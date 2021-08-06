Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania strengthens nuclear cooperation with Canada after Energy Minister and Canadian Ambassador to Romania signed the Memorandum of Understanding between Romania's Ministry of Energy and Canada's Department of Natural Resources on consolidating Civilian Nuclear Cooperation, reads a press release…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres. Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare. The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. “After a…

- Lytton, orașul din British Columbia care a atins cea mai ridicata temperatura inregistrata vreodata in Canada, 49 de grade Celsius a luat pur și simplu foc. Padurile s-au aprins, iar oamenii au fost evacuați de urgența. Martorii au relatat ingroziți pe rețelele de socializare ca focul s-a aprins dintr-o…

- Ramasitele a 215 copii, unii cu varsta de pana in trei ani, au fost gasite pe locul unei foste scoli rezidentiale pentru copii indigeni, o descoperire pe care prim-ministrul canadian Justin Trudeau a descris-o vineri drept sfasietoare, informeaza Reuters, citata de Agerpres. Copiii erau elevi ai scolii…

- Agentia Europeana a Medicamentului (EMA) a autorizat vineri vaccinarea copiilor cu varsta cuprinsa intre 12 si 15 ani cu serul aliantei americano-germane Pfizer/BioNTech. Serul Pfizer/BioNTech este primul care obtine unda verde a EMA in vederea vaccinarii copiilor. Vaccinul a fost deja aprobat in SUA…

- European Union’s law enforcement agency, Europol said on Thursday that it supported the Romanian Police in dismantling an organised crime group involved in large-scale drug trafficking, according to a press release. The 1.5 tonnes of heroin, seized in the port of Constantia, was concealed in a shipment…

- European stocks retreated on Thursday as markets around the world were spooked by the latest U.S. inflation data, according to CNBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.1% in early trade, with basic resources dropping 2.6% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. European markets…