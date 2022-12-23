Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO – Mașină lovită de tren, la Livada

FOTO – Mașină lovită de tren, la Livada

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au intervenit, vineri, după ce un autoturism a fost lovit de un tren, pe raza localității Livada, comuna Iclod. Apelul de urgență a fost înregistrat în jurul orei 14.20, iar la fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj SAJ. Echipajele… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Pacienţii răniţi în accidentul de autocar din Pasajul Unirii sunt în stare stabilă- Excepţie - un rănit internat la Floreasca, la ATI

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Pacienţii răniţi în accidentul de autocar din Pasajul Unirii sunt în stare stabilă- Excepţie - un rănit internat la Floreasca, la ATI

Ministerul Sănătăţii (MS) anunţă că pacienţii răniţi în accidentul… [citeste mai departe]

Transport public pentru cei care vor merge la inaugurarea Arenei Chişinău. Cât va costa şi cum va circula autobuzul de pe cursa specială

Transport public pentru cei care vor merge la inaugurarea Arenei Chişinău. Cât va costa şi cum va circula autobuzul de pe cursa specială

Primăria Chişnău va pune la dispoziție o rută specială de autobuz pentru transportarea tur-retur a celor care vor participa… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentantul Ambasadei Mexicului - în audienţă la MAE privind interzicerea accesului unor cetăţeni români

Reprezentantul Ambasadei Mexicului - în audienţă la MAE privind interzicerea accesului unor cetăţeni români

Însărcinatul cu afaceri ad-interim al Ambasadei Statelor Unite Mexicane la Bucureşti a fost invitat în audienţă de către secretarul de stat în MAE pentru Afaceri globale şi strategii… [citeste mai departe]

Băimăreancă bătută de concubinul mai tânăr ca ea cu aproape 20 de ani

Băimăreancă bătută de concubinul mai tânăr ca ea cu aproape 20 de ani

Joi, 22 decembrie, la ora 10.50, polițiștii din Baia Mare au fost sesizați de către o femeie prin S.N.U.A.U. 112 cu privire la faptul că vecinul ei provoacă scandal și și-a agresat fizic concubina. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au identificat… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul din Pasajul Unirii. S-a deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă

Accidentul din Pasajul Unirii. S-a deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă

Polițiști de la Brigada Rutieră a Capitalei au deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă și vătămare corporală din culpă după accidentul care a avut loc vineri la intrarea în Pasajul Unirii din Capitală, în care un autocar s-a prins în limitatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat dus la spital cu traumatism cranio-cerebral sever după ce a căzut pe un şantier

Bărbat dus la spital cu traumatism cranio-cerebral sever după ce a căzut pe un şantier

Un bărbat în vârstă de 42 de ani a fost dus în stare gravă la spital de către un echipaj SMURD după ce a căzut de la înălţime, pe şantierul unei case aflate în construcţie într-o zonă centrală din municipiul Sibiu, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a Australiei, spune fostul selecţioner al Angliei, Eddie Jones

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a Australiei, spune fostul selecţioner al Angliei, Eddie Jones

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a naţionalei Australiei, a declarat vineri fostul selecţioner al naţionalei de rugby a Angliei, Eddie Jones, scrie BBC, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, cap de listă în topul celor mai mari realizări din înot pe anul 2022

David Popovici, cap de listă în topul celor mai mari realizări din înot pe anul 2022

Chiar dacă nu a prins podiumul la proba de 100 metri liber, David Popovici a obținut o medalie de argint la Campionatele Mondiale de Înot în bazin scurt de la Melbourne, iar presa din America este încântată de influența pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal după accidentul grav din Pasajul Unirii, soldat cu 1 mort și 24 de răniți - Acuzațiile: ucidere și vătămare corporală din culpă

Dosar penal după accidentul grav din Pasajul Unirii, soldat cu 1 mort și 24 de răniți - Acuzațiile: ucidere și vătămare corporală din culpă

Brigada Rutieră a anunțat reluarea traficului în Pasajul Unirii după accidentul grav produs în urmă cu… [citeste mai departe]


Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

Publicat:
Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

Russia criticized the for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member of the 27-nation bloc. “In the context […] The post Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper

14:45, 16.12.2022 - The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

15:00, 13.10.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…

Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia

14:41, 30.09.2022 - The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters.  President Vladimir…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…


Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Informatii Utile

