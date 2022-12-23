Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy statusPublicat:
Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member of the 27-nation bloc. “In the context […] The post Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
14:45, 16.12.2022 - The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…
EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse
14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…
EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe
13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…
Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia
11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters. In an interview with French TV station…
Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan
15:00, 13.10.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…
Kremlin says any attack on annexed territory will be an attack on Russia
14:41, 30.09.2022 - The Kremlin said on Friday that attacks against any part of the swathe of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin was about to annex would be considered aggression against Russia itself, adding that Russia would fight to take the whole of the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters. President Vladimir…
EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia
11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters. The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…