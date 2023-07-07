Stiri Recomandate

Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

Publicat:
Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine

Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to ReutersRomania, both a and NATO member, has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic […] The post Romania could open regional F-16 pilot training hub for NATO allies, Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

