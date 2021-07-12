President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election

Stiri Recomandate

Doar 12.000 de români s-au vaccinat în ultimele 24 de ore

Doar 12.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore, conform statisticii realizate de Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19. 12.082 de persoane au... [citeste mai departe]

Un stomatolog pasionat de sport îi antrenează gratuit pe timişoreni, în aer liber: Sistemul nervos e un mega dirijor la toată simfonia asta ce se cheamă viaţă

În fiecare zi, de la ora 20.30, pe platoul din faţa stadionului, în… [citeste mai departe]

Concursul pentru noul director al Filarmonicii Banatul, suspendat de instanță

Concursul pentru postul de manager al Filarmonicii Banatul, aflat în plină desfășurare, și atacat de directorul Ioan Gârboni în instanță, a fost anulat. „Am spus de la bun început că am încredere totală în justiție, mai sunt la conducerea Filarmonicii… [citeste mai departe]

FC Rapid prezintă noile echipamente pentru următorul sezon al Ligii I

Clubul de fotbal FC Rapid a prezentat, luni, noile echipamente pe care le vor purta jucătorii în ediţia 2021-2022 a Ligii I în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă organizate la Sala Rapid. Astfel, în noul sezon formaţia giuleşteană va disputa meciurile de pe teren… [citeste mai departe]

Statistici îngrijorătoare: foametea s-a înrăutățit la nivel mondial. Aproape un sfert din populația Africii e subnutrită

Nivelul de foamete și malnutriție la nivel mondial s-a înrăutățit anul trecut din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19, după cum arată un raport al Organizației… [citeste mai departe]

CS Mioveni sărbătorește 20 de ani de la înființare

CS Mioveni sărbătorește în acest an 20 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, marți, 13 iulie 2021, va fi organizat la stadionul din localitate un spectacol, în cadrul căruia va fi prezentat și lotul cu care se va aborda nou sezon. La aniversare vor fi prezenți personalități din lumea… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune de weekend a oamenilor legii din Dej

În perioada 9-11 iulie, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Dej și a Secției 5 Poliție Rurală au desfășurat activități de asigurare și menținere a unui climat optim de siguranță publică și rutieră. Acțiunile derulate au vizat prevenirea faptelor care pot tulbura ordinea și liniștea publică, prevenirea… [citeste mai departe]

PSDs Serban urging PM Citu, European funds minister to urgently explain PNRR status

The fierce battle inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the position of national chairman brings to light serious truths for Romania, said on Monday Chairman of the Transport and Infrastructure Committee of the Chamber of Deputies… [citeste mai departe]

Slobozia - Șofer depistat la volanul unui autoturism, sub influenţa drogurilor

Un şofer în vârstă de 19 ani a fost depistat, în timp ce conducea sub influenţa drogurilor un autoturism pe o stradă din municipiul Slobozia, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis, luni, de IPJ Ialomiţa. "Poliţiştii din cadrul Biroului Rutier… [citeste mai departe]

Conferința OFA UGIR: ”Structurile asociative ale mediului privat trebuie să pună presiune pozitivă asupra statului”

Organizația Femeilor Antreprenor din cadrul Uniunii Generale a Industriașilor din România (OFA UGIR) a organizat în data de 9 iulie 2021, în Poiana Brașov,… [citeste mai departe]


President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election

’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament to form the new government, allowing Sandu […] The post ’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

