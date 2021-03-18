Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand

Stiri Recomandate

Italia și alte 3 țări europene reiau administrarea AstraZeneca

Italia și alte 3 țări europene reiau administrarea AstraZeneca

Italia va relua, începând de vineri, imunizările împotriva COVID-19 cu vaccinul de la AstraZeneca, a anunţat şeful guvernului de la Roma, Mario Draghi, după ce Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente (EMA) a comunicat că este vorba despre un vaccin “sigur şi eficace”. Anunţuri… [citeste mai departe]

„ÎMBUNĂTĂŢIREA ACCESULUI POPULAŢIEI DIN REGIUNEA VEST LA SERVICII MEDICALE DE URGENŢĂ, PRIN DOTAREA CU APARATURĂ DE ÎNALTĂ PERFORMANŢĂ”

„ÎMBUNĂTĂŢIREA ACCESULUI POPULAŢIEI DIN REGIUNEA VEST LA SERVICII MEDICALE DE URGENŢĂ, PRIN DOTAREA CU APARATURĂ DE ÎNALTĂ PERFORMANŢĂ”

Articolul „ÎMBUNĂTĂŢIREA ACCESULUI POPULAŢIEI DIN REGIUNEA VEST LA SERVICII MEDICALE DE URGENŢĂ, PRIN… [citeste mai departe]

După anunțul EMA, Italia și alte 3 țări europene reiau administrarea vaccinului AstraZeneca

După anunțul EMA, Italia și alte 3 țări europene reiau administrarea vaccinului AstraZeneca

Italia va relua vineri imunizările împotriva COVID-19 cu vaccinul de la AstraZeneca, a anunţat şeful guvernului de la Roma, Mario Draghi, după ce Agenţia Europeană pentru Medicamente (EMA) a comunicat concluzia… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tataru: ECs proposed pan-European certificate prevents divide into vaccinated and unvaccinated

Nelu Tataru: ECs proposed pan-European certificate prevents divide into vaccinated and unvaccinated

Former Health Minister Nelu Tataru said the pan-European certificate proposed by the European Commission will facilitate the resumption of free movement between EU member states, while at the same time… [citeste mai departe]

Micile gimnaste de la CS Victoria Cumpana, medaliate si la Cupa Ghimbav

Micile gimnaste de la CS Victoria Cumpana, medaliate si la Cupa Ghimbav

Reprezentantele CS Victoria Cumpana, pregatite de Elena Vlad, au obtinut noua medalii la competitia din judetul Brasov. Sportivele de la sectia de gimnastica ritmica a CS Victoria Cumpana au obtinut rezultate deosebite si la "Cupa Ghimbav", concurs organizat… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatie anulata pentru consultanta proiectului de reabilitare a DJ 223 din judetul Constanta

Licitatie anulata pentru consultanta proiectului de reabilitare a DJ 223 din judetul Constanta

Licitatia pentru atribuirea serviciilor de consultanta pentru proiectul ldquo;Reabilitarea si modernizarea drumului judetean DJ 223, Tronsonul Cernavoda ndash; Rasova ndash; Aliman ndash; Ion Corvin", organizata… [citeste mai departe]

Boris Johnson a anunțat când se va vaccina împotriva COVID-19. Ce spune premierul britanic despre AstraZeneca

Boris Johnson a anunțat când se va vaccina împotriva COVID-19. Ce spune premierul britanic despre AstraZeneca

 Premierul britanic Boris Johnson a anunţat joi, într-o conferinţă de presă, că se va vaccina vineri cu AstraZeneca/Oxford, insistând că ambele vaccinuri care sunt administrare… [citeste mai departe]

#DobrogeaAcademica: Omagiu editorial adus academicianului Solomon Marcus: doua volume de Opere alese“ in domeniul informaticii

#DobrogeaAcademica: Omagiu editorial adus academicianului Solomon Marcus: doua volume de Opere alese“ in domeniul informaticii

Matematicianul Solomon Marcus, membru titular al Academiei Romane din anul 2001, dupa ce opt ani fusese membru corespondent , se stingea din viata,… [citeste mai departe]

