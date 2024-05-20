Romania and Qatar sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in field of electronic communications

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed, on Friday, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the third session of the Joint Committee of the Government of Romania and the Government of the Emirates,…

- Premierul Marcel Ciolacu si sase ministri se afla, incepand de marti, in vizita de lucru in Qatar. Pe agenda discuțiilor se afla dezvoltarea in Romania a unor proiecte de investitii in valoare de 15 miliarde de euro, conform unui comunicat al Executivului.

- Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu had a meeting, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, with whom he agreed to intensify cooperation in order to increase joint influence at the European and international level in order to protect the legitimate interests of the two…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte, in which context he declared his continued confidence in the bilateral partnership within the EU, NATO and in regional economic and defense formats, such as the…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with the ambassador of the Azerbaijani Republic to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, on which occasion they emphasised the two states capacity of fully supporting each other's projects of common interest, in the fields of economic cooperation,…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stressed during the meeting at the Governmental Palace on Monday with Greek ambassador in Bucharest Lili Evangelia Grammatika that the friendship between Romania and Greece is reflected by an extremely rich agenda of political-diplomatic contacts at political level, as…

- Minister Alina Gorghiu announced on Thursday on her Facebook page that she signed a Declaration of cooperation in the field of Justice with Japan, Romania being the only country in the European Union that initialed such a document. "We are strategic partners with Japan and we act accordingly. Romania…