President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap electionPublicat:
President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament to form the new government, allowing Sandu […] The post President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
