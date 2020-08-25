Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb

Romania's men's team, third place at Balkan Half Marathon Championships in ZagrebPublicat:
The Romanian men's team finished third at the Balkan Half Marathon Championships in Zagreb, the Romanian Athletics Federation reported on Tuesday on its official website.
"The best result for the team of our country came in the men's team event, where Romania won the bronze medal thanks to the individual times: Stefan Gavril - 1:07.11 (4th place individual) and Marius Ionescu - 1:11.21 (7th place individual). In the women's race, Romania ranked fifth, with the times of the two athletes as follows: Liliana Dragomir - 1:15.38 (5th place individual) and Adelina Paulina Baltoi - 1:24.58 (12th…
Atletism: Echipa masculina a Romaniei, locul trei la Campionatul Balcanic de semimaraton de la Zagreb
16:56, 25.08.2020 - Echipa masculina a Romaniei a obtinut locul trei la Campionatul Balcanic de semimaraton desfasurat la Zagreb, informeaza, marti, Federatia Romana de Atletism pe site-ul sau oficial. "Cel mai bun rezultat pentru delegatia tarii noastre a fost obtinut in proba pe echipe masculin, acolo unde Romania a…
