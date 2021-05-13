Romania will submit to Brussels PNRR the with entire sum of €29.2 billion Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that Romania will submit the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) with the entire sum of E29.2 billion, according to Agerpres. Citu explained at the end of the government meeting, his visit to Brussels regarding the PNRR and the objectives for the ministers in the coming […] The post Romania will submit to Brussels PNRR the with entire sum of E29.2 billion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

