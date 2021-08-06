Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear fieldPublicat:
Romania strengthens nuclear cooperation with Canada after signing on Thursday the Memorandum of Understanding between Romania’s Ministry of Energy and Canada’s Department of Natural Resources on consolidating Civilian Nuclear Cooperation, according to a press release, reported by Agerpres. The Memorandum was signed by Romania’s Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu and Canadian Ambassador to Romania Annick […] The post Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
