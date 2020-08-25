Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul de externe german Heiko Maas s-a deplasat marţi la Atena pentru a ajuta la detensionarea disputei teritoriale dintre Grecia şi Turcia, ţări care în opinia sa prin ceea ce fac ''se joacă cu focul''… [citeste mai departe]

Hidrologii au emis o avertizare cod portocaliu de inundații, marți, între orele 18:00 – 24:00 în județele Neamț, Harghita și Bacău  Conform hidrologilor, se pot produce scurgeri… [citeste mai departe]

În spitale, ambulatorii sau în alte unităţi, după caz, se pot desfăşura activităţi de învăţământ medico-farmaceutic postliceal, universitar şi postuniversitar, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul Consiliului Național al PSD, Vasile Dîncu, a declarat marți la DcNews.ro că alegerile locale „nu sunt un accelerat care nu mai poate fi oprit”.„Există și în PSD două școli de gândire. Una e cea care spune să facem alegeri acum, rapid, că ne-am pregătit,… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea divizionarei secunde FCU Craiova a anunţat astăzi cine este succesorul lui Eugen Trică la cârma echipei. Astfel, gruparea patronată de Adrian Mititelu va fi condusă în noua ediţie a Ligii 2 , ce va debuta la sfârşitul acestei săptămâni, de italianul Nicolo Napoli.FCU Craiova va juca în prima… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul ALDE a afirmat marți că Nicușor Dan pare că este "un dinozaur" care nu înţelege "lumea în care s-a trezit subit", în condiţiile în care are drept slogan de campanie "lupta anticomunistă". "Nicuşor Dan pare dinozaurul care, dezgheţat… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalistul polonez Janusz Gol a semnat, marţi, un contract valabil două sezoane cu FC Dinamo Bucureşti, informează gruparea din Şoseaua Ştefan cel Mare pe site-ul său oficial. "Mijlocaşul polonez Janusz Gol, ultima oară la KS Cracovia, este noul… [citeste mai departe]

Circa 6% dintre rezidenţii unui oraş german care a fost un focar timpuriu de coronavirus au anticorpi pentru COVID-19, în timp ce 40% dintre cei care anterior au fost testaţi pozitiv… [citeste mai departe]

AVERTIZARE DE FENOMENE METEOROLOGICE PERICULOASE COD ROSU în județul Bacău. Fenomene avertizate: averse torentiale ce vor cumula 35…50 l/mp – în zona s-au acumulat 50 l/mp; grindină, intensificări puternice ale vântului,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb

Publicat:
Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb

men's team finished third at the Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb, the reported on Tuesday on its official website.

"The best result for the team of our country came in the men's team event, where Romania won the bronze medal thanks to the individual times: - 1:07.11 (4th place individual) and - 1:11.21 (7th place individual). In the women's race, Romania ranked fifth, with the times of the two athletes as follows: - 1:15.38 (5th place individual) and - 1:24.58 (12th…

Police to be able to issue order to place assaulted, abused animal in shelter

19:06, 25.08.2020 - Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry (MAI) having put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance strengthening animal protection measures, according to which the Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in a…

Atletism: Echipa masculina a Romaniei, locul trei la Campionatul Balcanic de semimaraton de la Zagreb

16:56, 25.08.2020 - Echipa masculina a Romaniei a obtinut locul trei la Campionatul Balcanic de semimaraton desfasurat la Zagreb, informeaza, marti, Federatia Romana de Atletism pe site-ul sau oficial. "Cel mai bun rezultat pentru delegatia tarii noastre a fost obtinut in proba pe echipe masculin, acolo unde Romania a…

Iohannis: Substantial funds earmarked at budget revision for drought-affected farmers

19:01, 18.08.2020 - At the budget revision, the government has earmarked substantial funds for drought-affected farmers, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday at a press statement delivered at the end of his meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several ministers. "The Romanian…

Northern Ireland supports opening in Belfast of Consular Office of the Romanian Embassy

18:05, 11.08.2020 - The Government of Northern Ireland and the local authorities support the endeavour of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to open a Consular Office in Belfast to cover the needs of consular services of Romanian citizens in the area, Ambassador Dan Mihalache…

Four medals, of which two gold, for Romanian sprinters at Dromia competition in Athens

14:09, 16.07.2020 - The Romanian athletes won four medals, two gold and two bronze, at the "DROMIA 2020" competition, held on Wednesday in Athens and reserved for sprint events, informs the Romanian Athletics Federation.At the first international competition, organized after a long break due to the coronavirus…

HealthMin Tataru: If needed, we can place an entire locality under quarantine during state of alert

21:36, 16.06.2020 - Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that the establishment of the state of alert is needed in order to have "the levers" at hand to place an entire locality under quarantine if there is a large number of inhabitants infected with the SARS-CoV-2 there,…

Long wait times to enter country through PTF Nadlac I and II, from Hungary

11:07, 16.06.2020 - Over 16.000 persons have returned to Romania, in 24 hours, through Border Crossing Points (PTF) Nadlac I and Nadlac II (west of the country, on the border with Hungary), three times as many as the daily average in a normal period, so that at these border crossings the wait times for transit are two…

New car registrations in Romania decrease by almost one third five months into 2020

13:07, 09.06.2020 - New car registrations in Romania decreased by 31.43% in the first five months of 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year, while the decrease in the used cars segment was almost 16% at a comparative level according to statistics with the Directorate for Driving Permits and Vehicle…


