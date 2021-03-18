Romanian Football Federation head: 'No-fans' scenario for Bucharest EURO 2020 games does not stand

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland…

- The stage of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, measures to combat domestic violence and human trafficking are among the topics addressed on Tuesday at the meeting between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania, Fusun Aramaz, on a presentation…

- Maintaining the partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom during this difficult period was one of the topics of the discussions that took place on Tuesday between Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor and the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I received His Excellency Mr.…

- The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, on Wednesday will pay an official visit to Romania, according to AGERPRES. The visit will take place in the context of the celebration in 2021 of 140 years of diplomatic relation between Romania and Spain. Moreover, the visit…

- Parliamentary, energy, artificial intelligence and research-development cooperation were the topics of Thursday's dialogue between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga. According to a Senate release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Anca Dragu…

- Bucharest remains for the 8th day in a row in the yellow zone regarding the infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering on 2.07 cases per thousand inhabitants, on Wednesday, dropping from the previous day, when it has 2.24 cases per thousand inhabitants, says…

- A memorandum on organizational aspects related to rendering operational the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre, the first EU structure to be based in Romania, is on the agenda of the government's January 6 meeting. According to a release, the memorandum…

- 1805 - Birth of philosopher, linguist and philologist Eftimie Murgu, a leader of the Romanian Revolution of 1848 in Banat (d. May 12, 1870) 1840 - Birth of jurist and author Ioan Kalinderu, president and vice president of the Romanian Academy (d. December 11, 1913) 1872 - The first…