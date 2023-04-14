Romania’s Iohannis aims for solutions to protect Romanian farmers while helping Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Marine Le Pen: Dacă Rusia câștigă războiul, va fi o catastrofă, dacă învinge Ucraina se va declanșa al Treilea Război Mondial

Marine Le Pen: Dacă Rusia câștigă războiul, va fi o catastrofă, dacă învinge Ucraina se va declanșa al Treilea Război Mondial

Fosta candidată la președinția franceză, Marine Le Pen, a declarat într-un interviu pentru El Pais, că situația din Ucraina este extrem… [citeste mai departe]

Român, condamnat în Franța la plata unei amenzi de un milion de euro și patru ani de închisoare

Român, condamnat în Franța la plata unei amenzi de un milion de euro și patru ani de închisoare

Un milion de euro și 4 ani de închisoare este pedeapsa primită de un șofer român în Franța. Acesta conducea un tir și ar fi transportat aproape 160 de kilograme de canabis din Spania în Franța, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

WRS şi Emilian, transformare neașteptată la „Te cunosc de undeva!": „Chiar e cel mai greu moment pe care l-am avut!"

WRS şi Emilian, transformare neașteptată la „Te cunosc de undeva!”: „Chiar e cel mai greu moment pe care l-am avut!”

Când credeau că le-au văzut şi le-au trăit pe toate la „Te cunosc de undeva!”, WRS şi Emilian au avut parte de un şoc în cadrul galei difuzată în… [citeste mai departe]

Jumătate de țară, inclusiv București, sub cod galben de vreme instabilă, în următoarele ore

Jumătate de țară, inclusiv București, sub cod galben de vreme instabilă, în următoarele ore

Jumătate de țară, inclusiv București, se va afla sub avertizare de cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică accentuată, valabilă până la orele serii. Avertizarea de Cod Galben va intra în vigoare în intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmii suceveni le-au făcut o surpriză bătrânilor din cadrul Centrului de Îngrijire ,,Ingvar Kamprad" (FOTO)

Jandarmii suceveni le-au făcut o surpriză bătrânilor din cadrul Centrului de Îngrijire ,,Ingvar Kamprad” (FOTO)

Bătrânii din cadrul Centrului de Îngrijire ,,Ingvar Kamprad”, dar și o familie cu mulți copii au primit daruri de Paști de la jandarmii suceveni. ”Prin solidaritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă Bulgaria nu va adopta la timp două legi, ar putea fi separată de România privind Schengen

Dacă Bulgaria nu va adopta la timp două legi, ar putea fi separată de România privind Schengen

Bulgaria ar putea face parte din Schengen în toamnă. Acest lucru a fost declarat de ministrul bulgar al afacerilor externe, Nikolai Milkov, într-un interviu special pentru BTA. Potrivit spuselor sale, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

China reiterează că nu va furniza arme părțile implicate în conflictul din Ucraina și cere o soluție pașnică

China reiterează că nu va furniza arme părțile implicate în conflictul din Ucraina și cere o soluție pașnică

China va rămâne neutră și va ajuta la facilitarea negocierilor pentru găsirea unei soluții pașnice a conflictului din Ucraina, a declarat vineri ministrul chinez de externe… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban afirmă că Statele Unite „susţin războiul" în Ucraina și că vor să forțeze pe toată lumea să intre în alianţa de război

Viktor Orban afirmă că Statele Unite „susţin războiul” în Ucraina și că vor să forțeze pe toată lumea să intre în alianţa de război

Statele Unite ale Americii sunt „prietenul şi aliatul nostru”, dar Ungaria „nu le va permite să o forţeze… [citeste mai departe]

Celine Dion lansează primele piese după ce a fost diagnosticată cu o boală rară

Celine Dion lansează primele piese după ce a fost diagnosticată cu o boală rară

Celine Dion va lansa mai multe piese noi, la câteva luni după ce a anunțat că suferă de o boală rară. Melodiile fac parte de pe albumul care conține coloana sonoră a unui film în care joacă și cântăreața. Noul album, „Love Again”, coloana… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s Iohannis aims for solutions to protect Romanian farmers while helping Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania’s Iohannis aims for solutions to protect Romanian farmers while helping Ukraine

said on Thursday that he cannot accept that the aid given by Romania to Ukraine turns against Romanian farmers, according to Agerpres. Iohannis requested the government representatives to find the best methods to protect Romania‘s farmers while still helping Ukraine. was asked whether it would be appropriate to ban grain […] The post Romania’s Iohannis aims for solutions to protect Romanian farmers while helping Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

