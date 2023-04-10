Russian official claims 75% of Bakhmut seized

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the risk of a nuclear clash was at its highest level in decades, warning that Moscow was in a “de-facto” open conflict with Washington over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Relations between Russia and the United States,…

- China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

- Ukraine‘s president and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the extension of a deal with Moscow that has allowed Kyiv to export grain via Black Sea ports during Russia‘s invasion, according to Reuters. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with Guterres…

- U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO‘s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a “big mistake”, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit…

- President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

- Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas, according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around…

- Russia‘s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Monday that British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, who has been sanctioned by Moscow over Ukraine, is yet to answer for his support of Kyiv, according to Reuters. Cleverly said on Monday he had been sanctioned by the Russian government…