15:15, 12.07.2021 - The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

Euro zone business growth surges by its fastest rate in 15 years

13:56, 23.06.2021 - Euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of lockdown measures unleashed an increase in demand and drove a boom in the dominant services sector, a survey found, according to Reuters. When the coronavirus was spreading rapidly, governments imposed strict…

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

16:55, 14.06.2021 - President Joe Biden made his entrance at the NATO summit on Monday, aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance, according to AP News.  Biden tries to rally allies for greater coordination…

Pandemic seen driving southeastern Europe warehouse boom

12:55, 09.06.2021 - Logistics and warehouse companies are accelerating expansion plans in southeastern Europe where business is expected to boom as the pandemic spurs manufacturers to relocate operations close to main markets, according to Reuters.  Dutch group Raben has seen increasing interest from firms looking to establish…

Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

14:35, 02.06.2021 - Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the European Union, the latest sign of simmering tensions after a Ryanair Holdings Plc was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg. …

European markets inch higher to start the new trading week

11:10, 17.05.2021 - European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC.  The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos…

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 19°C | 33°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 31°C
Timisoara 21°C | 35°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 14°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 599.284,80 1.737.528,40
II (5/6) 3 66.587,20 -
III (4/6) 259 771,28 -
IV (3/6) 5.464 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.300.971,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 iulie 2021
USD 4.1566
EUR 4.9275
CHF 4.5388
GBP 5.7605
CAD 3.3279
XAU 240.688
JPY 3.7744
CNY 0.6421
AED 1.1316
AUD 3.1019
MDL 0.2298
BGN 2.5194

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec