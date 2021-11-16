Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

Stiri Recomandate

E acuzat că şi-a ucis fiica şi soţia, dar speră la clemenţă

■ Antonio Ilie Arhip a cerut judecătorilor înlocuirea arestului preventiv cu cel la domiciliu ■ bărbatul a fost pus sub acuzare pentru uciderea fetiţei de 5 ani şi a fostei soţii ■ corpul minorei a fost găsit îngropat în curtea inculpatului ■ Antonio Ilie Arhip, de 51… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor: „Deplâng dispariția prematură a președintelui Asociației Partida Romilor «Pro-Europa», Gheorghe Covaci”

„Deplâng, împreună cu colegii mei din PSD Arad, dispariția prematură a președintelui Asociației Partida Romilor «Pro-Europa» – sucursala județeană… [citeste mai departe]

China a revizuit lista oficială a furnizorilor de știri online, pentru păstrarea unui „spațiu cibernetic curat”

Recenta decizie a Chinei de a actualiza lista oficială a furnizorilor de știri online al căror conținut poate fi redistribuit de alte site-uri are scopul de a corecta… [citeste mai departe]

Pfizer a semnat un acord pentru a facilita accesul global la pastila sa anti-COVID-19

Gigantul farmaceutic american Pfizer a semnat un acord de licenţă voluntară care ar trebui să permită ca pastila sa anti-COVID-19 – odată autorizată – să fie distribuită şi în afara ţărilor bogate şi să combată mai eficient o pandemie… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie de 30 de ani, diagnosticată cu HIV în urmă cu opt ani, ar putea fi vindecată „deoarece că sistemul ei imunitar a eliminat în mod natural virusul”

O femeie care s-a luptat cu HIV timp de ani de zile, a scăpat acum de virus,… [citeste mai departe]

Handbal, Liga Zimbrilor: Etapa a X-a. Rezultate și clasament. Dinamo continuă parcursul perfect. Turda a câștigat duelul cu Steaua

În week-end-ul trecut s-au desfășurat partidele etapei cu numărul X, din cadrul Ligii Zimbrilor. Dinamo – continuă parcursul perfect… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu a intrat Andreea Marin în politică

Andreea Marin a fost curtată ani de-a rândul de politicieni pentru a intra într-un partid și pentru a se implica în viața politică de la noi. Vedeta TV a refuzat constant toate aceste oferte și a spus, în cadrul emisiunii La cină, cu Ionela Năstase și Adi Hădean, care a fost motivul pentru care nu a fost niciodată… [citeste mai departe]

Explicațiile victoriei surprinzătoare în alegeri a noului partid anticorupție din Bulgaria. Interviu cu un profesor de la Sofia

Victoria partidului „Schimbarea Continuă” în alegerile de duminică din țara de la sud de Dunăre se datorează credibilității de care se bucură… [citeste mai departe]

Profesor fanatic, concediat. Delir pe grupul online cu elevii: „Marș! Corigență și o aduc pe Șoșoacă!”

Un profesor controversat și cunoscut antivaccinist de la Liceul Teoretic “Lascăr Rosetti” din Răducăneni, județul Iași, a fost concediat, el fiind acuzat de campanie agresivă… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara întreabă Tribunalul Timiș pe ce organigramă să meargă. Trei luni de la suspendarea celei noi

Primăria Timișoara funcționează în continuare mai mult după noua organigramă, deși este suspendată de instanță, dar cere lămuriri de la Tribunalul Timiș. Reprezentanții… [citeste mai departe]


Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

Publicat:
U.S. Open champion will round out her stellar year by taking on Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in an exhibition match later this month in London, organisers announced on Tuesday, according to Reutes.  The 19-year-old Briton became the first qualifier to win a major when she triumphed at in September and will take on […] The post Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

