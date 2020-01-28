Stiri Recomandate

Orban: Parlamentarii PNL nu votează nicio moţiune de cenzură

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat marţi că parlamentarii PNL nu vor vota nicio moţiune de cenzură, precizând însă că, "practic", se intră în procedura alegerilor anticipate dacă va trece moţiunea de cenzură pe care PSD intenţionează să o depună după asumarea răspunderii Guvernului… [citeste mai departe]

Executie bugetara 2019: de ce a explodat deficitul bugetar?

Executia bugetului general consolidat pe anul 2019 indica o majorare ampla a deficitului bugetar cu 1,8 puncte procentuale in PIB, la 4,6% din PIB, fata de nivelul de 2,8% din PIB inregistrat in anul 2018, potrivit datelor publicate de Ministerul... [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Explozie la o firmă din Alba: un om a MURIT pe loc, altul e grav rănit

O persoană a murit și alta a fost rănită, marți, în urma unei explozii care a avut loc în curtea unei firme din Pianu de Jos, județul Alba. Polițiștii fac verificări pentru a stabili ce s-a întâmplat.Potrivit ISU Alba, pompierii au intervenit… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanţul ISU “Drobeta”al judeţului Mehedinţi

Prezentarea activității desfășurate de către ISU Mehedinţi în anul 2019 a avut loc astăzi la Palatul Cultural „Teodor Costescu” din municipiul Drobeta Turnu Severin. Alături de pompierii mehedinţeni, la eveniment au participat prefectul judeţului Mehedinţi, Cristinel Pavel, primarul municipiului Drobeta… [citeste mai departe]

Execuție bugetară 2019: creșterea deficitului vine și din plațile către frații Micula

Depășirea nivelului deficitului bugetului general consolidat cu 0,2 puncte procentuale din PIB este urmarea nerealizării unor încasări, plata sumei de 910 milioane lei fraților Micula, precum și creșterea în decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Șișcanu, primele declarații după eliminarea de la Survivor: «Nu am tras tare că nu voiam să mă accidentez»

Cristina Șișcanu a fost eliminată din competiția «Survivor România», iar după ce a ajuns în România, din cauza criticilor primite, vedeta a făcut lămuriri… [citeste mai departe]

Oana Radu, dezvăluiri neașteptate despre iubitul mort. „Am ieșit din relația cu Alin cu datorii de trei miliarde. Nu mi-a fost atât de fidel”

Iubitul Oanei Radu a murit la sfârșitul anului trecut, după ce a fost incendiat în scara unui bloc din… [citeste mai departe]

Un avocat din Chişinău, reţinut după ce a pretins şi a primit 14 mii de euro de la clienta sa pentru a influenţa judecătorii să o scape de răspundere penală

Un avocat din Chişinău a fost reţinut de ofiţerii CNA marţi, 28 ianuarie,… [citeste mai departe]

PSD anunță data moțiunii de cenzură: joi, 30 ianuarie

Anunțul este făcut de preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Marcel Ciolacu -preşedinte interimar al PSD. Acesta a declarat marţi că este posibil ca social-democraţii să depună moţiunea de cenzură joi, după ce Guvernul îşi va angaja răspunderea pe proiectul privind alegerea primarilor în două… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Virgil Popescu: Îl somez pe președintele CJ Mehedinți să respecte legea

Ministrul Economiei, Virgil Popescu, preşedinte al PNL Mehendinţi, îl răspunde preşedintelui Consiliului Judeţean Mehedinţi, Aladin Georgescu (PSD), după ce acesta a acuzat Guvernul PNL că nu a alocat sumele necesare pentru asistenţă… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Primul caz de coronavirus în Germania

in the southern state of Bavaria has confirmed Germany’s first case of the new coronavirus which emerged in central China. Officials said late Monday that the man from Starnberg, south of Munich, is “in a clinically good condition.”

They said the man is being medically monitored and isolated, AP reports. Persons who were in close contact with the man are being informed about possible symptoms and hygiene measures. The ministry added that it considers the risk to the general population in Bavaria to be “low.”

Germany is the second European country to report…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe rtv.net…  

Sursa articol si foto: rtv.net


Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

