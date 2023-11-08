Romania holds rates steady as concerns over inflation linger Romania kept borrowing costs unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting this year as concerns over persistently high inflation outweigh warnings of an economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg. The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Wednesday for a seventh straight meeting, in line with a Bloomberg survey. Governor Mugur Isarescu […] The post Romania holds rates steady as concerns over inflation linger appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania needs to spend $356 billion by 2050 to meet the European Union’s carbon-neutral targets, a sum its citizens are far from eager to pay, the World Bank said in its first climate and development report for an EU nation, highlighting the bloc’s difficult task in its transition to a greener economy,…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a surprise visit to Brussels on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the military alliance confirmed, according to Politico. “Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will…

- UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…

- Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

- Annual inflation held steady in Europe in August as food prices raced ahead of falling fuel costs, but there was no clarity about whether the European Central Bank (ECB) can pause its record series of interest rate hikes, according to AP News. The consumer price index for the 20 countries that use the…

- The heat that’s baked the Mediterranean this summer has shifted to eastern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 39C. Romania issued extreme heat warnings, with the mercury climbing to similar levels on Wednesday, while authorities in Republic of Moldova put out wildfire alerts, according to Bloomberg.…

- European natural gas prices jumped as workers serving a key export project in Australia prepare for a strike if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark Dutch front-month gas soared as much as 18%, with traders bracing for more turmoil as the labor negotiations…

- The disastrous wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui are now the US’s deadliest in more than a century, as officials warned the death toll may rise further amid concerns about the effectiveness of an emergency alarm system, according to Bloomberg. The number of fatalities reached 96, and Hawaii Governor Josh Green…