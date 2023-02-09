Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

Stiri Recomandate

Dosar penal in rem după găsirea celor patru sticle în fața Catedralei Încoronării: Polițiștii analizează lichidul din interior

Dosar penal in rem după găsirea celor patru sticle în fața Catedralei Încoronării: Polițiștii analizează lichidul din interior

Dosar penal in rem după găsirea celor patru sticle în fața Catedralei Încoronării: Polițiștii analizează lichidul din interior

INS: Sosirile înregistrate în structurile de primire turistică au crescut cu 21% în 2022, față de anul precedent

INS: Sosirile înregistrate în structurile de primire turistică au crescut cu 21% în 2022, față de anul precedent

Sosirile înregistrate în structurile de primire turistică, în anul 2022, au însumat 11.299,1 mii persoane, în creștere cu 21,8% faţă de anul 2021, anunță INS.

Cutremur în Turcia. Numărul românilor repatriați din Turcia a ajuns la 31. Nimeni nu a cerut ajutor din Siria. VIDEO

Cutremur în Turcia. Numărul românilor repatriați din Turcia a ajuns la 31. Nimeni nu a cerut ajutor din Siria. VIDEO

În cursul nopții de miercuri spre joi, Aeronave ale Forţelor Aeriene Române au repatriat din Turcia au mai repatriat încă zece români. Astfel, numărul persoanelor

Cea mai geroasă noapte-n Bistrița: S-au înregistrat -13,2 grade Celsius!

Cea mai geroasă noapte-n Bistrița: S-au înregistrat -13,2 grade Celsius!

Noaptea aceasta a fost cea mai geroasă noapte a sezonului, în Bistrița. Temperaturile au coborât până la -13,2 grade Celsius. Municipiul Bistrița a fost cuprins de un val de ger. Azi-noapte, temperaturile au coborât mult sub zero, înregistrându-se cea

Proporțiile dezastrului din Turcia și Siria: Peste 16.000 de morți și 68.000 de răniți; salvatorii avertizează că bilanţul ar putea creşte

Proporțiile dezastrului din Turcia și Siria: Peste 16.000 de morți și 68.000 de răniți; salvatorii avertizează că bilanţul ar putea creşte

Numărul persoanelor care şi-au pierdut viaţa în cutremurele produse luni în Turcia şi Siria a depăşit 16.000,

Opinia Mesagerului / Charlie… merde

Opinia Mesagerului / Charlie… merde

În ianuarie 2015, Parisul trăia clipe dramatice. Redacția publicației satirice Charlie Hebdo era mitraliată, la propriu, de o grupare care a acționat în spiritul Coranului, publicația fiind acuzată de răspândirea unor desene „satirice" denigratoare la adresa profetului Mohamed, gest considerat similar cu cea mai josnică abordare…

Veste bună: Locuitorii din Aiton vor avea transport public asigurat înspre și dinspre Cluj!

Veste bună: Locuitorii din Aiton vor avea transport public asigurat înspre și dinspre Cluj!

În 3 februarie 2023, mai multe persoane din Aiton ne-au contactat pentru a ne ruga să facem publică problema lor, respectiv faptul că au fost abandonați și nu mai există mijloc de transport public pe ruta Aiton-Rediu-Vâlcele-Cluj,…

”Polițista” modei, Iulia Albu, a fost dată afară de la Antena Stars

”Polițista” modei, Iulia Albu, a fost dată afară de la Antena Stars

Emisiunea "Poliția Modei" nu se va mai difuza la Antena Stars, că are audiențe foarte mici. Prezentatorii Iulia Albu și Ovidiu Buta rămân fără loc de muncă, alături de echipa care realiza emisiunea. Zilele trecute a fost înregistrată o ediție ce ar trebui…

Noul director al Aeroportului Bacău, ținut după gratii de autoritățile comuniste din Republica Moldova, acum 20 de ani. Bezniuc: „A fost o făcătură, nu doresc nimănui să treacă prin ce am trecut eu!”

Noul director al Aeroportului Bacău, ținut după gratii de autoritățile comuniste din Republica Moldova, acum 20 de ani. Bezniuc: „A fost o făcătură, nu doresc nimănui să treacă prin ce am trecut eu!”

Radu… [citeste mai departe]


Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

Publicat:
Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the was behind the explosions that ruptured the gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia's top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. on Wednesday dismissed the report, published by U.S. investigative journalist , which said an attack

