Romania’s health minister says fifth wave of COVID-19 has started

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O decizie privind introducerea obligativitații certificatului COVID-la locul de munca ar urma sa fie luata, miercuri, in urma ședinței coaliției de guvernare, programata, potrivit unor surse poitice, pentru ora 13.00. In timp ce președintele PNL Florin Cițu nu vrea sa ca aceasta masura sa fie adoptata…

- Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

- Italia a anunțat, marți, noi regulii de intrare pe teritoriul țarii, din cauza ingrijorarilor legate de noua varianta Omicron. In prezent, calatorii din UE pot intra in Italia doar cu dovada certificatului digital de vaccinare. Conform noilor reguli, aceștia vor trebui sa prezinte și un test negativ.…

- Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…

- Șeful Pfizer, doctorul Albert Bourla a declarat ca oamenii vor trebui sa fie vaccinați anual impotriva Covid-19, pentru a menține „un nivel foarte inalt de protecție”, conform BBC. Directorul executiv al Pfizer a vorbit cu BBC inaintea apariției variantei Omicron, mai intai identificata in Africa de…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…