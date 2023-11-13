Stiri Recomandate

Romania has not yet approved National Energy Strategy defining objectives of natural gas sector

Publicat:
Romania has not yet approved National Energy Strategy defining objectives of natural gas sector

Romania has not yet approved defining objectives of natural gas sectorRomania has not yet approved a (SEN), which defines the medium and long term objectives of the natural gas sector and the ways to achieve them, in order to ensure the sustainable development of the national economy, informs a performance audit on the implementation of strategies and policies in the field of natural gas investment and production, conducted between February 2022 and May 2023, by the Court of Accounts.

During the audit engagement , which covered the period 2017-2021,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


