Bucharest stocks close lower on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with all indices in the red and RON 57.36 million (11.54 million euros) worth of trades. The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 1.21 percent to 15,818.35 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top… [citeste mai departe]