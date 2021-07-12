President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The results of the snap parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday in the Republic of Moldova are "excellent" and represent "a victory for democracy," Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said in Brussels on Monday. "I will make a brief presentation of the results for my colleagues and the High…

- England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters. The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulates the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on the "pro-European path they will take", after the results of the early parliamentary election on Sunday, agerpres reports. "I congratulated [President, ed. n.] Maia Sandu today [Monday, ed. n.] on the historic result…

- Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed the largest bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (E 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000,…

- Europe has reacted with outrage on the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, the European Council said that it will consider the consequences of this action on Monday at the EU summit dinner, where leaders are due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain and will consider punitive steps…

- EU Investment Minister, Cristian Ghinea said on Monday that Romania will ask the European Commission to postpone the official filing of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) by one month, according to euractive.com. The Romanian government is facing some setbacks in the negotiations with the…

- The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…