Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 pct, close to Hungary's and Poland's (FinMin)

Podul din Zatoka, distrus de o rachetă. Circulaţia pe pod, în direcţia spre Odesa, a fost oprită (VIDEO)

Podul din Zatoka, distrus de o rachetă. Circulaţia pe pod, în direcţia spre Odesa, a fost oprită (VIDEO)

Podul din Zatoka a fost distrus de o rachetă, marţi după amiază. Informaţia a fost confirmată de consilierul şefului Administraţiei Militare Regionale Odesa, Serghei Bratciuk, menţionând…

Parcul fostei Prefecturi din Lugoj, devastat inainte de Paste. Mai multi tineri au smuls bancile si cosurile de gunoi

Parcul fostei Prefecturi din Lugoj, devastat inainte de Paste. Mai multi tineri au smuls bancile si cosurile de gunoi

Politistii lugojeni fac cercetari dupa ce mobilierul stradal din parcul fostei Prefecturi a fost distrus. Bancile si cosurile de gunoi au fost smulse si aruncate la intamplare…

Gavrilița, după împușcăturile de la Cobasna: La moment situația e stabilă. Experții trebuie să se pronunțe pe riscuri

Gavrilița, după împușcăturile de la Cobasna: La moment situația e stabilă. Experții trebuie să se pronunțe pe riscuri

„Condamnăm asemenea acțiuni și chemăm la calm și pace". Prim-ministra, Natalia Gavrilița, recomandă cetățenilor Republicii Moldova să continuie să…

Cum arată Marius Balo, profesorul român întemnițat 8 ani în China. Cum se simte de când a ajuns în România

Cum arată Marius Balo, profesorul român întemnițat 8 ani în China. Cum se simte de când a ajuns în România

Cum arată acum Marius Balo? Povestea lui a făcut înconjurul lumii. Acesta a fost profesor în România, ulterior a ajuns într-o închisoare din China unde a stat 8 ani. Bărbatul…

Ce tarif are Claudia Pătrășcanu pentru o cântare. Face mii de euro după divorț EXCLUSIV

Ce tarif are Claudia Pătrășcanu pentru o cântare. Face mii de euro după divorț EXCLUSIV

Claudia Pătrașcanu sau Claudette, după numele său de scenă, admite că în viața sa lucrurile par să fi intrat într-o fază mult mai liniștită. După divorțul de fostul ei soț, Gabriel Bădălău, cei doi au reușit să-și…

Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află într-o vizită în Ucraina

Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află într-o vizită în Ucraina

Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află într-o vizită în Ucraina Florin Cîțu.        Foto: Arhivă.Florin Cîțu.        Foto: Arhivă. Președintele Senatului, Florin Cîțu, se află astăzi într-o…

Botoşani: Aproximativ 100 de elevi participă la Olimpiada Naţională de Religie

Botoşani: Aproximativ 100 de elevi participă la Olimpiada Naţională de Religie

Aproximativ 100 de elevi de la toate seminariile şi liceele teologice ortodoxe participă, începând de miercuri, la faza naţională a Olimpiadei de Religie, care se desfăşoară, pentru a doua oară, la Botoşani.

Guvernul german se aşteaptă la o creştere economică mai slabă din cauza războiului din Ucraina

Guvernul german se aşteaptă la o creştere economică mai slabă din cauza războiului din Ucraina

Guvernul german se aşteaptă la o creştere economică mai slabă şi la o inflaţie de aproape două ori mai mare decât preconiza anterior pentru 2022, din cauza războiului din Ucraina, a sancţiunilor impuse…

IMM-urile solicită Parlamentului să respingă noile taxe

IMM-urile solicită Parlamentului să respingă noile taxe

Noi obligații birocratice ar putea fi introduse pentru antreprenori, fiind vorba de o inițiativă legislativă prin care se achită includerea într-un registru – Catalogul Firmelor, realizat de Camera de Comerț.

VIDEO: Gaze lacrimogene la protestul ucrainean din Kherson

VIDEO: Gaze lacrimogene la protestul ucrainean din Kherson

O înregistrare video obținută de Reuters arată un grup de ucraineni care protestează în orașul Kherson din sudul țării. Protestatarii au fluturat steaguri ucrainene și au scandat împotriva lui Volodymyr Saldo, fostul primar al orașului Kherson, care a fost numit din nou în funcție de…


Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 pct, close to Hungary's and Poland's (FinMin)

Publicat:
Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 pct, close to Hungary's and Poland's (FinMin)

Romania's borrowing rates are around 6.7 percent, similar to or close to Hungary's and Poland's, said on Wednesday, reiterating that government borrowing costs have been very high for about 10 years now.

