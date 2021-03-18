Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand

Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not standPublicat:
President of the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Razvan Burleanu told a press conference held today at the end of the meeting of the FRF Executive Committee that the authorities are not considering a scenario where, because of the pandemic, the EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Bucharest should be played to an empty stadium; Burleanu said that there is a consensus at the government level for a 25 percent occupancy of the venue at the National Arena stadium.
"The 'no-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 doesn't stand. Two weeks ago, an inter-ministerial committee meeting reached…
