Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 0.2% y/y

Trei din cinci angajaţi români au participat la un interviu pentru job în acest an, iar printre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit DNSC, în primă etapă,… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 13 noiembrie 2023, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Câmpeni au fost sesizați, de către un bărbat, de 48 de ani, din comuna Horea, județul Alba, cu privire la faptul că a fost amenințat de către fiul său. Din primele cercetări… [citeste mai departe]

În contextul Zilei Mondiale a Diabetului, noi cercetări atrag atenția asupra necesității unor măsuri imediate și eficiente pentru a contracara diabetul zaharat tip 2, boala secolului 21, care în absența intervențiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Nr. 306 din 14 noiembrie 2023 BULETIN DE PRESA Cercetat penal pentru infractiuni la regimul rutier, a fost retinutLa data de 13 noiembrie a.c., politistii Biroului Rutier Medias au retinut un barbat in varsta de 23 de ani, din Ighisu Nou, cercetat penal pentru savarsirea mai multor infractiuni la regimul circulatiei.In… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Gura Humorului, în vârstă de 62 de ani, a ajuns la spital cu arsuri de gradele I şi II la nivelul capului, în urma unui incendiu care i-a cuprins marţi locuinţa, potrivit Agerpres.''Pompierii militari… [citeste mai departe]

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică (DNSC) şi ING Bank atrag atenţia asupra unei campanii de phishing care vizează conturile proprietarilor de pe platformele de rezervări online la hoteluri şi unităţi de… [citeste mai departe]

În iunie anul acesta, o propunere de interzicere a TikTok în SUA a obținut sprijin bipartizan și a ridicat întrebări mai mari cu privire la legile privind accesul la date. Efectul a fost că mai multe state se gândesc serios la interzicerea… [citeste mai departe]

Aseară, armata israeliană a distribuit,… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul Partidului Nostru, Renato Usatîi, a avut parte, recent, de un incident care pare a fi desprins din filme.… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 0.2% y/y

Publicat:
Romania’s Q3 GDP rises 0.2% y/y

Romania's economy grew 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a 3.8% annual increase in the like quarter of 2022, the statistical board said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to . On a seasonally adjusted annual comparison basis, Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.1%, compared to a

Euro zone Q3 GDP shrinks, but employment rises

13:50, 14.11.2023 - The euro zone economy contracted marginally quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, a new estimate confirmed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of a technical recession if the fourth quarter turns out equally weak, but employment still rose, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal

11:00, 08.11.2023 - Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

Romania to level retirement age for men and women with EU money

10:40, 01.11.2023 - Romania will set the retirement age for men and women at the same level of 65 years from 2035, according to the pension laws proposed by the Labour Ministry and adopted as part of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after a ruling coalition meeting on Tuesday…

Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

13:05, 12.10.2023 - Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

OMV Petrom’s Q3 hydrocarbon output drops

15:05, 09.10.2023 - The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to See News.  OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon…

NATO given Knight of Freedom award at Warsaw Security Forum

10:36, 04.10.2023 - NATO was awarded the Knight of Freedom for its outstanding role in maintaining peace in the transatlantic area at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, an annual event that brings together politicians and military and defence experts from around the world, according to Euractiv. The annual prize was…

Russian drone strikes on Odesa hit port area and cut off ferry service to Romania

15:11, 26.09.2023 - Russia struck the Black Sea port city of Odesa for a second night in a row in a drone barrage that damaged a warehouse, charred dozens of trucks and injured two drivers in fiery explosions that led officials to suspend ferry service between Romania and Ukraine, officials said Tuesday, according to AP…

Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country

07:50, 06.09.2023 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no…


