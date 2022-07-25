Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Fluturii ­monarh, ­plasaţi pe ­lista ­speciilor ameninţate cu dispariţia

Fluturele monarh migrator, care timp de milenii a transformat pădurile din America de Nord într-un caleidoscop de culori în cadrul uneia dintre cele mai spectaculoase migraţii în masă, este ameninţat cu extincţia, au precizat recent experţi internaţionali… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 153 | Germania lansează acuzații la adresa Rusiei: ”Putin practică un joc perfid”

Război în Ucraina, ziua 153. Guvernul Olaf Scholz a acuzat, luni seară, Rusia că invocă "pretexte" pentru a forţa Occidentul să nu mai susţină militar Ucraina, subliniind că… [citeste mai departe]

Doi noi ofiţeri, absolvenţi ai Academiei de Poliţie – în structurile jandarmeriei prahovene

F.T. Începând de ieri, 25 iulie 2022, corpul ofițerilor din cadrul Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Județean (IJJ) Prahova s-a mărit cu încă doi ofiţeri, absolvenţi ai Academiei de Poliţie ,,Alexandru Ioan Cuza”… [citeste mai departe]

Olaf Scholz, criticat pentru neglijență. Documente guvernamentale confidențiale au fost găsite de vecini la gunoi

Cancelarul Olaf Scholz și soția sa ar fi aruncat la coșul de gunoi documente, inclusiv legate de summitul G7, care nu aveau un caracter public și pe care ar fi trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

Licitație pentru reparaţii la liniile de cale ferată din portul Constanţa

Licitație pentru reparaţii la liniile de cale ferată din portul Constanţa Foto: Adriana Tudose / RRA Două firme româneşti care repară primele 35 de linii de cale ferată de marfă din portul Constanţa au fost singurele care au depus oferte la… [citeste mai departe]

Focar de COVID activ la un hotel din Buziaş / Jud.Timiș

Focar de COVID activ la un hotel din Buziaş / Jud.Timiș   Foto: commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:SARS-CoV-2_without_background.png Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Timiş a anunţat ieri că a fost declarat focar de Covid-19 activ la un hotel din Buziaş. La hotelul respectiv au fost depistate… [citeste mai departe]

Buzărnescu, eliminată în primul tur la Praga

Jucătoarea română de tenis Mihaela Buzărnescu a fost învinsă, luni, cu 6-2, 6-2, de japoneza Nao Hibino, într-un meci din primul tur al turneului de la Praga, din Cehia. La competiție mai sunt prezente Sorana Cârstea și Monica Niculescu. Prima joacă la simplu, urmând să o întâlnească în runda inaugurală pe… [citeste mai departe]

Bilete pentru duelul cu „europeana“ Sepsi

La finalul săptămânii, fanii ploieșteni sunt așteptați pe arena „Ilie Oană”, pentru confruntarea din etapa a treia a Superligii, cu Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe – formație care este angrenată și în calificările Conference League, urmând să joace, joi, în Slovenia, la Ljubliana. Partida se va disputa duminică, 31… [citeste mai departe]

A murit Paul Sorvino, actorul din Goodfellas și tatăl actriței Mira Sorvino

Actorul american Paul Sorvino, celebru pentru rolul său din filmul cu gangsteri "Goodfellas" și tatăl actriței Mira Sorvino, a murit luni la vârsta de 83 de ani, a anunțat anturajul său, potrivit AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Bugetul „istoric” al Prahovei pe 2022 a rămas doar pe hârtie, la jumătate de an!

V. Stoica Zicala care spune că minciuna are picioare scurte va fi întotdeauna valabilă, în orice situație. Poate fi chiar și adaptată, pentru că aceeași soartă are și dezinformarea, care se dovedește a fi doar o manipulare a opiniei… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt the operation […] The post Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

