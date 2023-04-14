Polish PM says relations with Hungary ‘changed a lot’ over Ukraine Poland’s once close relationship with Hungary has “changed a lot” over Budapest’s position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, adding his country was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic States, according to Euractiv. He did not say what the consequences of weakened relations with Hungary would be but the […] The post Polish PM says relations with Hungary ‘changed a lot’ over Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

