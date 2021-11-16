Raducanu to face Ruse in exhibition match in London

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s drug producer Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it registered a turnover of RON 179 mln in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in the previous year and it recorded a net profit increase of 20% to RON 54.8 mln compared to the same period in 2020. […]…

- The United States and Romania announced plans to build a “first-of-a-kind” small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania, the White House said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The White House stated that the deployment of SMR technology will be an essential contributor to a decarbonised power sector…

- Romanian brokerage company, BRK Financial Group (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release. “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

- Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- A team of experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Ruben Atoyan, will begin discussions with the authorities of the Republic of Moldova on September 27, according to Intellinews. This will be the Fund’s first meeting with the authorities from the Republic of Moldova after the change…

- Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…