Un polonez a picat examenul pentru permisul de conducere de 192 de ori: Voi continua, speranţa moare ultima

Un polonez a picat examenul pentru permisul de conducere de 192 de ori: Voi continua, speranţa moare ultima

Polonezul, în vârstă de 50, ar putea fi considerat un exemplu de perseverenţă. Timp de două decenii a încercat de 192 de ori să-și ia permisul de conducere și tot de atâtea ori a picat… [citeste mai departe]

Profesoara de suedeză de la Universitatea din București, acuzată că își jignea studenții, a fost dată afară

Profesoara de suedeză de la Universitatea din București, acuzată că își jignea studenții, a fost dată afară

Profesoara Carmen Gabriela Vioreană de la Facultatea de Limbi și Literaturi Străine din Universitatea din București a fost concediată disciplinar. Decizia instituției de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand

Publicat:
Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand

President of the (FRF) told a press conference held today at the end of the meeting of the FRF that the authorities are not considering a scenario where, because of the pandemic, the EURO 2020 matches due to be held in Bucharest should be played to an empty stadium; Burleanu said that there is a consensus at the government level for a 25 percent occupancy of the venue at the stadium.

"The 'no-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 doesn't stand. Two weeks ago, an inter-ministerial committee meeting reached…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Ciolacu after meeting US Ambassador Andrew Noble: UK remains a strategic partner of Romania

21:00, 23.02.2021 - The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland…

Senate: Turkey's Ambassador to Romania, on presentation visit

09:10, 17.02.2021 - The stage of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, measures to combat domestic violence and human trafficking are among the topics addressed on Tuesday at the meeting between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania, Fusun Aramaz, on a presentation…

Kelemen Hunor - meeting with UK ambassador: We must have more ambitious goals

18:51, 09.02.2021 - Maintaining the partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom during this difficult period was one of the topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I received His Excellency Mr.…

Spanish ForMin paying official visit to Bucharest, to meet President, PM, Romanian counterpart

08:56, 03.02.2021 - The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, on Wednesday will pay an official visit to Romania, according to AGERPRES. The visit will take place in the context of the celebration in 2021 of 140 years of diplomatic relation between Romania and Spain. Moreover, the visit…

Anca Dragu, Israel's ambassador agree to intensify cooperation between Senate, Knesset

18:30, 28.01.2021 - Parliamentary, energy, artificial intelligence and research-development cooperation were the topics of Thursday's dialogue between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga. According to a Senate release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Anca Dragu…

Coronavirus / Bucharest, in 8th day of yellow scenario, Timis still in red

14:20, 27.01.2021 - Bucharest remains for the 8th day in a row in the yellow zone regarding the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering on 2.07 cases per thousand inhabitants, on Wednesday, dropping from the previous day, when it has 2.24 cases per thousand inhabitants, says…

Memorandum on rendering Bucharest-based EU cybersecurity centre operational on Gov't meeting agenda

22:00, 05.01.2021 - A memorandum on organizational aspects related to rendering operational the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre, the first EU structure to be based in Romania, is on the agenda of the government's January 6 meeting. According to a release, the memorandum…

DECEMBER 28 IN HISTORY

08:30, 28.12.2020 - 1805 - Birth of philosopher, linguist and philologist Eftimie Murgu, a leader of the Romanian Revolution of 1848 in Banat (d. May 12, 1870) 1840 - Birth of jurist and author Ioan Kalinderu, president and vice president of the Romanian Academy (d. December 11, 1913) 1872 - The first…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 martie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 10°C
Iasi 0°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 5°C
Timisoara -1°C | 9°C
Constanta 2°C | 9°C
Brasov -4°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 304.862,40 4.996.253,76
II (5/6) 1 101.620,80 -
III (4/6) 182 558,35 -
IV (3/6) 4.217 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.326.005,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 martie 2021
USD 4.0931
EUR 4.8876
CHF 4.4206
GBP 5.7195
CAD 3.2999
XAU 228.267
JPY 3.7539
CNY 0.6295
AED 1.1143
AUD 3.1981
MDL 0.2314
BGN 2.499

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec