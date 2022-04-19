Romania, EU country with lowest dependence on natural gas imports

Stiri Recomandate

Consilier prezidenţial ucrainean: Ofensiva rusă în Donbas se desfăşoară „extrem de prudent”

Noua ofensivă a Rusiei se desfăşoară „extrem de prudent” şi va fi un eşec întrucât forţele Moscovei nu au forţa să străpungă apărarea ucraineană, a afirmat marţi Oleksii Arestovici, consilier al preşedintelui… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Grosu nu știe despre vreo solicitare a Ucrainei privind MiG-urile de la Mărculești: Acestea nu pot fi exploatate

Președintele Parlamentului, Igor Grosu, nu știe dacă a existat sau nu o solicitare oficială din partea Ucrainei transmisă țării noastre pentru a oferi cele șase… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani plătesc românii pentru călătoriile de Paște

Londra, Roma, Milano, Veneția și Viena pe lista scurtă a destinațiilor de Paște pentru turiștii româniNapoli – cea mai ieftină destinație pentru românii care încă nu și-au făcut planuri de sărbătoriCele mai aglomerate aeroporturi din România în perioada sărbătorilor sunt Aeroportul… [citeste mai departe]

Începe modernizarea complexului feroviar București. Anunțul făcut de CFR SA

Compania CFR SA a anunțat marți semnarea contractului pentru prima etapă de modernizare a complexului feroviar București. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am… [citeste mai departe]

Un milionar ucrainean le-a solicitat trupelor de la Kiev să-i atace vila, după ce armata rusă s-a cazat în ea

Milionarul ucrainean Andrei Stavnitser a afirmat pentru „Good Morning Britain” că a văzut, pe 5 martie, pe camera de supraveghere, cum trupele ruse mergeau pe proprietatea sa… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara plătește 50.000 de euro pentru proiectul de modernizare a 34 de stații STPT

Viceprimarul Ruben Lațcău a anunțat, marți, că a semnat contractul pentru modernizarea stațiilor de tramvai de pe Linia 1. Astfel, 34 de stații, adică un sfert din totalul de stații din Timișoara, intră… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu le cere cetăţenilor Republicii Moldova să nu poarte simboluri ruseşti de 9 Mai

Preşedinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, le-a cerut concetăţenilor ei să nu arboreze simboluri ruseşti la festivităţile din 9 mai consacrate victoriei din Al Doilea Război Mondial, având în vedere că militarii ruşi… [citeste mai departe]

Două din trei persoane nu cred că ar putea face față unei cheltuieli neprevăzute - studiu

Două din trei persoane (66%) nu cred că ar putea face față unei cheltuieli neprevăzute, în timp ce doar 16% nu sunt deloc îngrijorate de acest aspect, arată un studiu care a măsurat gradul de sănătate financiară… [citeste mai departe]

Colterm se pregătește să sisteze furnizarea căldurii pentru abonați

Reprezentanții companiei de termoficare au anunțat, miercuri, că având în vedere prognoza meteo pentru perioada următoare, potrivit căreia, atât temperaturile din timpul zilei, cât și cele nocturne, vor continua să crească, începând de vineri, 22 aprilie,… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii de la Botoșani, daruri împărțite unor familii nevoiași dar și ucrainenilor – FOTO & VIDEO

Pentru noi, sărbătorile sunt fericite atunci când dăruim. Astăzi, am oferit bucurie ucrainenilor cazați temporar la Centrul de zi pentru persoane vârstnice din Horodiștea, dar și unor familii… [citeste mai departe]


Romania, EU country with lowest dependence on natural gas imports

Publicat:
Romania, EU country with lowest dependence on natural gas imports

Romania's dependence on natural gas imports fell slightly in 2021 to 83% from 84% in 2020, but Romania is the country with the lowest dependence on natural gas imports (24%), according to data released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

