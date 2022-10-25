President Iohannis signs decree by which Prime Minister Ciuca takes over as interim Minister of Defence

President Iohannis signs decree by which Prime Minister Ciuca takes over as interim Minister of DefencePublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree by which Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca designates himself as interim Minister of National Defence, told Agerpres.
