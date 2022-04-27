Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 pct, close to Hungary's and Poland's (FinMin)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that Romania is unaffected at this time, after Gazprom has cut off the supply of gas to Bulgaria and Poland.

The Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, is invited, on Wednesday, to the "Government's Hour" debate in the Senate.

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, was invited by the President of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's legislative body, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to conduct an official visit to Kyiv, the Senate informed on Wednesday.

The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, is going to pay his first official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday.

Romania's Under-19 football team scored its first clear victory, against Georgia, 5-1 (3-1), on Wednesday, in Velika Gorica (Georgia), in Group 4 of the 2022 European Under-19 Championship elite round, Agerpres reports.

Romania is already using 3.4% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to prop up its economy and citizens, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday at a news briefing at the end of a government meeting, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis received on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, who is paying a visit to Romania, Agerpres reports.

Senate President and Liberal leader Florin Citu said on Tuesday that the government must come up with credible measures and reduce the deficit in order to borrow at lower interest rates.