Prime Minister proposes 'One book per year for each pupil' programme

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the analysis carried out so far at the level of the Government has not identified any risk that our country might run out of energy.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday sent a congratulations message to the new leader of the Conservative Party in the UK, Liz Truss, for her victory in the internal elections.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a phone call on Monday with President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with whom he approached the stage of the agreed bilateral projects in fields related to energy, agriculture, investments, education and cyber security, the government

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the university consortia to discuss the "structural reform" of higher education through the bills on Education laws.

New Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea's first task of including a "solid and articulate program for the real situation, in the field" on the development of irrigation systems was assigned by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at Victoria Palace, several rounds of consultations with representatives of the associative milieu regarding the amendment to the Fiscal Code initiated by a normative act launched for public debate last week on the Ministry of Finance's website, with a

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent president Klaus Iohannis on Friday a proposal for nominating Deputy Prime Minister Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu as acting Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Government informs.