Stiri Recomandate

Nasturei – plantare și îngriire. Cum poți folosi această plantă

Nasturei – plantare și îngriire. Cum poți folosi această plantă

Năsturelul este o specie de plante ierboase acvatice care face parte din familia Brassicacea. Găsești năsturei peste tot în natură și este comercializat și în piețe. Se mai numesc brâncuță, măcriș de baltă sau năsturaș. Despre năsturei Planta de năsturei are are… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate Loto 6/49 13 mai2021. Numerele câștigătoare la extragerea de joi

Rezultate Loto 6/49 13 mai2021. Numerele câștigătoare la extragerea de joi

Joi, 13 mai, au avut loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 si Super Noroc, dupa ce la tragerile loto de duminica, 9 mai, Loteria Romana a acordat 34.783 de castiguri in valoare totala... [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a anunțat noul calendar cu măsuri de relaxare „pas cu pas”. Se renunță la mască și la restricțiile de noapte

Iohannis a anunțat noul calendar cu măsuri de relaxare „pas cu pas”. Se renunță la mască și la restricțiile de noapte

Fără mască în aer liber, fără restricții de circulație noaptea și cu dreptul de a face din nou petreceri private, acestea sunt doar câteva dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Trei titluri de vicecampion și o medalie de bronz, pentru un sahist din Satu Mare

Trei titluri de vicecampion și o medalie de bronz, pentru un sahist din Satu Mare

În perioada 4-12 mai, la București s-a desfășurat partea a doua a Campionatului Național de șah dedicat juniorilor U8, U10 și U12. Dincolo de concursurile clasice, juniorii și-au demonstrat abilitățile și la șah rapid, blitz și dezlegări.… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat PSD Gheorghe Șimon: „Dreptate pentru morții COVID ascunși!”

Deputat PSD Gheorghe Șimon: „Dreptate pentru morții COVID ascunși!”

Gheorghe Șimon, deputat social democrat de Maramureș, le cere colegilor din opoziție să spună adevărul despre morții COVID. Numărul celor răspuși de boală este de fapt mult mai mare decât cifrele raportate oficial, dar nu s-a aflat despre măsluirea cifrelor… [citeste mai departe]

Ajungem MARI și Puternici: activități pentru peste 300 de copii și tineri vulnerabili din Timiș

Ajungem MARI și Puternici: activități pentru peste 300 de copii și tineri vulnerabili din Timiș

Peste 300 de copii și tineri instituționalizați și din medii defavorizate din județul Timiș au fost incluși în cel mai amplu proiect desfășurat de programul Ajungem MARI. Proiectul „Ajungem MARI și Puternici”… [citeste mai departe]

Limbajele iubirii, explicate de un psiholog

Limbajele iubirii, explicate de un psiholog

Se întâmplă foarte rar ca partenerii unui cuplu să aibă acelaşi limbaj primar al iubirii. În general, avem tendinţa de a ne exprima în propriul limbaj şi nu înţelegem de ce partenerul nostru are dubii în ceea ce priveşte sentimentele noastre sau de ce nu simte că primeşte suficient. [citeste mai departe]

Mişcare politică inedită: Prinde contur o alianţă împotriva dominaţiei UDMR într-un fief al maghiarilor

Mişcare politică inedită: Prinde contur o alianţă împotriva dominaţiei UDMR într-un fief al maghiarilor

O mişcare politică inedită se cristalizează în interiorul PSD Satu Mare, dar și la nivelul politicii locale. La iniţiativa deputatului Radu Cristescu, se pune la cale o alianţă transpartinică… [citeste mai departe]

Fără mască în aer liber din 15 mai. Se elimină și restricțiile de circulație pe timp de noapte

Fără mască în aer liber din 15 mai. Se elimină și restricțiile de circulație pe timp de noapte

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a anunțat astăzi o serie de măsuri de relaxare care vor fi aplicate în perioada următoare arătând că acestea vor fi luate în patru etape: 15 mai, 1 iunie, 1 iulie și 1… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania will submit to Brussels PNRR the with entire sum of €29.2 billion

Publicat:
Romania will submit to Brussels PNRR the with entire sum of €29.2 billion

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that Romania will submit the for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) with the entire sum of E29.2 billion, according to Agerpres.  Citu explained at the end of the government meeting, his visit to Brussels regarding the PNRR and the objectives for the ministers in the coming […] The post Romania will submit to Brussels PNRR the with entire sum of E29.2 billion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Florin Citu: Romania will submit to Brusselts PNRR with full sum, 29.2 billion euro

15:10, 13.05.2021 - Romania will submit a National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) worth the entire allotted sum, 29.2 billion euro, said, on Thursday, Prime Minister Florin Citu, emphasizing that he desires the PNRR to be approved the moment it reaches Brussels. He mentioned that, at the end of the Government…

Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

17:45, 11.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

NATO summit to take place on June 14 in Brussels

16:30, 22.04.2021 - NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg announced on Thursday that the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place June 14 at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.  “We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 14 mai 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 23°C
Iasi 9°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 21°C
Constanta 13°C | 23°C
Brasov 5°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 09.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 556.666,80 11.595.280,16
II (5/6) 7 40.008,17 -
III (4/6) 398 466,22 -
IV (3/6) 8.109 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.304.162,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 mai 2021
USD 4.0599
EUR 4.9263
CHF 4.4905
GBP 5.7396
CAD 3.3591
XAU 239.376
JPY 3.733
CNY 0.6303
AED 1.1053
AUD 3.1684
MDL 0.2277
BGN 2.5188

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec