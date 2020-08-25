Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry (MAI) having put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance strengthening animal protection measures, according to which the Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in a…

- Echipa masculina a Romaniei a obtinut locul trei la Campionatul Balcanic de semimaraton desfasurat la Zagreb, informeaza, marti, Federatia Romana de Atletism pe site-ul sau oficial. "Cel mai bun rezultat pentru delegatia tarii noastre a fost obtinut in proba pe echipe masculin, acolo unde Romania a…

- At the budget revision, the government has earmarked substantial funds for drought-affected farmers, President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday at a press statement delivered at the end of his meeting at the Cotroceni Palace with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several ministers. "The Romanian…

- The Government of Northern Ireland and the local authorities support the endeavour of the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to open a Consular Office in Belfast to cover the needs of consular services of Romanian citizens in the area, Ambassador Dan Mihalache…

- The Romanian athletes won four medals, two gold and two bronze, at the "DROMIA 2020" competition, held on Wednesday in Athens and reserved for sprint events, informs the Romanian Athletics Federation.At the first international competition, organized after a long break due to the coronavirus…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday told Digi 24 private television broadcaster that the establishment of the state of alert is needed in order to have "the levers" at hand to place an entire locality under quarantine if there is a large number of inhabitants infected with the SARS-CoV-2 there,…

- Over 16.000 persons have returned to Romania, in 24 hours, through Border Crossing Points (PTF) Nadlac I and Nadlac II (west of the country, on the border with Hungary), three times as many as the daily average in a normal period, so that at these border crossings the wait times for transit are two…

- New car registrations in Romania decreased by 31.43% in the first five months of 2020, compared with the same period of the previous year, while the decrease in the used cars segment was almost 16% at a comparative level according to statistics with the Directorate for Driving Permits and Vehicle…