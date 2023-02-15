Romania’s central bank lowers 2023 inflation forecast to 7% Romania‘s central bank said on Wednesday that it lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 7% from 11.2% projected in November, taking into account an extended energy support scheme and the statistical effects of sizeable price hikes in 2022, according to See News. Inflation is projected to continue its downward trajectory to reach 4.2% at […] The post Romania’s central bank lowers 2023 inflation forecast to 7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

