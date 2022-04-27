Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 pct, close to Hungary's and Poland's (FinMin)Publicat:
Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 percent, similar to or close to Hungary's and Poland's, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday, reiterating that government borrowing costs have been very high for about 10 years now.
