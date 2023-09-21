Stiri Recomandate

President Iohannis on new tax measures: Step in the right direction, we know we have systemic problems

Publicat:
President Iohannis on new tax measures: Step in the right direction, we know we have systemic problems

The new tax measures prepared by the government are "a step in the right direction", in the context of "systemic problems" in Romania, president said Wednesday in a press statement. "A step in the right direction. We must see things as they are. The fact that now will not solve all the systemic problems accumulated in 30 years is again something that is easy to understand, but steps must be taken. We can't continue to pretend that public money is often spent inefficiently, we can't turn a blind eye to tax evasion and we can't let resources that should be available to the local…

