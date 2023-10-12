Romania’s annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

Stiri Recomandate

Traficanți de droguri, prinși în flagrant la Timișoara

Cantități importante de droguri au fost confiscate după descinderile de miercuri în Timiș, Cluj și Mehedinți. O grupare vindea droguri pe străzi, mai ales în...

ROMÂNIA REALĂ – Judecătoare reținută pentru luare de mită și deținere de droguri

Procurorul de caz din cadrul Secției de urmărire penală din PÎCCJ a dispus punerea în mișcare a acțiunii penale și măsura reținerii pentru 24 de ore față de o judecătoare în cadrul unei instanțe din județul Suceava, sub…

Criză a medicamentelor pentru bolnavii cronici: „De mai bine de 10 ani nu am mai avut asemenea situaţii"

Criză a medicamentelor pentru bolnavii cronici: „De mai bine de 10 ani nu am mai avut asemenea situaţii"

Peste 120.000 de oameni au ajuns până acum la moaștele Sfintei Parascheva

Peste 120.000 de oameni au ajuns până acum la Catedrala Mitropolitană din Iaşi. Printre ei mulți copii, care au stat răbdători la rând în ciuda vremii reci. O delegaţie de preoţi greci a adus mâna Sfântului Andrei Criteanul la catedrala Mitropolitană…

Netanyahu: Fiecare membru Hamas este „un om mort"

Premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a declarat că miercuri seara că „fiecare membru Hamas" este „un om mort". Declarația a fost făcută după prima întrunire a guvernului de urgență creat de Netanyahu împreună cu liderul opoziției israeliene, Benny Gantz, informează BBC.

ANAF scoate din nou MAȘINI la vânzare. Autovehiculele pe care le poți cumpăra aproape pe nimic

Fiscul scoate din nou la licitație mai multe mașini confiscate de-a lungul timpului. Există și autoturisme care pot fi achiziționate la prețuri de pomană. Ce licitații cu mașini au loc în octombrie 2023 la…

Judecătoare reţinută pentru că se droga, lua mită şi dădea informaţii din dosare

O judecătoare de la Tribunalul Suceava, căreia i se aduc mai multe acuzaţii, a fost reţinută pentru 24 de ore. Ea ar fi dat persoanelor vizate informaţii din dosare instrumentate de DIICOT, inclusiv că urmează percheziţii şi…

Vicepreședintele Asociației Magistraților, despre legea pensiilor speciale: „Naște anumite semne de întrebare pe discriminare"

Cezar Filip, vicepreşedintele Asociaţiei Magistraţilor din România, a declarat miercuri, despre noua formă a legii pensiilor speciale,…

Cum face Sorin Bontea pâinea. Rețeta juratului de la Chefi la Cuțite, folosește un singur gram de drojdie

Puține lucruri se pot compara cu aroma reconfortantă de pâine caldă ce învăluie locuința toamna. Chef Sorin Bontea a dezvăluit ce rețetă respectă pentru a prepara pâine de casă. Nu folosește…

Pensionarii români ar putea primi bani în schimbul biletelor de tren neutilizate

Potrivit unui nou proiect de lege, depus miercuri în Camera Deputaților, biletele de tren oferite anual cu preț redus pentru pensionari, ar putea fi compensate dacă nu sunt utilizate. Inițiativa a fost înregistrată la Secretariatul General…


Romania's annual inflation eases to 8.8% in Sept

Publicat:
Romania's consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to . The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by 10.36% year-on-year in September, while […]

