Primul caz de coronavirus în Germania The Health Ministry in the southern state of Bavaria has confirmed Germany’s first case of the new coronavirus which emerged in central China. Officials said late Monday that the man from Starnberg, south of Munich, is “in a clinically good condition.”



They said the man is being medically monitored and isolated, AP reports. Persons who were in close contact with the man are being informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures. The ministry added that it considers the risk to the general population in Bavaria to be “low.”



Germany is the second European country to report… Citeste articolul mai departe pe rtv.net…

Sursa articol si foto: rtv.net

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germania isi va evacua cetatenii din regiunea chineza Wuhan, unde a aparut noul coronavirus din China, fortele aeriene germane urmand sa repatrieze 90 de germani care locuiesc acolo, a relatat luni revista Der Spiegel, transmite Reuters, conform news.ro.Epidemia care s-a declansat in orasul…

- Primul caz de infecție cu noul coronavirus a fost confirmat in Germania, la un barbat din localitații Starnberg, a anunțat luni seara un purtator de cuvant al Ministerului Sanatații din landul Bavaria, relateaza site-ul agenției Dpa.Citește și: SURSE - Thriller in Parlament: suspans major…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday about the coronavirus epidemic in China that it should be taken "very seriously" and the authorities will prepare for it "as best as possible". "I understand that today there has been an inter-ministerial discussion. I am waiting now to find out what the technical…

- Romania's Health Minister Victor Costache said on Monday that special access lines for passengers coming from China were established at international airports. "For several days now, a special access line has been operating at international airports for passengers coming from China, as well as for…

- Autoritatile din China au demarat vineri constructia unui spital, capabil sa primeasca in termen de 10 zile (6 zile construcția) 1.000 de pacienti infectati cu noul tip de coronavirus, au informat mass-media de stat, citate de AFP și preluate de agerpres.Vezi și: BREAKING - Atac armat in Germania:…

- Two flights from abroad to Sibiu and from Sibiu to western Europe, on Sunday to Monday night, were canceled (from and to Munich, Germany) and one diverted (from London, UK to Sibiu) due to the fog, the spokeswoman of the Sibiu International Airport, Alexandra Pacurar, said. "Because of the unfavourable…

- The fact that the diaspora voting went so smoothly proves that a civic exercise of such amplitude only succeeds through the combined efforts of authorities, citizens and the civil society, shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), on Monday sent to AGERPRES. As soon as the voting…

- The polling stations in Italy, Spain, France and Germany are open, over 7,000 persons already turning out to the polls abroad.A little after 13:00 hrs, over 7,000 Romanians have already voted on additional lists. This figure is supplemented by the approximately 25,200 votes by correspondence…