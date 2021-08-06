Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Stiri Recomandate

Drumarii, urecheați de Boc pentru că au blocat intrarea Florești - Cluj-Napoca, vineri dimineața - FOTO

Drumarii, urecheați de Boc pentru că au blocat intrarea Florești - Cluj-Napoca, vineri dimineața - FOTO

Primarul Emil Boc i-a urecheat pe drumari pentru că vineri dimineața au blocat intrarea în Cluj-Napoca dinspre Florești."A fost o problemă în Florești, pentru că cei de la Drumuri Naționale…

Autobuzele de Şură, program special

Autobuzele de Şură, program special

REŞIŢA – Societatea Transport Urban Reşiţa a pregătit un program special al curselor pentru Şură, pentru ziua de sâmbătă, 7 august! Astfel, dimineaţă sunt disponibile trei curse dus, trei curse întors, iar după-amiază – 4 dus, 4 întors. Pentru traseul dus, Mureşul – Lend – Baraj Secu – Şură, există plecări la 9.00, la 10.00,…

Cinemateca de artă din Tulcea invită publicul să se implice în proiectul Adoptă o pictură!

Cinemateca de artă din Tulcea invită publicul să se implice în proiectul Adoptă o pictură!

Casa Avramide din oraşul Tulcea va găzdui sâmbătă, 7 august, începând cu ora 20,30, o nouă proiecţie în cadrul Cinematecii de artă, spectatorii urmând să contribuie la restaurarea lucrării "Peisaj din Sulina",…

(FOTO) Iași: Accident rutier în cartierul Alexandru cel Bun. Circulația tramvaielor de pe traseul 6, blocată

(FOTO) Iași: Accident rutier în cartierul Alexandru cel Bun. Circulația tramvaielor de pe traseul 6, blocată

Angajaţii Inspectoratului Situaţii de Urgenţă au fost solicitaţi să intervină după ce vineri dimineaţa un tramvai a deraiat de pe şină, în cartierul Alexandru cel Bun din municipiul…

Mai multe localități din țară au rămas fără lumină în urma furtunii care a avut loc noaptea trecută

Mai multe localități din țară au rămas fără lumină în urma furtunii care a avut loc noaptea trecută

Mai multe localități din aproximativ 10 raioane din țară au rămas fără lumină în urma furtunii care a avut loc noaptea trecută. Potrivit informației, cele mai afectate raioane…

O parte din acoperișul pieței „Dr. Constantin Hagea" din Aiud, distrusă de vânt

O parte din acoperișul pieței „Dr. Constantin Hagea” din Aiud, distrusă de vânt

Vântul puternic de ieri a distrus o parte din acoperișul pieței „Dr. Constantin Hagea" din Aiud, însă Primăria are vești bune. „Vântul puternic de ieri a provocat avarii la o parte din acoperișul pieței agroalimentare „Dr. Constantin…

(FOTO) Zece pompieri buzoieni, trimiși în Grecia! Vor pune umărul la stingerea incendiilor de pădure

(FOTO) Zece pompieri buzoieni, trimiși în Grecia! Vor pune umărul la stingerea incendiilor de pădure

Misiune externă nobilă pentru mai mulți pompieri de la Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență Buzău. 10 militari au plecat spre Grecia, țară puternic afectată de incendiile de păduri. Au plecat…

Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Romania strengthens nuclear cooperation with Canada after signing on Thursday the Memorandum of Understanding between Romania's Ministry of Energy and Canada's Department of Natural Resources on consolidating Civilian Nuclear Cooperation, according to a press release, reported…

Vântul a făcut ravagii și pe Transalpina: Chioșcuri răsturnate și mobilier împrăștiat pe spațil carosabil al DN 67C

Vântul a făcut ravagii și pe Transalpina: Chioșcuri răsturnate și mobilier împrăștiat pe spațil carosabil al DN 67C

Vântul a bătut cu viteze de peste 90 de kilometri pe oră, pe Transalpina. Chioșcurile din zonă, mobilierul și frigiderele acestora au fost răsturnate…

Motive pro și contra achiziționării unui telefon ieftin

Motive pro și contra achiziționării unui telefon ieftin

Motive pro și contra achiziționării unui telefon ieftin Nu încape îndoială că în era smartphone-ului lucrurile se schimbă și avansează foarte repede, făcându-te tot timpul, parcă, să simți nevoia de a fi la curent cu tot ce este…


Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Publicat:
Romania strengthening cooperation with Canada in nuclear field

Romania strengthens nuclear cooperation with Canada after signing on Thursday of Understanding between Romania's Ministry of Energy and Canada's Department of on consolidating , according to a press release, reported by Agerpres. The Memorandum was signed by Romania's Minister of and to

