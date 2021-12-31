Romanian cases at ECHR dropped to below 5,000 (Iulia Motoc)

Stiri Recomandate

Mesaj intern în PSD: Ce transmite Marcel Ciolacu activului de partid (surse)

Mesaj intern în PSD: Ce transmite Marcel Ciolacu activului de partid (surse)

Marcel  Ciolacu, președintele PSD, a transmis un mesaj intern în partid, prin intermediul Whatsapp, în care vorbește despre creșterea PSD în sondaje și despre ținta principală după intrarea la guvernare: readucerea unității în societate. „Dragi colegi,…

Ţinutele de Revelion în Timişoara de odinioară

Ţinutele de Revelion în Timişoara de odinioară

Chiar dacă n-aţi apucat să vizitaţi, în mansarda Bastionului, expoziţia „Muze la muzeu", reprezentanţii MNaB vă ispitesc într-acolo cu o poveste despre Timişoara elegantă şi petrecerile ei de Revelion, aşa cum erau altădată.

Anul care pleacă a adus mai mulţi bani moldovenilor, dar acest lucru nu i-a făcut mai bogați

Anul care pleacă a adus mai mulţi bani moldovenilor, dar acest lucru nu i-a făcut mai bogați

Anul care pleacă a adus mai mulţi bani moldovenilor, dar acest lucru nu i-a făcut mai bogați. Salariul mediu lunar net în anul 2021 a fost de 7.600 de lei, în creştere cu 1000 de lei faţă de anul 2020.

Guvernul britanic a anuntat noi conditii de acces pe piata muncii din Regatul Unit la inceputul anului 2022

Guvernul britanic a anuntat noi conditii de acces pe piata muncii din Regatul Unit la inceputul anului 2022

Guvernul britanic a anuntat modificarea temporara a conditiilor de obtinere a vizei de munca in domeniul sanatatii si ingrijirii Health and Care Worker Visa incluzand personalul de ingrijire…

Program artistic de Revelion în Capitală. La Târgul de Crăciun, organizat de Guvern, vor evolua artiști autohtoni

Program artistic de Revelion în Capitală. La Târgul de Crăciun, organizat de Guvern, vor evolua artiști autohtoni

Concert şi voie bună în seara dintre ani la Târgul de Crăciun, organizat de Guvern în strada 31 august din Capitală. Sărbătoarea va începe la ora 19 şi va dura până…

Studiu: Riscul de spitalizare în cazul variantei Omicron este de circa o treime faţă de varianta Delta a coronavirusului

Studiu: Riscul de spitalizare în cazul variantei Omicron este de circa o treime faţă de varianta Delta a coronavirusului

Riscul spitalizării în cazul infectării cu varianta Omicron este de circa o treime faţă de varianta Delta, potrivit unei analize britanice a peste un milion…

Primul pas în 2022, al doilea Revelion sărbătorit de o lume întreagă sub amenințarea pandemiei. Festivități de stradă anulate sau cu participare restrânsă

Primul pas în 2022, al doilea Revelion sărbătorit de o lume întreagă sub amenințarea pandemiei. Festivități de stradă anulate sau cu participare restrânsă

Într-un interval de 26 de ore, e Revelion în toate țările din lume, rând…

Domnica Manole, prinsă de ANI cu un conflict de interese: A examinat sesizarea privind propriul mandat

Domnica Manole, prinsă de ANI cu un conflict de interese: A examinat sesizarea privind propriul mandat

Autoritatea Națională de Integritate (ANI) a constatat încălcarea regimului juridic al conflictelor de interese de către Președintele Curții Constituționale. Conform anexei Legii nr. 199/2010 cu…

Meteorologii anunță un ianuarie neobișnuit. Vremea pe săptămâni

Meteorologii anunță un ianuarie neobișnuit. Vremea pe săptămâni

Prima luna din an vine cu vreme bună și temperaturi mai mari decât în mod obișnuit. Meteorologii au emis prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni. Va ploua și ninge puțin în majoritatea regiunilor. 3 – 10 ianuarie alorile termice vor fi mai ridicate decât cele…

Natalia Gavrilița: În anul 2022 îmi doresc, în primul rând, pace și stabilitate (VIDEO)

Natalia Gavrilița: În anul 2022 îmi doresc, în primul rând, pace și stabilitate (VIDEO)

Premierul Natalia Gavrilița a adresat cetățenilor un mesaj de felicitare cu prilejul sărbătorilor de iarnă. Șeful Executivului le-a urat moldovenilor pace și stabilitate.„În anul 2022 îmi doresc, în primul rând, pace…


Romanian cases at ECHR dropped to below 5,000 (Iulia Motoc)

Publicat:
Romanian cases at ECHR dropped to below 5,000 (Iulia Motoc)

Romanian cases at the of (ECHR) have dropped from 7,500 at the beginning of 2021 to fewer than 5,000 cases, according to .

"If we follow this pace, in 2022 we can hope that Romania will no longer be the fourth country in the number of cases at the ECHR," she wrote on Facebook.

The solved cases referred to very different topics, but most of the cases at the ECHR remain those related to the conditions of detention, writes Iulia Motoc on December 29, summarizing the main cases involving Romania solved this year by the ECHR.

Thus,…

