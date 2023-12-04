Romania announces bid to boost photovoltaics by 2030

Stiri Recomandate

Italienii sunt bătrâni, somnambuli și speriați de climă și război (raport)

Italia - o ţară care îmbătrânește din ce în ce mai mult, o țară de ''somnambuli'' care rămân neputincioși în fața tuturor semnelor care indică ceea ce va veni și în care predomină temerile generale: de la colapsul economic la un posibil război… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalista Laura Rus, de la Farul Constanta, si-a anuntat retragerea de la echipa nationala

Fotbalista Laura Rus, atacantul Farului Constanta, si a anuntat retregarea de la echipa nationala a Romaniei, urmand a imbraca pentru ultima oara tricoul tricolor marti, 5 decembrie 2023, contra Croatiei. Laura are 139… [citeste mai departe]

Cei 23 de politisti de frontiera de la calafat arestati pentru fapte de coruptie, eliberati din arest si plasati sub control judiciar

Curtea de Apel Craiova a admis recursul celor 23 de politisti din cadrul Sectorului de Politie de Frontiera Calafat impotriva deciziei… [citeste mai departe]

REPORTAJ Am stat trei ore la coadă pentru 29 de minute de cultură. De ce sunt cozi imense la expoziția Brâncuși din Timișoara

Expoziția „Brâncuși: surse românești și perspective universale” a atras mii de oameni în minivacanța de 1 decembrie. Sute au rămas pe dinafară,… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul local Bogdan Hodorogea (AUR), filmat în timp ce şantaja un dezvoltator imobiliar – preluare Detectivul de presă şoc

Consilierul local Bogdan Hodorogea (AUR) declară, într-o înregistrare făcută cu camera ascunsă, că a făcut trafic de influenţă pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Concert caritabil de colinde, la Palatul Culturii

Palatul Culturii din Târgu Mureș va găzdui, în data de 19 decembrie, de la ora 19.00, Concertul caritabil de colinde "Rejoice, Christ is born!", susținut de Grupul Vocal Rejoice. Potrivit organizatorilor, la concert își vor da concursul și Orchestra de Cameră a Universității de Medicină, Farmacie, Științe… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT pe DN 7. Un șofer din Vințu de Jos a intrat cu maşina în autoturismul care circula în faţa sa. O femeie a ajuns la spital

ACCIDENT pe DN 7. Un șofer din Vințu de Jos a intrat cu maşina în autoturismul care circula în faţa sa. O femeie a ajuns la spital… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Sebeș a furat banii dintr-o firma la care era angajată. Cu ce sumă a păgubit societatea comercială

O femeie din Sebeș a furat banii dintr-o firma la care era angajată. Cu ce sumă a păgubit societatea comercială O femeie din Sebeș s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a furat… [citeste mai departe]

Concert Iris la Târgu Mureș, cu ocazia Zilei Naționale a României

În data de 1 decembrie, în Piața Victoriei din Târgu Mureș a fost sărbătorită Ziua Națională a României, iar primăria municipiului, la fel ca în anii precedenți, a organizat o serie de concerte pentru a sărbători acest eveniment. Anul acesta, pe scenă a concertat… [citeste mai departe]

Campion european la 10 ani. Performanţă de excepţie obţinută de un copil al Timişoarei

David Crăciun este campion european la 10 ani, într-o competiţie sportivă dificilă, jiu-jitsu brazilian. Timişoreanul a cucerit titlul continental la Dublin, fiind încurajat de pe margine de tatălui său, Daniel Crăciun,… [citeste mai departe]


Romania announces bid to boost photovoltaics by 2030

Publicat:
Romania announces bid to boost photovoltaics by 2030

Romania aims to have over eight gigawatts (GW) in photovoltaic renewable energy production units installed by 2030, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai over the weekend following his country’s accession to the , according to EuractivDubai is hosting this year’s UN convention on climate change, known […] The post Romania announces bid to boost photovoltaics by 2030 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

