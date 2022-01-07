Romania’s health minister says fifth wave of COVID-19 has started

Stiri Recomandate

12 programe noi pentru sprijinirea IMM-urilor și a companiilor din turism

 Ministrul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului a declarat că își propune ca în cursul acestui an să fie lansate 12 programe care să vină în sprijinul IMM-urilor, dar și al companiilor din turism. Anunțul a fost făcut de ministrul Constantin-Daniel Cadariu… [citeste mai departe]

Aveți nevoie de de test PCR dacă reveniți din aceste țări: Sunt vizați chiar și vaccinații

Ministerul Sănătății a actualizat lista țărilor cu risc epidemiologic sporit. Cetățenii care revin din aceste state vor trebui să prezinte testul PCR negativ la COVID-19, chiar dacă sunt vaccinați. [citeste mai departe]

Oficialii au felicitat cetăţenii cu ocazia Crăciunului. Ce MESAJE au avut

Crăciunul este sărbătoarea care ne poate aduce mai aproape unii de alții și ne poate face mai uniți. Este mesajul de felicitare al președintelui Maia Sandu, adresat creștinilor, care marchează astăzi Naşterea Domnului. [citeste mai departe]

MAI va monta 600 de camere radar fixe pe cele mai aglomerate drumuri din România. Se va ști și cine nu are ITP

Începând din această lună, șoferii agresivi vor putea fi amendați. Codul Rutier va fi modificat printr-o decizie a Guvernului, a anunțat ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode. Lucian… [citeste mai departe]

DNA Cluj a decimat mafia permiselor auto sau de port armă

Treizeci de persoane au fost trimise în judecată de procurorii DNA Cluj, în luna decembrie 2021, într-un dosar privind obţinerea de permise auto sau permise port armă pe baza unor documente false.Procurorii din cadrul Direcției Naționale Anticorupție – Serviciul teritorial Cluj au dispus… [citeste mai departe]

Austria relaxează restricțiile! Școlile se vor redeschide, dar elevii şi profesorii vor fi testaţi de trei ori pe săptămână

Directoarea generală pentru sănătate publică din Austria, Katharina Reich, a declarat că închiderea şcolilor va fi ''ultima soluţie'' pe… [citeste mai departe]

Topul scuzelor pentru poliție: Permisul? Păi de unde să am, ce, mi-ați dat? Boss, e blasfemie să merg cu 50 la oră cu mașina asta!

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne a făcut, pe Facebook, topul scuzelor celor care încalcă legislația rutieră. Polițiștii speră ca… [citeste mai departe]

Fanfara Poliţiei de Frontieră s-a pornit cu colindatul. Călătorii, entuziasmați

Fanfara Poliţiei de Frontieră s-a pornit cu colindatul. În ajun de Crăciun pe stil vechi, vameşii ucraineni de la mai multe posturi de frontieră din nordul ţării, precum şi călătorii care traversau frontiera, au primit colindătorii. [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Predoiu A BĂTUT PALMA cu Vera Jourova și anunță DESFIINȚAREA SIIJ: NU va avea un alt înlocuitor

Ministrul Justiției, Cătălin Predoiu, anunță desființarea SIIJ. Acesta spune că Secția pentru Investigarea Infracțiunilor din Justiție va fi desființată la finele lunii martie și… [citeste mai departe]

Novak Djokovic le mulţumeşte, pe Instagram, tuturor celor care-l susţin

Jucătorul sârb de tenis, Novak Djokovic, liderul ATP, a mulţumit, într-un mesaj pe Instagram, tuturor celor care-l susţin, el fiind în continuarea izolat într-un centru din Melbourne, alături de imigranţi din diferite ţări ale lumii, în aşteptarea judecării… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s health minister says fifth wave of COVID-19 has started

Publicat:
Romania‘s health minister announced on Friday that the country is already in the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron variant has begun spreading through community transmission, according to Romania-Insider.  “We’re already in the fifth wave of the pandemic. (…) 20 to January 5, there has been a growing […] The post Romania’s health minister says fifth wave of COVID-19 has started appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Certificat COVID la locul de munca, din ianuarie. Modul de adoptare naște tensiuni in coaliție. Rafila amenința cu demisia

12:06, 22.12.2021 - O decizie privind introducerea obligativitații certificatului COVID-la locul de munca ar urma sa fie luata, miercuri, in urma ședinței coaliției de guvernare, programata, potrivit unor surse poitice, pentru ora 13.00. In timp ce președintele PNL Florin Cițu nu vrea sa ca aceasta masura sa fie adoptata…

COVID-19: Officials say Romania will face a fifth wave of the pandemic

11:15, 22.12.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

Italia: Noi reguli de intrare pe teritoriul țarii, in contextul apariției Omicron

13:01, 15.12.2021 - Italia a anunțat, marți, noi regulii de intrare pe teritoriul țarii, din cauza ingrijorarilor legate de noua varianta Omicron. In prezent, calatorii din UE pot intra in Italia doar cu dovada certificatului digital de vaccinare. Conform noilor reguli, aceștia vor trebui sa prezinte și un test negativ.…

Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions

11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider.  Those arriving from the European Union, European…

Pfizer: Va fi nevoie ca lumea sa se vaccineze anti-Covid in fiecare an

12:50, 02.12.2021 - Șeful Pfizer, doctorul Albert Bourla a declarat ca oamenii vor trebui sa fie vaccinați anual impotriva Covid-19, pentru a menține „un nivel foarte inalt de protecție”, conform BBC. Directorul executiv al Pfizer a vorbit cu BBC inaintea apariției variantei Omicron, mai intai identificata in Africa de…

Romanian pupils return to classrooms after two-week holiday

11:10, 08.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk

17:36, 22.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…


