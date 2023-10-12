Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by 10.36% year-on-year in September, while […] The post Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Annual inflation in the eurozone cooled to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, flash figures showed on Friday, according to CNBC. That was down from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-on-month inflation dipped from 0.5% to 0.3%. Core inflation — which excludes…

- US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts, according to Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.53 a barrel by 0649…

- The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between…

- A gas explosion at a highway construction site in Romania early Thursday killed four people and injured five, emergency authorities said, according to AP News. The blast happened around 1 a.m. near the eastern town of Calimanesti, said the emergency office in a statement. It was caused by the “cracking…

- Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to See News. The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the…

- Annual inflation held steady in Europe in August as food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank (ECB) can pause its record series of interest rate hikes, according to AP News. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…