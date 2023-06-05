Romania’s Social Democrats threaten early elections if no PM switch

Stiri Recomandate

„Până și Dumnezeu este trist”. Cu lacrimi în ochi, fotbalistul suedez Zlatan Ibrahimovici și-a anunțat retragerea

Atacantul suedez Zlatan Ibrahimovici, 41 de ani, și-a anunțat retragerea din activitate, pe San Siro, la finalul meciului pe care AC Milan l-a câștigat cu… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia a salvat peste 90 de migranți blocați pe o insulă de la granița cu Turcia

Autoritățile grecești au salvat 91 de migranți de pe o insuliță de pe un râu și i-au transportat la un centru de primire din apropierea graniței cu Turcia. Poliția a declarat că grupul era format din 32 de bărbați, 25 de femei și 34… [citeste mai departe]

Armenia anunță un posibil acord de pace cu Azerbaidjan până la sfârșitul anului

Secretarul Consiliului de Securitate al Armeniei, Armen Hrihorian, a declarat că un acord de pace cu Azerbaidjan este posibil până la sfârșitul anului, conform „Radio Azatutiun” .„Negocierile decurg foarte intens, iar dacă menținem… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii Colegiului Național Militar „Mihai Viteazul” au obținut rezultate foarte bune la Aiud Maraton 2023, eveniment aflat la a cincea ediție

Pregătiți de doamna profesoară Geanina Ilie, elevul sergent Călin Hartzos, elevii caporal Tudor Creț, Raul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Un bărbat a murit după ce s-a prăbuşit cu planorul lângă un aerodrom

Un pilot a murit duminică seara în apropierea  aerodromului  din comuna Ineu, județul Bihor, după ce s-a prăbuşit cu planorul. Un bărbat care pilota un planor a murit, duminică seara, după ce s-a prăbuşit cu planorul în apropierea aerodromului… [citeste mai departe]

TIR-urile cu alimente au ajuns să transporte larve „pentru consumul uman”. Unde ajung aceşti viermi

Un șofer de TIR din România a avut un șoc când un palet pe care-l transporta s-a spart și a aflat ce căra, de fapt, în remorcă. Bărbatul efectua un transport în localitatea Linton, din Marea… [citeste mai departe]

De veghe în lanul de facebook. Preşedinţii Vestului: Cionca conduce detașat la postări; greva profesorilor, omisă de toţi!

Nu-l bate nimeni. Nici Nica, nici Tișe și, cu siguranță, nici Bolojan. Iustin Cionca, președintele Consiliului Județean Arad, conduce detașat… [citeste mai departe]

Un urs rănit grav de tren a fost împușcat în Tuşnadu Nou, Harghita

Un urs lovit de tren sâmbătă, între localităţile Tuşnadu Nou şi Vrabia din jud. Harghita, a fost împuşcat, întrucât, rănit fiind, s-a refugiat în satul Tuşnadu Nou şi reprezenta un pericol pentru localnici. Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Harghita, Borboly… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi este Ziua Învăţătorului. Ciucă: ”Vă transmit cele mai bune gânduri şi respect”

Ziua Învăţătorului este sărbătorită, în fiecare an, la 5 iunie. Această zi a fost instituită prin Legea nr. 289/2007 şi reprezintă data naşterii lui Gheorghe Lazăr, întemeietorul învăţământului românesc modern.… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 466. Ruşii susţin că au respins un atac de proporţii în Donbas

Forţele ruseşti au respins duminică dimineaţă o „ofensivă de mare amploare” desfăşurată de armata ucraineană în Donbas, a anunţat Ministerul rus al Apărării în noaptea de duminică spre luni, citat de AFP. „În dimineaţa… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Social Democrats threaten early elections if no PM switch

Publicat:
Romania‘s (PSD) will trigger early elections if the prime minister switch that was agreed to within the ruling coalition in December and which was supposed to have already taken place is not respected, said Social-Democrat MEP , noting his party is ready to lead, according to Euractiv. The prime minister switch […] The post Romania’s threaten early elections if no PM switch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

