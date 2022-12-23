Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

- European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

- European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

- French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters. In an interview with French TV station…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…

- The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir…

- Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…