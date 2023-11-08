Romania holds rates steady as concerns over inflation linger

Stiri Recomandate

Români din Olteniţa, prinşi în Franța după ce au furat piese de maşini în valoare de peste un milion de euro pentru că aveau datorii în ţară

Români din Olteniţa, prinşi în Franța după ce au furat piese de maşini în valoare de peste un milion de euro pentru că aveau datorii în ţară

Optsprezece români sunt cercetați de polițiștii francezi după ce au comis mai multe infracțiuni.… [citeste mai departe]

Transport agabaritic pe traseul Constanta Port-DN 17– Șcheia (judetul Suceava)

Transport agabaritic pe traseul Constanta Port-DN 17– Șcheia (judetul Suceava)

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca astazi, 08.11.2023, incepand cu ora 22:00, se va efectua un transport agabaritic pe traseul: Constanta Port ndash; AutostradaA4 DN 3 DN 22C ndash; DN 2A ndash;… [citeste mai departe]

Test gratuit pentru cancer: se întâmplă în Transilvania / Lista persoanelor vizate

Test gratuit pentru cancer: se întâmplă în Transilvania / Lista persoanelor vizate

Test gratuit pentru cancer: se întâmplă în Transilvania / Lista persoanelor vizateProgramele de screening pentru cancerul de col uterin și cel de sân, derulate de Institutul Oncologic „Prof. Dr. Ion Chiricuță” Cluj-Napoca, cu sprijinul… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce se ocupă acum Stelian Ogică. Viața lui s-a schimbat complet

Cu ce se ocupă acum Stelian Ogică. Viața lui s-a schimbat complet

Stelian Ogică a renunțat definitiv la jocurile de noroc și a decis să-și schimbe viața complet. Este mult mai atent la tot ce se întâmplă în viața sa, iar acum are o afacere de succes. Cum și-a câștigat Stelian Ogică banii Stelian Ogică a devenit celebru în anul 2001,… [citeste mai departe]

Asta este planta și mâncarea viitorului! Ce oraș din România vrea să dea lovitura cu astfel de culturi

Asta este planta și mâncarea viitorului! Ce oraș din România vrea să dea lovitura cu astfel de culturi

Noul soi, aflat în faza de brevetare, are o înălțime de peste 3 metri, dă producții anuale de peste 100 de tone de tuberculi la hectar, iar tulpinile oferă o masă lemnoasă de mai multe sute… [citeste mai departe]

Grecii de la Intrakat Group achiziţionează compania de construcţii Aktor

Grecii de la Intrakat Group achiziţionează compania de construcţii Aktor

”Grupul Intrakat, din domeniul construcţiilor, al infrastructurii, concesiunilor/parteneriatelor publice private (PPP) şi managementului deşeurilor din Grecia, a anunţat astăzi finalizarea achiziţiei companiei Aktor Construction, care este activă în… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără din Bacău, aflată în arest la domiciliu, a evadat

O tânără din Bacău, aflată în arest la domiciliu, a evadat

O femeie de 26 de ani, din municipiul Bacău, bănuită de săvârșirea infracțiunii de evadare, a fost reținută de polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale Bacău. Din cercetări a reieșit că, pe 07 noiembrie, în jurul orei 15:00, o patrulă de poliție din cadrul Secției… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj - Veteranii și văduvele de război, revoluționarii și urmașii eroilor martiri își pot ridica abonamentele gratuite de transport

Cluj - Veteranii și văduvele de război, revoluționarii și urmașii eroilor martiri își pot ridica abonamentele gratuite de transport

Primăria Municipiului Cluj-Napoca si Compania de Transport Public Cluj-Napoca S.A. invită ȋncepând cu data de 08.11.2023 … [citeste mai departe]

Borrell: Soluţionarea conflictului israeliano-palestinian „nu poate veni doar prin forţa militară”

Borrell: Soluţionarea conflictului israeliano-palestinian „nu poate veni doar prin forţa militară”

Şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borrell, consideră că soluţionarea conflictului israeliano-palestinian „nu poate veni doar prin forţa militară”, iar o nouă ocupaţie israeliană în Fâşia Gaza… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO-INTERVIU: Povestea omului care crede în puterea cuvintelor

VIDEO-INTERVIU: Povestea omului care crede în puterea cuvintelor

„O singură voce poate schimba gândirea unei săli pline", au fost cuvintele pline de semnificație ale lui Barak Obama, care sugerează ideea că puterea umană constă în capacitatea de a articula cuvintele și de a le da sens. Această idee a fost preluată și de către murșeanul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania holds rates steady as concerns over inflation linger

Publicat:
Romania holds rates steady as concerns over inflation linger

Romania kept borrowing costs unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting this year as concerns over persistently high inflation outweigh warnings of an economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg.  The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Wednesday for a seventh straight meeting, in line with a Bloomberg survey.  […] The post Romania holds rates steady as concerns over inflation linger appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU green goals set to cost Romania $356 billion

14:05, 24.10.2023 - Romania needs to spend $356 billion by 2050 to meet the European Union’s carbon-neutral targets, a sum its citizens are far from eager to pay, the World Bank said in its first climate and development report for an EU nation, highlighting the bloc’s difficult task in its transition to a greener economy,…

Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for surprise visit ahead of NATO meeting

11:15, 11.10.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a surprise visit to Brussels on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the military alliance confirmed, according to Politico.  “Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will…

Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

12:51, 21.09.2023 - UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond Sept 15

12:21, 13.09.2023 - Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

Europe’s inflation held steady in August as ECB keeps an open mind on rates

12:45, 31.08.2023 - Annual inflation held steady in Europe in August as food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank (ECB) can pause its record series of interest rate hikes, according to AP News. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the…

Eastern Europe hit by heat wave as storms lash west of region

12:20, 30.08.2023 - The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…

European gas prices soar on Australia LNG workers’ ultimatum

11:30, 21.08.2023 - European natural gas prices jumped as workers serving a key export project in Australia prepare for a strike if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark Dutch front-month gas soared as much as 18%, with traders bracing for more turmoil as the labor negotiations…

Maui fire is US’s deadliest in a century amid alarm concerns

14:55, 14.08.2023 - The disastrous wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui are now the US’s deadliest in more than a century, as officials warned the death toll may rise further amid concerns about the effectiveness of an emergency alarm system, according to Bloomberg. The number of fatalities reached 96, and Hawaii Governor Josh Green…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6566
EUR 4.9674
CHF 5.1639
GBP 5.707
CAD 3.3784
XAU 293.568
JPY 3.0886
CNY 0.6395
AED 1.2679
AUD 2.9929
MDL 0.2586
BGN 2.5398

Urmareste stirile pe: