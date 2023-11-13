Romania has not yet approved National Energy Strategy defining objectives of natural gas sector

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Un echipaj de Poliție a surprins un fenomen natural rar și cat se poate de spectaculos: curcubeul rotund. Fotografiile realizate din elicopter fac acum furori in mediul online. O apariție spectaculoasa Ofițerii aflați intr-un elicopter de Poliție au surprins o imagine uimitoare cu un fenomen natural…

- Tot mai puțini: Populația Romaniei continua sa scada. Sporul natural se menține negativ Sporul natural al populatiei Romaniei s-a mentinut negativ in luna august a anului 2023, la minus 3.108 de persoane, numarul celor decedati fiind de 1,2 ori mai mare decat cel al nascutilor-vii. In august 2023, s-a…

- The Government approved on Thursday the Emergency Ordinance which ensures the consolidation of the legal and fiscal framework in the field of gambling, in order to be adapted to the technological and social developments of recent years, and more rigorous surveillance measures for all operators in this…

- Over 80,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, of which approximately 9,500 were UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 80,113 people, of which 9,551 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the border points, told Agerpres. According to…

- Georgian Speaker: I expressed our deep gratitude towards Romania for supporting Georgia's sovereigntyGeorgia's Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stressed on Monday, after the meeting with President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciuca, the importance of the strategic partnership between the two…

- The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announces that the Executive adopted in the Friday meeting the decision regarding the granting of free transportation for pupils during the school year."Benefits from free local public transport services, including metropolitan and county, road, naval, metro,…

- Din punct de vedere al alimentatiei, o zi din viata Anei Aslan arata asa: micul dejun, gustare, pranz. Aceasta lua pranzul maximum la ora 13:30, iar cina in intervalul 18:00 – 19:00.„Intodeauna lua masa la 1:30, imbracata, chiar daca era singura la masa, cu o tinuta frumoasa, cu bijuterii, respecta…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 114,580 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 11,027 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 269,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more…