Romania to grant additional €3.2 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Romania is pledging an additional E3.2mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also reaffirming support for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, according to See News. Ciuca reiterated Romania’s political, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine, according to a government press release issued after an international donors conference in […] The post Romania to grant additional E3.2 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
