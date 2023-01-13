Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could unblock EU funds

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Klaus Iohannis a acordat Înaltul Patronaj programului Timişoara 2023 – Capitală Europeană a Culturii

Vineri, 13 ianuarie, președintele Klaus Iohannis, prezent la ceremonia de decorare a unor personalități și instituții, cu ocazia Zilei Culturii Naționale, a transmis că a decis… [citeste mai departe]

Adidas a pierdut disputa pe dungile marcă înregistrată cu designerul de lux Thom Browne

Adidas a pierdut un dosar în instanță prin care a încercat să oprească un creator de modă să folosească un design cu patru dungi. Gigantul de îmbrăcăminte sport a susținut că cele patru dungi ale mărcii de lux Thom Browne… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia susține „ferm, decis și hotărât” intrarea României în Schengen, spune ministrul Aurescu

Ministrul de Externe Bogdan Aurescu a declarat joi seară, 12 ianuarie, la TVR Info, că președinția suedeză a Consiliului Uniunii Europene „este hotărâtă, în mod ferm, să sprijine aderarea României,… [citeste mai departe]

Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 13- 19 ian

Vineri,13 Ianuarie 13:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri, Normal, AG 13:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 14:00 Motanul încălțat: Ultima dorință (dub) 3D – Animaţie, Aventuri, Comedie, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:30 Mummies – Animaţie, Comedie, Familie, Premiera, AG 15:00 Finnick – Animaţie, Aventuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia declară capturarea completă a orașului Soledar, dar forțele ucrainene afirmă că rezistența continuă/ Institutul american pentru Studiul Războiului: Forțele rusești controlează cea mai mare parte, dacă nu chiar întregul oraș

Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Ordinea mondială de azi

Ordinea mondială este ordinea ce rezultă după ce treci cu mintea peste multe date, capacități și fapte. Este ceva ce se poate stabili doar prin abstractizare, înțeleasă ca operație logică. Dacă cumva există ordine! Au fost, cum se știe bine, epoci fără ordine sau cu ordine necunoscută. Azi nu suntem departe de o astfel de situație, căci ceea ce părea… [citeste mai departe]

5 reguli ca să ai întotdeauna casa curată și ordonată

Secretul este unul mult mai simplu și mai la îndemână. Capacitatea de a-ți păstra casa perfect ordonată și curată ține doar de obiceiurile banale de zi cu zi, pe care trebuie să le înveți și să ți le impui.Iată câteva trucuri care te ajută să ai locuința impecabilă zi de zi:Există o… [citeste mai departe]

Eurostat: România e cea mai săracă țară din UE, după venitul disponibil median

În 2021, venitul disponibil median a fost de 18.019 PPS (exprimat în standardul puterii de cumpărare) pe cap de locuitor în UE, arată datele publicate azi de Oficiul European de Statistică (Eurostat). Acesta a variat considerabil între… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru a patra zi consecutiv, ceața densă a blocat Aeroportul Suceava

Pentru a patra zi consecutiv, ceața densă a blocat Aeroportul Suceava. Ceața duce la imposibilitatea de a opera zboruri regulate. Într-o declarație de presă, directorul Aeroportului, Ioan Măriuța, a afirmat că ceața este sub limita minimă a sistemului ILS, dispozitivul… [citeste mai departe]

”Nemuritorii daci”- prezentare de Ziua Culturii Naționale

Sala mare de ședințe a Instituției Prefectului județul Satu Mare a fost azi gazda prezentării susținută de dl. Horea Pop (cercetător-arheolog la Muzeul Județean de Istorie și Artă Zalău) cu tema -Nemuritorii daci. Evenimentul organizat cu sprijinul Muzeului județean Satu Mare… [citeste mai departe]


Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could unblock EU funds

Publicat:
Polish lawmakers on Friday adopted a judicial reform that could unblock billions of euros in funds withheld in an ongoing row between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law in Poland, according to Reuters. Splits in the ruling camp and the president’s misgivings, however, could hamper the reform’s progress. The bill was […] The post Polish lawmakers approve judicial reform that could unblock EU funds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Polish PM says adopting the euro would bring spike in prices

17:35, 10.01.2023 - Poland’s prime minister argued strongly Tuesday against the country’s adoption of the European Union’s common euro currency in the foreseeable future, claiming that its recent adoption in Croatia caused “chaos” and a cost of living spike, according to AP News. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said that replacing…

EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

11:40, 09.01.2023 - Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…

Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

14:55, 23.12.2022 - Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…

EU meets to try to break gas price cap impasse

14:00, 13.12.2022 - European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia

11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…

EU Commission revises up 2022 eurozone GDP forecast, lowers 2023 growth outlook

12:36, 11.11.2022 - The eurozone economy will grow more than previously expected in 2022 and decelerate more than previously thought in 2023, the European Commission forecast showed on Friday, according to Reuters. In its regular economic forecasts for the 19 countries sharing the euro, the Commission said it expected…


