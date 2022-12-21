Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

Stiri Recomandate

Doi alpinişti nevăzători din România au urcat pe Vârful Aconcagua, la 6.962 de metri

Doi alpinişti nevăzători din România au urcat pe Vârful Aconcagua, la 6.962 de metri

Doi tineri clujeni nevăzători au reuşit să urce, în premieră pentru România, pe vârful Aconcagua, la 6.962 de metri altitudine, cel mai înalt vârf muntos din America de Sud, informează Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Judeţean Timiş a semnat un contract de finanţare pentru renovarea clădirilor Aerodromului Cioca din Timişoara

Consiliul Judeţean Timiş a semnat un contract de finanţare pentru renovarea clădirilor Aerodromului Cioca din Timişoara

Consiliul Judeţean Timiş a semnat cu Ministerul Dezvoltării un contract în valoare de 2,8 milioane de lei pentru renovarea clădirilor Aerodromului Cioca,… [citeste mai departe]

Arina Sabalenka speră că, în anul 2023, jucătorii ruşi vor putea reveni la Wimbledon

Arina Sabalenka speră că, în anul 2023, jucătorii ruşi vor putea reveni la Wimbledon

Jucătoarea din Belarus Arina Sabalenka a declarat miercuri că, pentru anul 2023, speră ca organizatorii turneului de la Wimbledon să fie mai „mai deschişi” în ceea ce priveşte revenirea jucătorilor ruşi în competiţie, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Contractul cu Brantner pentru zona 2 făcut public de primarul din Târgu Mureș

Contractul cu Brantner pentru zona 2 făcut public de primarul din Târgu Mureș

Primarul municipiului Târgu Mureș, Soos Zoltan, a publicat miercuri, 21 decembrie, pe pagina sa de Facebook, contractul încheiat între ADI Ecolect și SC Brantner Veres Cluj Napoca SA, pentru zona 2 a proiectului Sistem de Management Integrat… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră, AVERTIZARE NOWCASTING de CEAȚĂ în județul Dâmbovița 

Ultima oră, AVERTIZARE NOWCASTING de CEAȚĂ în județul Dâmbovița 

Ultima oră, AVERTIZARE NOWCASTING de CEAȚĂ în județul Dâmbovița în intervalul 21-12-2022 ora 20:00 până la : 22-12-2022 ora 0:00 Se va semnala local – ceață care determină scăderea vizibilității sub 200 m, izolat sub 50 m. Recomandări pentru condusul pe timp… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa de polo a CSM Unirea Alba Iulia (U15), pe primul loc după turneul din Cetatea Marii Uniri

Echipa de polo a CSM Unirea Alba Iulia (U15), pe primul loc după turneul din Cetatea Marii Uniri

Echipa de polo a CSM Unirea Alba Iulia (U15), pe primul loc după turneul din Cetatea Marii Uniri Echipa de polo din Alba Iulia, antrenată de Ovidiu și Dorin Pocol, a terminat pe prima poziție în clasament în… [citeste mai departe]

Belarus interzice accesul într-o regiune de la granița dintre Rusia și Ucraina, fără a oferi explicații

Belarus interzice accesul într-o regiune de la granița dintre Rusia și Ucraina, fără a oferi explicații

Autoritățile din Belarus au emis miercuri o hotărâre care restricționează temporar accesul în mai multe părți din regiunea Gomel, care se învecinează cu Ucraina și Rusia, relatează Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier grav în județul Giurgiu. Șase oameni au ajuns la spital - FOTO

Accident rutier grav în județul Giurgiu. Șase oameni au ajuns la spital - FOTO

La fața locului s-au deplasat pompierii din cadrul Punctului de Lucru Călugăreni, Detașamentului Giurgiu și Gărzii de Intervenție Colibași, cu o autospecială de stingere, două ambulanțe SMURD și trei ambulanțe SAJ.Persoanele rănite erau conștiente… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Confederaţiei Africane de Fotbal afirmă că o echipă din Africa poate ajunge în finala Cupei Mondiale din 2026

Preşedintele Confederaţiei Africane de Fotbal afirmă că o echipă din Africa poate ajunge în finala Cupei Mondiale din 2026

Patrice Motsepe, preşedintele Confederaţiei Africane de Fotbal (CAF), a declarat miercuri că o echipă din Africa ar putea ajunge în finala ediţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Publicaţia britanică The Guardian, ţinta unui atac cibernetic

Publicaţia britanică The Guardian, ţinta unui atac cibernetic

Cotidianul britanic The Guardian a anunţat miercuri că a fost ţinta unui ''grav incident informatic'' de tipul ransomware, care i-a afectat funcţionarea internă fără însă să obstrucţioneze publicarea articolelor pe pagina de internet sau pregătirea ediţiei tipărite, informează… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

Publicat:
Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said […] The post Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian air raids

11:15, 12.10.2022 - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Advanced air defence systems are designed…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 22 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 4°C
Iasi -4°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 3°C
Timisoara 3°C | 6°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -1°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6165
EUR 4.9023
CHF 4.9813
GBP 5.5994
CAD 3.3902
XAU 269.179
JPY 3.5023
CNY 0.662
AED 1.257
AUD 3.0841
MDL 0.2383
BGN 2.5065

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec