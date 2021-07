PM Citu touts 32.4 pct growth in six-month public investments

Prime Minister Florin Citu took Tuesday to Facebook to state that H1 public investments are 32.4 percent higher compared to the same period in 2020, standing at 21.35 billion lei. "Public investments have gone up: 21.35 billion lei in the first 6 months of 2021, by 32.4% more compared… [citeste mai departe]