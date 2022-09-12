Prime Minister proposes 'One book per year for each pupil' programme

Stiri Recomandate

Germania, interesată de cumpărarea unui sistem de apărare antirachetă israelian

Germania, interesată de cumpărarea unui sistem de apărare antirachetă israelian

Germania a iniţiat convorbiri pentru a achiziţiona sistemul de apărare antirachetă Arrow 3 de la Israel în cadrul eforturilor Berlinului de a-şi consolida forţele armate după invazia Rusiei în Ucraina, a declarat luni premierul israelian… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Vladimir Drăghia după ce a văzut-o pe Bia Khalifa la ‘Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici’. Ce i-a spus lui Cătălin Măruță

Reacția lui Vladimir Drăghia după ce a văzut-o pe Bia Khalifa la ‘Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici’. Ce i-a spus lui Cătălin Măruță

Vladimir Drăghia a fost prezent în ediția de luni a emisiunii La Măruță. Fost concurent în sezonul din 2015 al emisiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Se revine la semaforizare pe strada Gheorghe Lazăr la intersecția cu bulevardul Cetății

Se revine la semaforizare pe strada Gheorghe Lazăr la intersecția cu bulevardul Cetății

Se revine la semaforizare pe strada Gheorghe Lazăr la intersecția cu bulevardul Cetății. Începând cu data de 13.09.2022, ora 09,00, se vor dezafecta amenajările rutiere din intersecția str. Gheorghe Lazăr - bd. Cetății… [citeste mai departe]

Zilierii aflați la cules de struguri, plătiți mai bine decât în construcții

Zilierii aflați la cules de struguri, plătiți mai bine decât în construcții

Articolul Zilierii aflați la cules de struguri, plătiți mai bine decât în construcții se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . Campania de recoltare a strugurilor din 2022 este în toi, la Staţiunea de Cercetare, Dezvoltare pentru Viticultură… [citeste mai departe]

„Nunta lui Simion”, între „Nunta Zamfirei” şi „Nunta lui Zelea Codreanu”

„Nunta lui Simion”, între „Nunta Zamfirei” şi „Nunta lui Zelea Codreanu”

Înainte de toate, să fim creştini şi să le urăm însurățeilor „Casă de piatră”. Sâmbătă, 27 august, la Măciuca de Vâlcea a avut loc un „eveniment politic” , desfăşurat sub semnul nunţii liderului AUR, George Simion. Însăşi mirele… [citeste mai departe]

Convoaie militare, văzute noaptea pe străzile din Chișinău și Cahul. Ministerul Apărării vine cu explicații

Convoaie militare, văzute noaptea pe străzile din Chișinău și Cahul. Ministerul Apărării vine cu explicații

Imagini apărute pe reţele sociale arată camioane care tractau, noaptea trecută, tunuri şi alte echipamente militare noaptea pe străzile din oraşele Chişinău şi Cahul, ceea… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt surprizele acestui sezon din Liga 1? Cine poate produce o clasare mult peste așteptări

Care sunt surprizele acestui sezon din Liga 1? Cine poate produce o clasare mult peste așteptări

(P) Avem parte de un sezon de Liga 1 ca niciunul de până acum. Realist vorbind, nimeni nu se aștepta la o stagiune cu adevărat spectaculoasă. Cu toții așteptam bătălia pentru titlu dintre CFR Cluj și… [citeste mai departe]

De ce să nu clătești farfuriile înainte să le pui în mașina de spălat vase. Puțini știu asta

De ce să nu clătești farfuriile înainte să le pui în mașina de spălat vase. Puțini știu asta

Care este motivul pentru care nu trebuie să clătești vasele înainte să le pui în mașina de spălat? Majoritatea gospodinelor fac asta cu farfuriile înainte de a le aranja cu grijă în aparatul care… [citeste mai departe]

La ce sa fii atent cand clasa masinii de inchiriat este diferita de clasa masinii proprietate personala?

La ce sa fii atent cand clasa masinii de inchiriat este diferita de clasa masinii proprietate personala?

Daca alegi sa faci o vizita in Bucuresti, cu siguranta ai unul dintre urmatoarele motive pentru care te deplasezi: calatoresti in scop profesional, de afaceri sau pentru relaxare. Indiferent de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Prime Minister proposes 'One book per year for each pupil' programme

Publicat:
Prime Minister proposes 'One book per year for each pupil' programme

proposed the "One book per year for each pupil" programme's unfolding, at a meeting he had on Monday, at the , with publishers, librarians and cultural personalities on the topic of promoting reading, especially among young generation, according to a press release from the Government.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER × …

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca affirms no risk has been identified that our country might run out of energy

13:06, 08.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the analysis carried out so far at the level of the Government has not identified any risk that our country might run out of energy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca congratulates Liz Truss, supports deepening Romanian-British Strategic Partnership

18:16, 05.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday sent a congratulations message to the new leader of the Conservative Party in the UK, Liz Truss, for her victory in the internal elections. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PM Ciuca: The government has taken all measures to secure the necessary heating stockpiles

14:05, 01.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that the government has taken all measures to secure the necessary stockpiles for heating, and it is prepared to adopt a legislative framework to protect citizens from rising energy prices. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca has phone call with UAE President on energy, agriculture, investment projects

19:45, 01.08.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a phone call on Monday with President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with whom he approached the stage of the agreed bilateral projects in fields related to energy, agriculture, investments, education and cyber security, the government…

Prime Minister discusses with representatives of university consortia about bills on Education laws

23:55, 25.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the university consortia to discuss the "structural reform" of higher education through the bills on Education laws. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM requests AgriMin to establish program for developing irrigation system

13:41, 13.07.2022 - New Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea's first task of including a "solid and articulate program for the real situation, in the field" on the development of irrigation systems was assigned by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the beginning of the Government meeting on Wednesday. Fii la curent…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has meetings with associative milieu; recommendations made to improve planned amendments to Fiscal Code

21:46, 11.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at Victoria Palace, several rounds of consultations with representatives of the associative milieu regarding the amendment to the Fiscal Code initiated by a normative act launched for public debate last week on the Ministry of Finance's website, with a…

Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, proposed as acting Minister of Agriculture

21:31, 24.06.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent president Klaus Iohannis on Friday a proposal for nominating Deputy Prime Minister Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu as acting Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Government informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 13 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 11°C | 25°C
Iasi 9°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 21°C
Timisoara 12°C | 24°C
Constanta 14°C | 22°C
Brasov 6°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 septembrie 2022
USD 4.8284
EUR 4.9047
CHF 5.0509
GBP 5.6386
CAD 3.7178
XAU 267.814
JPY 3.3838
CNY 0.6971
AED 1.3146
AUD 3.3199
MDL 0.251
BGN 2.5077

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec