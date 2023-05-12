Portuguese parliament votes to legalize limited euthanasia

Stiri Recomandate

Brătienii fac tot ce le stă în putință să scape de acuzațiile de viol. Judecătorii se pregătesc de pronunțare

CERERI… Familia rromilor Brătianu de la Bârlad, trimiși în judecată pentru acuzația de viol, înceracă din răsputeri să scape de acuzații. Zilele trecute, în fața… [citeste mai departe]

Informare Trans Bus: În atenția publicului călător  din U.A.T – MEREI

Stimați călători, Vă aducem la cunostință că începând cu data de 15 mai 2023 se modifica programul de transport pe liniile 16 și 18, tot cu această dată se înființeaza traseul 18B. Intinerariul si programul de transport sunt descrise mai jos: Traseul… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopia Romano-Catolică de București cere primarului Nicușor Dan desfiinţarea Cathedral Plaza, o „construcţie nelegală”

Clădirea „Cathedral Plaza” din București este „o mostră a modului brutal în care a fost încălcată legea, o dovadă a complicității… [citeste mai departe]

Cadavrul unui bărbat din Marea Britanie a fost descoperit în propria casă, după 6 ani

Un pensionar din zona Manchester a zăcut mort în casă timp de șase ani, până când rămășițele sale au fost descoperite de o echipă care a forțat ușa pentru a face un test de siguranță a gazelor, relatează The Independent. [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Unirea Tritenii de Jos joacă la Gârbău cu gândul la podiumul ediției 2022-2023!

Unirea Tritenii de Jos joacă duminică, 14 mai, începând cu orele 12.00, în deplasare pe terenul celor de la Viitorul Gârbău, într-un meci de totul sau nimic. Aflată în acest moment pe locul trei al clasamentului,… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta: A deschis seria golurilor din acest sezon. Constantin Grameni vrea sa-si mai adauge un tricou pretios in colectia de trofee

Mijlocasul de 20 de ani a marcat primul gol al Farului din acest campionat in prima etapa a sezonului regular , dar a semnat… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta, obligata in instanta sa emita un abonament de parcare! Autoritatea publica, prin tacerea initiala si raspunsul formulat la cererea ulterioara, a refuzat nejustificat emiterea abonamentului solicitat“

Doi… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer beat și fără permis, depistat de polițiști pe A1, în apropiere de Topolovățu Mare

Dosar penal pe numele unui bărbat de 37 de ani, în Timiș. El este cercetat penal după ce a fost prins în timp ce conducea pe autostradă deși era în stare avansată de ebrietate. Bărbatul avea o alcoolemie de peste… [citeste mai departe]

Georgeta Tapangea a inregistrat un nou dosar la Tribunalul Constanta. Vrea sa anuleze dispozitia primarului Chitac de expropriere a imobilelor proprietate privata de pe terenul din zona Brotacei-Tic-Tac (DOCUMENTE)

Afacerista… [citeste mai departe]

Cine e Sandip Brahamin, care a câștigat premiul de originalitate la „Românii au talent”. „Dansez pe stradă, dansez peste tot, la centre comerciale”

Sandip Brahamin a câștigat premiul de originalitate în finala „Românii au talent”… [citeste mai departe]


Portuguese parliament votes to legalize limited euthanasia

Publicat:
After a long battle, Portugal on Friday passed a law legalizing euthanasia for people in great suffering and with incurable diseases, joining just a handful of countries around the world, according to France24. The issue has divided the deeply Catholic country and witnessed strong opposition from conservative de Sousa, a devout churchgoer. Under its […] The post Portuguese parliament votes to legalize limited euthanasia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

