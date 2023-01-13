Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could unblock EU funds Polish lawmakers on Friday adopted a judicial reform that could unblock billions of euros in European Union funds withheld in an ongoing row between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law in Poland, according to Reuters. Splits in the ruling camp and the president’s misgivings, however, could hamper the reform’s progress. The bill was […] The post Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could unblock EU funds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

