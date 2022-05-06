Stiri Recomandate

Romania to grant additional €3.2 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania to grant additional €3.2 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Romania is pledging an additional E3.2mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while also reaffirming support for the reconstruction of the war-ravaged country said , according to . Ciuca reiterated Romania's political, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine, according to a government press release issued after an international donors conference in

Romania, Bulgaria to continue working jointly to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine

20:45, 20.04.2022 - Romania and Bulgaria will continue putting in a common effort to keep providing humanitarian support for Ukraine, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis informed, on Wednesday, via Twitter. Iohannis had a phone conversation with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev about the situation in Ukraine. „I had…

Romania donates 11 ambulances to Ukrainian emergency services

20:31, 18.04.2022 - Romania has donated 11 ambulances to the emergency services in Ukraine, the government said on Monday. The humanitarian action was carried out through the logistics hub in Suceava. Nine ambulances came from the County Ambulance Services and two from the emergency rescue service SMURD. The ambulances…

Romania seeks to save jobs imperiled by sanctions against Russia

16:45, 22.03.2022 - Romania is looking for ways to protect around 2,500 jobs at the local unit of Russian steel-pipes manufacturer TMK PJSC, which was hit by sanctions against billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, according to Bloomberg.  The employees of TMK Artrom haven’t received wages and the company cannot pay suppliers…

Zelenskyy urges EU to grant Ukraine ‘immediate membership’

14:50, 28.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”…

Germany says to extend support of NATO air policing in Romania

17:55, 24.02.2022 - Germany is ready to extend and expand its support of NATO‘s air policing mission in Romania and also to comply with further requests from the alliance, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  „I have given (an) order to expand and extend our engagement in the air…

Romania ready to face any economic, humanitarian consequences of Russia-Ukraine conflict

16:56, 24.02.2022 - Romania is ready to face any economic and humanitarian consequences that a lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine could generate, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to See News. „We are in constant contact with our allies and partners in NATO, the European Union and the United…

Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

11:45, 10.02.2022 - Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine,  according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…


