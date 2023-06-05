Romania’s Social Democrats threaten early elections if no PM switchPublicat:
Romania‘s Social Democratic Party (PSD) will trigger early elections if the prime minister switch that was agreed to within the ruling coalition in December and which was supposed to have already taken place is not respected, said Social-Democrat MEP Victor Negrescu, noting his party is ready to lead, according to Euractiv. The prime minister switch […] The post Romania’s Social Democrats threaten early elections if no PM switch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
