Romania, EU country with lowest dependence on natural gas imports The European Union's dependence on natural gas imports fell slightly in 2021 to 83% from 84% in 2020, but Romania is the country with the lowest dependence on natural gas imports (24%), according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

