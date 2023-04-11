Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

Stiri Recomandate

Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023

Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023

Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023 Ouăle la preț record înainte de Paște: Cât costă un cofraj în aprilie 2023 În perioada Sărbătorilor Pascale, în România, consumul de ouă crește cu aproximativ 50%… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Ritivoiu plusează în scandalul catargelor cu tricolor: ar mai vrea şase în tot atâtea intersecţii din oraş

Prefectul Ritivoiu plusează în scandalul catargelor cu tricolor: ar mai vrea şase în tot atâtea intersecţii din oraş

Prefectul Mihai Ritivoiu, specializat de ceva timp în numărat steaguri, îi dă câteva sfaturi primarului Dominic fritz în privinţa scandalului privind catargele… [citeste mai departe]

Debut perfect pentru `Super Mario Bros: Filmul`: primul loc la box office-ul românesc de weekend

Debut perfect pentru `Super Mario Bros: Filmul`: primul loc la box office-ul românesc de weekend

„Super Mario Bros: Filmul”, pentru care şi-au împrumutat vocile Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, a debutat pe primul loc la box office-ul românesc de weekend.Filmul… [citeste mai departe]

A început ședința CSAT în care se discută despre situaţia de securitate de la Marea Neagră și Republica Moldova

A început ședința CSAT în care se discută despre situaţia de securitate de la Marea Neagră și Republica Moldova

Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării s-a reunit în această dimineață, la ora 10:00, la Palatul Cotroceni, sub conducerea preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, pentru a discuta… [citeste mai departe]

Zgura, „aurul” gri al Reșiței

Zgura, „aurul” gri al Reșiței

REȘIȚA – Ne referim la „muntele”, pe care primarul Ioan Popa îl estimează la aproximativ 50 de milioane de metri cubi de zgură de calitate foarte bună, care poate fi folosită la lucrări viitoare atât la Reșița, cât și în județ! Tocmai calitatea zgurei a stat la baza insistențelor ca aceasta să fie folosită pentru legătura rutieră… [citeste mai departe]

Autobuz electric, coliziune cu două autoturisme

Autobuz electric, coliziune cu două autoturisme

Accident rutier la ieșirea din municipiul Arad spre Sânpaul, pe DJ 709C – sunt implicate două autoturisme si un autobuz.   Intervin pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Arad cu o autospecială de stingere cu modul pentru descarcerare și două echipaje SMURD, dintre care unul Terapie Intensivă Mobilă. În urma… [citeste mai departe]

Nu vor fi „concedieri masive” sau reduceri salariale în aparatul bugetar, susține premierul Ciucă

Nu vor fi „concedieri masive” sau reduceri salariale în aparatul bugetar, susține premierul Ciucă

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat luni, 10 aprilie, că miniștrii au termen până miercuri, 12 aprilie, să găsească variante pentru reducerea cheltuielilor bugetare, dar fără să se atingă de banii… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!” – „Reabilitare energetică dispensar uman localitatea Sântimbru, comuna Sântimbru

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!” – „Reabilitare energetică dispensar uman localitatea Sântimbru, comuna Sântimbru

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!”… [citeste mai departe]

Kommersant: Importurile paralele din UE și SUA au crescut masiv în Rusia și au provocat o criză de depozite în țările de tranzit

Kommersant: Importurile paralele din UE și SUA au crescut masiv în Rusia și au provocat o criză de depozite în țările de tranzit

Cererea venită din partea comercianților ruși pentru spații de depozitare în țările post-sovietice s-a dublat în ultima vreme, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023. Taurii au parte de oportunități. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023. Taurii au parte de oportunități. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023. Taurii au parte de oportunități. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia taHoroscopul zilei de 12 aprilie 2023 spune că Taurii vor avea parte în următoarea perioadă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

Publicat:
Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki flew Tuesday to the for meetings aimed at strengthening the economic and defense cooperation of the two nations, according to AP News. Morawiecki is due to meet with on Tuesday at the . He is also scheduled to have meetings with the representatives […] The post Polish leader heads to US to further strengthen defense ties appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

07:50, 07.04.2023 - Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters.  Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria

08:20, 04.04.2023 - A drone strike carried out by the American-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior member of the Islamic State group who was in charge of planning attacks in Europe, the United States military said Tuesday, according to AP News. The man killed Monday in the strike was identified by a…

Poland bets on new economic community with Romania, Ukraine

10:25, 29.03.2023 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and Eastern Europe with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according…

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

12:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

Belarus says it decided to host Russian nuclear weapons after NATO pressure

12:00, 28.03.2023 - Belarus said on Tuesday it had decided to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons after years of pressure from the United States and its allies aimed at changing its political and geopolitical direction, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would in future…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S.

15:20, 31.01.2023 - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ministry confirmed an earlier…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5233
EUR 4.9367
CHF 5.0012
GBP 5.6278
CAD 3.3504
XAU 292.206
JPY 3.4351
CNY 0.6584
AED 1.2316
AUD 3.0232
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5241

Urmareste stirile pe: