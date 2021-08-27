Romanian minister Eduard Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men's C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo. Despite a better start, Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia's Jozef Metelka. 44-year…

- Sportivul Alex Bologa a obtinut, vineri, medalia de bronz la categoria -60 kg din cadrul competitiei de judo de la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Tokyo. Pentru Romania este a doua medalie de la actuala editie a Jocurilor Paralimpice, dupa cea de argint obtinuta de Eduard Novak la ciclism. Bologa l-a invins…

- Ministrul Sporturilor, Eduard Novak, s-a aratat foarte multumit de locul 11, pe care l-a obținut la proba de contratimp 1.000 m, categoriile 4-5, la ciclism pe velodrom, joi, la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Tokyo. ”Locul 11. Numarul meu norocos si ‘my personal best’ ca timp in aceasta proba (1 min 06…

- Romania‘s Minister of Youth and Sports Eduard Novak is part of the Romanian team of athletes who will compete at the Tokyo Paralympics. “Novak, a road and track racing cyclist, is currently training in Plovdiv, Bulgaria,” Ciprian Anton, the Vice-President of the National Paralympic Committee, told Agerpres.…

- Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

- Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…

- Eduard Novak a mers sa o intampine pe Ana Maria Popescu la intoarcerea in țara dupa performanța frumoasa obținuta la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. In filmarea postata pe pagina de facebook a ministrului se observa cum Ana Maria Popescu trece pe langa ministru Eduard Novak care o aștepta cu mana intinsa.…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining the compensations for air transport passengers in Romania has gone public on the AeRO market, according to a press release. Air Claim’s shares are traded under the ticker CLAIM and the listing…