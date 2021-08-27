Romanian minister Eduard Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Stiri Recomandate

RUȘINOS!!! Inspectorul general adjunct al ISJ Argeș, Cătălina Dumitrașcu, S-A OPUS acordării de ghiozdane și rechizite pentru elevii din Pitești

Biden către autorii atacurilor de la Kabul, în care au murit 13 militari americani: Vă vom vâna şi vă vom face să plătiţi. Planul atacurilor revendicate de ISIS-K. Pentagonul a avertizat că un nou atac este iminent

Beat la volan, a trecut cu mașina prin gardul unei case și a pătruns în curte

A amestecat bicarbonat de sodiu cu ulei de cocos și a așteptat 15 minute. Ce truc genial și ieftin a descoperit

Bicarbonatul de sodiu este un aliat util, așa că multe gospodine îl folosesc în diferite rețete după ce au descoperit că ingredientul este mai folositor ca orice produs. Totuși,… [citeste mai departe]

Danemarca va ridica toate restricţiile anti-COVID, din 10 septembrie: Peste 70% din populaţie s-a vaccinat

Danemarca va ridica restricțiile, din data de 10 septembrie, după ce rata de vaccinare a depășit 70%. Boala nu mai este considerată o "ameninţare pentru societate", a anunţat vineri Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Membru AUR prins cu droguri asupra sa, în Parlamentul României

Un bărbat a fost prins de SPP la intrarea în Parlament, având asupra sa un plic în care se afla cannabis. Bărbatul este Mircea Gheorgheosu, membru AUR și expert în comunicare la grupul parlamentar. „În data de 26 august 2021, poliţişti din cadrul Secţiei 17 au fost solicitaţi… [citeste mai departe]

23.574 cetățeni români sunt confirmați cu COVID-19, în străinătate

Potrivit informațiilor obținute de misiunile diplomatice și oficiile consulare ale României în străinătate, până astăzi, 27 august 2021, un număr de 23.574 de cetățeni români au fost confirmați ca fiind infectați cu SARS – CoV – 2 (coronavirus): 2.543 în… [citeste mai departe]

WonderPuck revine la Cluj-Napoca cu cea de-a 5-a ediție! Vezi ce noutăți aduce festivalul!

În perioada 9-12 Septembrie, festivalul de teatru de păpuși și animație WonderPuck revine la Cluj-Napoca cu cea de-a 5-a ediție. Festivalul WonderPuck WonderPuck este un eveniment de tip open-air, un... Acesta este… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: PSD nu face guvern cu PNL sau cu USR-PLUS. Singura soluție, alegerile anticipate

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, afirmă că alegerile anticipate sunt singura soluţie, pentru că actualul Parlament "nu mai reflectă voinţa românilor". El  a precizat că social-democraţii nu ar face un guvern… [citeste mai departe]

De ce bebelușii zâmbesc în somn? Motivul nebănuit

Ce poate fi mai frumos și mai inocent decât zâmbetul unui bebeluș? Să nu mai vorbim de primul zâmbet al unui nou-născut, cunoscut uneori și sub numele de zâmbet angelic. Acesta este un moment extrem de așteptat de părinți, care le topește sufletele. Dar totuși, de ce zâmbesc… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian minister Eduard Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Publicat:
Romanian cyclist , the current Minister of Youth and Sports in Romania, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men’s C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the in Tokyo, according to Agerpres. Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia’s . won Romania’s first medal at […] The post Romanian minister wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

